The Best Winter Sunscreens for Men in 2021

As the sun is setting so much earlier now than in summer, and the temperature has plummeted, you might have given up when it comes to applying sunscreen daily. Perhaps you thought it was a waste of product or maybe you’re hibernating because of the weather. Whatever your case against sunscreen might be, we are here to argue it. Keep scrolling to find our top seven sunscreens for the cold weather. Each of these products contain high SPF’s and powerful ingredients, and won’t clog your pores or leave your skin feeling greasy or sticky.

Keep Cool Soothe Bamboo Sun Essence SPF50+

This favorite of ours uses bamboo water to keep your skin smooth and hydrated all winter long. Because it’s an essence, it doesn’t have any of the stickiness or white-cast that some sunscreens leave behind.

EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen SPF46

Designed without fragrance or oil, this broad-spectrum lightweight sunscreen is perfect for those with acne-prone or sensitive skin. Lactic acid and sodium hyaluronate work in concert to keep your skin clear and moisturized.

Blue Lizard Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+

Along with providing protection from harmful UVA and UVB rays, this broad-spectrum mineral formula is designed with our delicate coral reefs in mind. No oxybenzone or octinoxate around these parts! A great product for users with sensitive skin.

Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF50

What could be better than a non-greasy, reef-safe, and water/sweat resistant everyday sunscreen? Supergoop continues to be a leader in the sunscreen space with its clean formulas designed for all skin types.

Murad Environmental Shield City Skin Age Defense SPF50

If the price is no concern this broad-spectrum SPF by Murad harnesses the power of antioxidants to protect the skin from UVA, UVB, pollution, blue light from devices, and infrared radiation. The ideal product for city-dwellers whose exposure to the elements accelerates the signs of aging.

La Rouche-Posay Clear Skin Sunscreen SPF 60

French pharmacy brand La Rouche-Posay is known for its superior quality and is Europe’s secret for skin protection. If you struggle with oily skin or acne, this oil-free sunscreen is your best bet this winter.

Vichy Capital Soleil Face Susncreen Lotion SPF 50

Dermatologist recommended, this daily anti-aging is lightweight, broad-spectrum, and water-resistant. Just remember to shake the bottle before each use!

Why You Should Use Sunscreen in the Winter

The truth of the matter is that no matter what time of year it is, the sun’s rays are still incredibly harmful to the skin. Your body might be covered more during the winter so you’ll need less body sunscreen but your face is still exposed. You’ll need a powerful SPF to keep UVA, UVB, pollution, and infrared rays at bay. On top of that, you’ll need to moisturize more regularly because the cold air and brisk winds are known to dehydrate.

How to Choose Sunscreen for the Winter

We recommend using an SPF that has hydrating properties, as well as a combination of both mineral and chemical sunscreens. Mineral sunscreens (most commonly zinc oxide, but also titanium dioxide) block the sun’s rays from penetrating the skin. Chemical sunscreens absorb and diffuse the rays, rendering them powerless. You should try to avoid oxybenzone, as it has been found to be very harmful to coral reefs and other marine wildlife when washed off into the water supply. Instead opt for reef-safe sunscreen.

Editors' Recommendations