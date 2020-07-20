Rihanna first made waves as a pop star, then a fashion mogul after founding Fenty, a luxury fashion brand that’s now owned by LVMH. Now, she’s set to take over the beauty and grooming industry with the launch of her personal care line, Fenty Skin.

On Sunday, the 32-year-old entrepreneur announced on Instagram that she’ll be dropping her skincare collection on July 31st.

The post features a one-minute commercial featuring the singer lounging poolside alongside models and shots of her products encased in sleek purple packaging, which includes a cleanser, toner–serum hybrid, and an SPF-infused moisturizer. A few famous friends including Lil Nas X and ASAP Rocky make a cameo in the video, which ends with the tag line, “The new culture of Skincare.”

‪”I’ve been working on [Fenty Skin] for over 2 years, perfecting formulas and creating packaging that is kind to our planet!” Rihanna wrote in a caption. “Formulas that work, and work well with makeup!!! Everything starts with the foundation that is your skin and we all know how obsessed I am with beautiful, healthy skin — so whether you want to wear makeup, or no makeup at all, there’s always glowing skin underneath.”

In a follow up post featuring a campaign photo of herself and ASAP Rocky, she said that her line is made for all genders:

“That’s right baby … [Fenty Skin] is for my fellas too! No matter who you are, you deserve to have great skin!”

Rihanna’s commitment to inclusivity has paid off in her business ventures. In 2017, she founded Fenty Beauty (from her full name Robyn Rihanna Fenty), which includes a foundation made in 50 shades, and instantly grew a massive following especially amongst women of color. A year later, she created Savage x Fenty, a bestselling lingerie line that regularly features models from a variety of sizes and backgrounds. In 2019, she expanded her empire to fashion with the launch of Fenty, becoming the first woman to create an original collection for LVMH, the world’s largest luxury group, which owns a stable of heritage brands including Christian Dior, Céline, and Louis Vuitton.

It was only natural then, that her new skincare line would be gender-inclusive. That’s great news for guys who now have another premium, black-owned grooming brand to choose from. We can’t wait to try it out.

For more information about Fenty Skin, visit Fentybeauty.com

