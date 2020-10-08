Sunscreens help protect your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays, but some of them are literally killing the environment.

The main culprint? Most chemical sunscreens contain oxybenzone, which is believed to be the culprit. “Oxybenzone damages coral DNA, inhibiting its ability to reproduce; causes deformities on the coral, makes coral more susceptible to bleaching, and initiates endocrine disruption,” says All Good CEO and founder Caroline Duell. “Found in over 3,500 sunscreens sold in the U.S., oxybenzone is the most common harmful chemical linked to bleaching fragile coral reef populations worldwide … and humans are contributing an estimated 14,000 tons of sunscreen into rivers and oceans each year.”

Duell adds that as little as one drop in the equivalent of six and a half Olympic swimming pools can seriously harm coral reefs and marine ecosystems.

Dr. Craig Downs, executive director of Haereticus Environmental Lab, urges, “The use of oxybenzone-containing products needs to be seriously deliberated in islands and areas where coral reef conservation is a critical issue,” particularly the Caribbean. where at least 80% of the coral reefs have already been lost. “Any small effort to reduce oxybenzone pollution could mean that a coral reef survives a long, hot summer, or that a degraded area recovers.”

You should also know that oxybenzone is only one of several sunscreen ingredients that are toxic to coral. Known as the Awful 8, these chemicals should be avoided at all cost: Oxybenzone, octinoxate, octocrylene, PABA (Aminobenzoic Acid), enzacamene, octisalate, homosalate, and avobenzone.

Fortunately, there are a number of skincare companies that are taking their duty to the environment with all seriousness and creating not only some of the most protective broad spectrum UVA and UVB sunscreens, but fun, multi-purpose spray, cream, scented, and kid-friendly options that do good for the world we’re so excited to play in. Lather up with these best reef-safe sunscreens.

Best Reef-Safe Sunscreen

Bare Republic Mineral SPF 30 Sport Sunscreen Spray

Bare Republic’s spray sunscreen hits both of the main requirements for a great sunscreen (blocking UVA and UVB rays) and exceeds them by adding a dose of amazing scent. Zinc oxide and titanium oxide act as the main ingredients in this sunscreen, meaning it does require rubbing in after spray, but we think that makes it even better because it forces you to really know where you’ve applied it. What’s better, it goes on slightly white, which also helps to prevent missing a spot. Finally, it’s water resistant and only needs reapplication every 80 minutes. With all these great features, is it any wonder that this is one of the best grooming products for men?

Other Great Reef-Safe Sunscreens

All Good SPF 50+ Sport Sunscreen Butter Stick

This sunscreen is biodegradable, reef safe, easy to apply, is water resistant up to 80 minutes, offers maximum UVA and UVB protection, and has a coconut oil base for moisturization and natural sun and wind protection. The thick consistency and white color of the sunscreen mean you’ll never miss a single spot and end up looking like a beach leopard. The zinc oxide base provides the strongest natural protection possible. And, of course, it’s completely reef-safe.

Stream2Sea Sun Protect Lip Balm SPF 13

Certified organic for starters, Stream2Sea’s lip balm reminds us that not only our backs can burn. Cover your kisser with this reef-safe formula that uses a potent antioxidant blend of green tea, tulsi, wakame, and olive leaf, which protects you against UVA rays and protects the reefs from damage — it’s biodegradable and safe-tested for fish and coral larvae.

Manda Organic Sun Paste SPF 50

Even among its all-natural sunscreen peers, Manda stands out for its commitment to sustainability. Zinc-based sunscreens are better for the environment than chemical ones, but zinc still must be mined from the Earth. That’s why Manda’s sunscreen has a lower-than-usual zinc content, which the brand makes up for by adding thanaka, an ancient natural sunscreen made from the ground-up bark of a tree native to Myanmar. Bonus: The sweet cinnamon scent will have you dreaming about pastries during your beach nap.

Badger Healthy Body Care Lavender Sunscreen Cream SPF 30

Honey Badger do care … about protecting your skin and the environment. That’s why Badger’s lavender-scented sunscreen cream is given the thumbs-up by pro divers and adventuring families alike. Swapping the traditional coconut/pina colada/teenage-perfume scent of most sunscreens, we love this herbaceous and subtle lavender twist. We also love that the sunscreen is sweat- and water-resistant for up to 40 minutes. Good-for-your-skin ingredients include organic seabuckthorn, vitamin E, and sunflower oil, and the cream protects against UVA and UVB rays with zinc oxide — a reef-safe physical blocker.

Raw Elements Face and Body SPF 30

Sport sunscreens are notorious for washing off before your water-based or sweat-inducing activity is over. However, Raw Elements’ sun lotion is “very water resistant beyond 80 minutes,” the amount of time most sunscreens last. You’ll really appreciate that if you’re nearing the 80-minute mark on your sunscreen layer just as the waves come up, or you’re having too much fun to remember to reapply. This version of their SPF 30 sunscreen comes in a recyclable tin, so there’s no plastic to worry about. If you prefer a lotion, Raw Elements has you covered (pun intended).

Eir NYC All Natural Surf Mud Pro Stick SPF 50

Although best known for its organic skincare line, Eir NYC puts a huge emphasis on performance with its Surf Mud collection, which comes in this handy stick form as well as in a tin. In addition to the ray-blocking benefits of zinc, this formula utilizes the moisturizing powers of coconut oil, cocoa butter, cocoa powder, and beeswax.

