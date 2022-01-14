The Best Fair Trade Grooming Products for Ethical Self-Care

When shopping for the perfect men’s grooming products for your self-care regimen, there is a range of desirable product attributes you might look for — vegan, organic, non-comedogenic, and hypoallergenic to name a few. Many guys are also interested in the ethical and sustainable production of grooming products, so they want to find Fair Trade-Certified grooming products.

A Fair Trade certification indicates that at least one ingredient in the product was produced and traded in accordance with standards set forth by Fair Trade USA. Fair Trade Certification helps ensure workers and producers are paid fair wages and fair prices, work in safe environments and under safe conditions, protect the environment during production, and receive funds to develop their communities. Therefore, buying Fair Trade grooming products is one way you can promote ethical and fair trading practices, safe working conditions, community support, and environmental sustainability.

Unfortunately, there are few men’s grooming products that are fully Fair Trade Certified. However, there are some great grooming products that use fair trade ingredients with their brands committed to ethical business practices. Consider taking steps toward a kinder, fairer, safer way of conducting business while simultaneously looking your best with our recommendations for the best fair trade grooming products for men.

Dr. Bronner’s Organic Shaving Soap

Dr. Bronner’s is committed to manufacturing effective environmental and ethical grooming and cleaning products. The Dr. Bronner’s Organic Shaving Soap can be used on your face or body for smooth, nick-free shaving. It comes in a variety of scents like peppermint, lemongrass, and unscented. It is made from plant-based, organic ingredients like fair trade and organic sugar, organic white grape juice, and organic coconut, hemp, and olive oils.

Terres D’Afrique Resuscitate Hand Balm

Terres D’Afrique is a brand dedicated to making fair trade grooming products. Among their many high-quality body oils, colognes, and skin serums, the Terres D’Afrique Resuscitate Hand Balm is one of the most versatile, skin-healing balms you can find. This fast-absorbing hand cream is perfect for everyday use while also being effective for healing damaged, dry, and cracked skin. It both softens and hydrates the skin without leaving an oily residue due to the emollients in baobab and jojoba oil. The hand cream is made in Africa from 80% fair trade ingredients and nearly 88% organic ingredients, so it’s a product you can certainly feel good about putting on your body.

Honestly pHresh Men’s Prebiotic Natural Deodorant

Underarm odor protection can be serious business; you definitely want something that works. The good news is that you certainly get that with Honestly pHresh Men’s Prebiotic Natural Deodorant while also supporting ethical trade. These prebiotic deodorants are pH balanced, which means they support your skin’s natural microbiome. Formulated to provide 24 hours of odor protection, the Honestly pHresh deodorants promote the growth of the beneficial bacteria on your skin while attacking the odor-causing microbes. The deodorant is made from 45% Fair Trade Certified ingredients. We particularly like how they smell.

Dr. Bronner’s All-One Toothpaste Peppermint

Dr. Bronner’s All-One Toothpaste is not only made with fair trade and organic ingredients, but is also natural, fluoride-free, SLS-free, and vegan. Most importantly, this fair trade toothpaste effectively reduces plaque, freshens breath, helps prevent cavities and gingivitis, and whitens your teeth. The toothpaste is made with hydrated silica and calcium carbonate, which act as natural, gentle abrasives. There is also baking soda and organic coconut oil to clean and whiten the teeth.

The Body Shop Maca Root & Aloe Softening Shaving Cream for Men

If you suffer from razor burn, you might find that using a hydrating shaving cream can soothe your skin and prevent redness and irritation. The Body Shop Maca Root & Aloe Softening Shaving Cream for Men is velvety smooth and leaves your skin soft. It is made with Community Fair Trade organic aloe vera from Mexico, is 100% vegetarian, and helps your razor glide smoothly over your skin without causing nicks or irritation.

The Right to Shower Hope Shampoo Bar

The Right to Shower Bar Soap is made with fair trade ingredients by a brand dedicated to taking care of people and the planet. The Right to Shower believes that access to cleanliness is a fundamental human right, so they not only give back and provide soap to those in need, but have also made the shower soap into something that can be used as a body soap, hand soap, shampoo, and face wash. Your soap purchase helps fund The Right to Shower’s charity efforts where they turn ordinary trucks and buses into mobile showers for people experiencing homelessness. The soap is vegan, made with fair trade ingredients, has a gentle formula, and a pleasant, herbaceous aroma. The natural formula is sulfate-, alcohol-, and paraben-free.

Bee Bella Lip Balms

Soothe dry and chapped lips with Bee Bella Lip Balms, a Fair Trade chapstick handcrafted in the USA. The lip balm leaves your lips plump and hydrated, sealing in moisture for eight hours. They are made from fair trade ingredients like responsibly sourced beeswax, coconut oil, jojoba oil, argan oil, and cocoa butter. Bee Bella Lip Balms come in decadent flavors like cherry, peppermint, candy cane, lavender, pumpkin spice, and pomegranate mango.

The Body Shop Almond Milk Body Butter

The Body Shop Almond Milk Body Butter is a super smooth, ultra-hydrating cream for dry skin. It is a pleasantly light, non-greasy formula, is designed for sensitive skin, and is dermatologically tested. This moisturizer is creamy, nourishing, and said to hydrate your skin for 96 hours. It has a sweet almond scent, is certified vegan, and is made with 95% natural ingredients, including Community Fair Trade almond milk and oil from Spain, handcrafted Community Fair Trade shea butter from Ghana, and Community Fair Trade sesame seed oil from Nicaragua. It can be used on your face, hands, feet, and body.

