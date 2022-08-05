Will This 'Clean Beauty' Brand Help You Feel Clean and Good Looking?

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

How many times have we heard about the importance of skin care in our grooming regimen? How many times have we also heard about the ugly practices of the beauty industry? For years, beauty industry insiders and grooming enthusiasts have been asking whether it’s possible to develop ethically made clean beauty products that actually work well. Now, one company — Dr. Tusk — is stepping up to the plate and insisting that it has what we’ve been asking for.

How well does Dr. Tusk’s new skin care line actually work? Fortunately for us, I recently got to try some of Dr. Tusk’s new skin care items: The combination face mask and scrub and the facial moisturizer. Here’s how it worked out for me and what you should know before you buy.

What’s the Deal With Dr. Tusk?

According to Dr. Tusk, the new skincare line is “made with plant-based essences of sativa hemp seed oil, caffeine, and dragon’s blood” and “blends the perfect formula to cleanse, flush out toxins, hydrate, and leave a lightweight, un-greasy moisturized feeling for an awakened and strengthened skin.” In addition, Dr. Tusk is on a mission to provide completely environmentally sustainable products with ingredients sourced from family and community organic farmers, and the company donates 5% of profits to charitable partners who work to save threatened elephant populations.

So far, Dr. Tusk’s new skin care line has been received so well by loyal fans that the full skin care bundles are already sold out (as of July 2022). Is it really that good? I recently put Dr. Tusk’s skin care products to the ultimate test: Using them on my own skin. Here’s how it went.

How Do These Products Work on Our Skin?

First, wash and dry your face before applying any of these products. For the Mask + Scrub, squeeze some of the product out of the tube and thoroughly cover your face and neck. If you’re using it as a scrub, you can wash it off quickly. If you’re using it as a mask, keep it on your face for at least eight minutes before rinsing it off.

Next, squeeze some moisturizing cream out of its tube, then generously apply it across your face and neck. Try to keep the cream on your face for at least a couple hours for your facial skin to absorb all that moisture.

What Are the Features of These Dr. Tusk Products?

If you’re curious about what these products are and what’s in them, here are all the critical details:

The Mask + Scrub ingredients include bentonite clay, kaolin clay, sea buckthorn oil, eucalyptus oil, aloe vera leaf juice, peppermint oil, tea tree leaf oil, and dragon’s blood extract.

The Facial Moisturizer ingredients include hemp seed oil, sunflower seed oil, caffeine, dragon’s blood extract, organic aloe vera leaf juice, eucalyptus oil, black tea leaf extract, green tea leaf extract, peppermint oil, and organic cucumber extract.

Dr. Tusk utilizes plant-powered ingredients and uses as many organic ingredients as possible.

Orders over $40 ship free.

All orders are backed by Dr. Tusk’s 100% satisfaction guarantee : If you don’t love your purchase in the first 30 days, the company will provide a refund.

What Do I Like About Dr. Tusk Skin Care?

I definitely feel it! I can definitely feel Dr. Tusk’s Mask + Scrub and moisturizer on my skin.

It apparently provides noticeable results : After using it for a few weeks, friends and family complimented the look of my skin — even after a couple nights when I didn’t get much sleep.

It’s easy to use : As long as you follow the instructions on the tubes, you shouldn’t have any trouble figuring out how best to use Dr. Tusk’s products on your skin.

The portions are generous: These tubes have lasted me quite some time, so you’ll get plenty of bang for your buck.

This stuff cleans up well, inside and out : If you prefer to avoid beauty and grooming products that are cruelty tested on animals, made with petroleum-derived ingredients, and exploit people up and down the supply chain, you can take comfort in the fact that Dr. Tusk only makes plant-based products that and sourced ethically.

What Do I Not Like About Dr. Tusk Skin Care?

They sting! : The Mask + Scrub especially feels like bees and cacti stinging my face, though the Facial Moisturizer doesn’t give as strong of a stinging sensation.

The brand’s skin care offerings are still limited : Especially with the full skin care bundles sold out, there’s not as much available. And as of July 2022, Dr. Tusk has yet to offer any serums or specialty products for targeted skin care needs.

FAQs for Dr. Tusk Skin Care

In case you have a few more questions, here are a few more answers.

How good do they feel?

Again, I did feel some stinging sensation, especially with the Mask + Scrub. However, the Facial Moisturizer gave a milder sting that subsided after a couple of minutes, and my face otherwise never felt irritated or greasy. Most importantly, once I washed everything off, my skin did look and feel much better.

When will I start to see results?

Fortunately for me, others noticed improvements in my face and neck after about two weeks. But if you don’t notice results that quickly, don’t panic — visible results typically show up within four weeks.

Where are Dr. Tusk’s products made?

The brand sources its ingredients ethically from around the world, and it manufactures all its products in the U.S.

Are Dr. Tusk products tested on animals?

No!

Can Dr. Tusk products expire?

All the brand’s products are free of parabens or chemical preservatives that are often used in beauty and grooming products. Dr. Tusk recommends using these items within 12 months.

What are Dr. Tusk’s return and warranty policies?

If you don’t like your Dr. Tusk products, you can return them for a full refund within 30 days of the purchase date.

Should You Buy Dr. Tusk Skin Care Products?

Honestly, I must say: Yes. If you’ve always wanted effective skincare without contributing to environmental peril, you can rest assured that when Dr. Tusk promises “clean,” it really means it. And if you want skincare products that actually work as well as they claim, Dr. Tusk definitely has you covered.

