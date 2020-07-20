  1. Grooming

Everything We Know About Fenty Skin: Rihanna’s New Skincare Line for Men and Women

By
Rihanna celebrates the launch of her fashion line Fenty at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City on February 7, 2020. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman

Rihanna first made waves as a pop star, then a fashion mogul after founding Fenty, a luxury fashion brand that’s now owned by LVMH. Now, she’s set to take over the beauty and grooming industry with the launch of her personal care line, Fenty Skin.

On Sunday, the 32-year-old entrepreneur announced on Instagram that she’ll be dropping her skincare collection on July 31st.

The post features a one-minute commercial featuring the singer lounging poolside alongside models and shots of her products encased in sleek purple packaging, which includes a cleanser, tonerserum hybrid, and an SPF-infused moisturizer. A few famous friends including Lil Nas X and ASAP Rocky make a cameo in the video, which ends with the tag line, “The new culture of Skincare.”

‪”I’ve been working on [Fenty Skin] for over 2 years, perfecting formulas and creating packaging that is kind to our planet!” Rihanna wrote in a caption. “Formulas that work, and work well with makeup!!! Everything starts with the foundation that is your skin and we all know how obsessed I am with beautiful, healthy skin — so whether you want to wear makeup, or no makeup at all, there’s always glowing skin underneath.”

In a follow up post featuring a campaign photo of herself and ASAP Rocky, she said that her line is made for all genders:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

“That’s right baby … [Fenty Skin] is for my fellas too! No matter who you are, you deserve to have great skin!”

Rihanna’s commitment to inclusivity has paid off in her business ventures. In 2017, she founded Fenty Beauty (from her full name Robyn Rihanna Fenty), which includes a foundation made in 50 shades, and instantly grew a massive following especially amongst women of color. A year later, she created Savage x Fenty, a bestselling lingerie line that regularly features models from a variety of sizes and backgrounds. In 2019, she expanded her empire to fashion with the launch of Fenty, becoming the first woman to create an original collection for LVMH, the world’s largest luxury group, which owns a stable of heritage brands including Christian Dior, Céline, and Louis Vuitton.

It was only natural then, that her new skincare line would be gender-inclusive. That’s great news for guys who now have another premium, black-owned grooming brand to choose from. We can’t wait to try it out.

For more information about Fenty Skin, visit Fentybeauty.com

Editors' Recommendations

14 Black-Owned Grooming Brands You Can Support Now and Always

25 Best Netflix Movies to Stream Right Now

The 25 Best Anime Series on Netflix Right Now

best anime series on netflix parasyte

12 of the Best Voices Across All Music Genres

best voices in music rihanna singing

How to Straighten Your Beard With a Heated Brush or Blow Dryer at Home

Man Uses Beard Straightener

Tips for Faster Beard Growth: How Does Facial Hair Grow?

how fast does facial hair grow beard

The Ultimate Guide to a Butter-Smooth Shave

Grooming Journals: Inside Brendan Fallis’ Essential Personal Care Routine

The Best Sunscreen for Outdoor Fun

Father’s Day Gift Guide: The Best Grooming Products for Dad

The 11 Best Solid Colognes for Men This Summer

solid colognes

Why Karamo Brown Wants Us to Take Better Care of Ourselves During Quarantine

Karamo Brown

Grooming Journals: How Moti Ankari Stays Instagram-Ready

Moti Ankari

Should You Shave Your Beard For Coronavirus?

Protect Your Skin This Summer With the Best Face Moisturizers With SPF