Clean Products and the Ultimate Luxury Experience at Affordable Prices

Our skin endures a lot over time: the scorching sun, the wrecking wind, the dastardly dirt, and much more. Our skin works its hardest to protect the rest of our bodies, but sometimes it can use some care and protection itself. There is a plethora of skincare products on the market advertised with all kinds of promises of “clearer, fresher, and younger looking skin!” How are we supposed to know who’s telling the truth?

One surefire way is to try the products ourselves. Fortunately for us, I recently got to try some of Fleur & Bee’s skin care items: their Prince Charcoal face mask paste, their Just Dew It serum, and their Crème de la Cream moisturizer. Here’s how it all worked out for me, and here’s what you should know before you buy.

Prince Charcoal

Just Dew It

Crème de la Cream Moisturizer

What’s the Deal With Fleur & Bee?

Fleur & Bee prides itself on “taking better care of ourselves, our skin, each other, and our planet.” The brand makes it clear how clean it wants its products to be: It excludes all parabens, sulfates, phthalates, silicones, GMOs, artificial fragrances, gluten, dyes, and other potentially harmful ingredients from its skincare products. It’s also Leaping Bunny™ certified cruelty-free. All of the formulas are 100% vegan, and the brand goes out of it way to make more environmentally responsible decisions, from packaging to using 100% wind energy in its factories.

While it’s easy to assume all of this results in some very fancy and very pricey skin care, Fleur & Bee has another goal: To “offer the best clean skin care products on the market for under $40.” Can any one skin care brand truly offer all of these perks and affordable pricing? We’re about to find out below.

How Do These Products Work on Our Skin?

First, wash and dry your face before applying any of these products. For the mask paste, scoop some out of the jar and thoroughly cover your face and neck. Keep the mask on your face for at least eight minutes before rinsing it off.

Next, squeeze the top of the dispenser for the serum bottle, then remove it and squeeze out some serum. From there, dab a light layer of serum across your face and neck. Once you’re done with the serum, grab the moisturizing cream, scoop some out, and generously apply it across your face and neck.

What Are the Features of These Fleur & Bee Skin Care Products?

If you’re curious about what these products are and what’s in them, here are all the critical details:

The mask’s ingredients include bentonite clay, kaolin clay, coconut charcoal powder, organic jojoba seed oil, organic rosehip seed oil, glycolic acid, tamanu seed oil, Coenzyme Q10, Vitamin E, organic green tea leaf extract, organic licorice root extract, organic reishi extract, and lemongrass extract.

The serum’s ingredients include organic sea buckthorn oil, organic jojoba seed oil, prickly pear seed oil, Vitamin E, squalane (from olive oil), Vitamin B3, Vitamin B5 geranium flower oil, and grapeseed oil.

The moisturizing cream’s ingredients include organic aloe vera leaf juice, safflower seed oil, Vitamin C, organic sunflower oil, Vitamin B3, organic jojoba seed oil, organic gotu kola extract, Vitamin E, Coenzyme Q10, organic green tea leaf extract, and acai fruit extract.

All orders include shipping at no extra cost.

All orders are backed by Fleur & Bee’s 100% satisfaction guarantee: If you don’t love your purchase in the first 30 days, they’ll provide a refund.

What Do I Like About Fleur & Bee Skin Care?

It feels great on my skin : I can definitely feel it while I have it on my skin, yet it never feels too abrasive or too much like I’m being stung by something.

It apparently provides noticeable results : After using it for a couple of weeks, I went out and received some compliments about how “well rested” I looked — even after a couple of nights when I didn’t get much sleep.

It’s easy to use : As long as you follow the instructions on the containers, you shouldn’t have any trouble figuring out how best to use Fleur & Bee’s products on your skin.

It all looks, smells, and feels very high-quality : From the look of the jars and bottles to the scent of the items as you rub them onto your skin, Fleur & Bee’s products compare well to the high-end brands you find at luxury beauty shops and department stores — but without the high-end luxury prices.

When they say “clean beauty,” they mean it : Over the years, we’ve become accustomed to the horror stories of beauty and grooming products that were cruelly tested on animals, made from petroleum and other fossil fuel byproducts, and made with the kinds of chemicals that we don’t even feel comfortable seeing in our cleaning products. In contrast, all of Fleur & Bee’s products are 100% vegan, Leaping Bunny™ certified cruelty free, manufactured in 100% wind-powered factories, and packaged in 100% recycled post-consumer waste paperboard.

What Do I Not Like About Fleur & Bee Skin Care?

The products are small : The jars and bottles tend to be on the smaller side. That may be a good thing if you plan to travel with them, but it might not be so good if you were hoping they’d last for a while.

That’s it! I honestly can’t think of any other drawbacks.

FAQs for Fleur & Bee Skin Care

In case you have a few more questions, here are a few more answers.

How good do they feel, really?

Fleur & Bee’s products truly feel as great as they say they will. When I had the serum and the moisturizing cream on my face for several hours, my facial skin never felt irritated or greasy. Even when I began my skincare routine with the charcoal mask, my face never felt like it was burning or about to fall off.

When will I start to see results?

Fortunately for me, others noticed improvements in my face and neck after about two weeks. But if you don’t notice results that fast, don’t panic, as the Fleur & Bee team says that visible results typically happen within four weeks.

Which age groups are these items designed for?

Fleur & Bee designed its products for adults of all ages.

Will these work on my skin tone?

Yes. Fleur & Bee designed its products to be compatible with all skin tones, colors, and textures.

What are Fleur & Bee’s return and warranty policies?

If you don’t like your Fleur & Bee products, you can return it for a full refund within 30 days of the purchase date.

Should You Buy Fleur & Bee Skin Care Products?

In my very humble opinion: Absolutely, yes! If you’ve always wanted to try high-end skincare products without paying those pesky high-end prices, you may be pleasantly surprised by Fleur & Bee’s offerings. If you’ve always wanted effective skincare without contributing to environmental peril, you can rest assured that when Fleur & Bee promises “clean,” they really mean it.

If you need more help in upping your skincare game, please consult our list of the 13 best face moisturizers for optimal hydration, our favorite face masks for clean and clear skin, and our picks for the best fair trade grooming products for ethical self-care. No matter what you want to try next, always make sure to take good care of yourself as we all work to take better care of each other.

