If there is anything you take away from The Manual’s Grooming Awards, let it be that we all need to be wearing sunscreen every single day. Not only is the sun the number one contributor to aging skin, but the Skin Cancer Foundation warns that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70. Scary, right?!

We understand that the idea of making this a part of your daily routine is a bit unappealing, especially when your idea of sunscreen is a greasy, white-casted finish. Well, we’re here to change that. Ahead, we round up the 12 best body sunscreens to meet your personal skin needs that will make you actually want to wear it. Most dermatologists recommend an SPF 30 or higher, and 50 to be extra cautious. And don’t forget to reapply at least every two hours.

Best Sunscreen Overall: Coola Mineral Body Sunscreen Spray

Coola’s mineral sunscreen spray is without question the best UV-ray repellent for any skin type. Our love for this is multifold: First, it’s spray-based so it applies easier than cream sunscreens; second, it’s reef-safe (you’re welcome, marine life); third, it actually goes on sheer, which is a godsend for men with darker complexions; fourth, it’s fragrance free (goodbye synthetic sunscreen odor). Simply put, this is a summer essential.

Best Sunscreen for Oily Skin: Kiehl’s Activated Sun Protector Water-Light Lotion

When you have oily skin, there’s nothing worse than a greasy sunscreen to make it worse. Find an oil-free sunscreen with a water-like texture like this one. It’s super lightweight and made with vitamin E to help neutralize damage and nourish the skin without weighing it down.

Best Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin: Clinique Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen Lotion

When you have sensitive skin, you want to avoid oils and fragrances at all costs. This product is free from all of that, including parabens. It easily glides on for an invisible defense and is allergy, dermatologist, and ophthalmologist tested. Mineral sunscreens are better for people with sensitive skin because they sit on top of its surface instead of seeping in to potentially irritate it, deflecting UV rays.

Best Sunscreen for Dry Skin: Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50

Once you become hooked on Supergoop!, you’ll be hooked for life, trust us. It’s no wonder they sell it by the jug! This broad spectrum SPF 50 acts as your normal daily hydrating moisturizer – you probably won’t be able to tell the difference! It’s reef-safe, free from chemicals and is water resistant for up to 80 minutes. The brand also promises full transparency. You can visit their site to view a full efficacy lab report for all of their products.

Best Performance Sunscreen: Art of Sport Skin Armor Sunscreen SPF 50

By now, you must know that we’re huge fans of the AOS brand. Created specifically for sweaty moments, their Skin Armor Sunscreen is super absorbent, long lasting and free from harmful chemicals. That means it’s legal in all 50 states!

Other Sunscreens we Love:

Sunbum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen

Sunbum creates some of the best smelling sunscreen on the market. It’s another reef safe formula that doesn’t leave you with a white film. Their original SPF 30 spray is super easy to apply and leaves you glowing.

Ultra Violette Extreme Screen Hydrating Body and Hand SPF50

Australian brand Ultra Violette keep its product to a minimum, because the company does it really well. They recognize that hands show the first signs of aging, so they created this Extreme Screen, for the neck down while recognizing that. It leaves you feeling velvety soft, without any residue. Even as a small brand, it has over 600 five-star reviews … impressive.

Hint Pineapple Sunscreen Spray

Hint is far better known for its delicious naturally flavored water. But we’re spilling its best kept secret: A pineapple-scented SPF. Every time you apply it, you’ll want to drink it (it’s that good!) It comes out in a clear continuous mist that hydrates the skin, leaving you smelling great.

Badger Unscented Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide

Made from just five ingredients, Badger Balm is one of the most minimal, clean, mineral sunscreens on the market. It has sunflower oil, beeswax, and vitamin E for extra nourishment, but is completely unscented, for guys that really just want to keep it simple.

Trader Joe’s SPF 30 and SPF 50 Sunscreens

Another secret we’re spilling is that Trader Joe’s sunscreens are better than the company’s cauliflower gnocchi (which we love, by the way). At only $6, you can’t beat the price and convenience factor of this water resistant, clean, broad spectrum sunscreen. It comes in either a spray or a lotion.

Blue Lizard Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen SPF30

Another great option for sensitive skin is Blue Lizard’s mineral sunscreen. This product has Smart Bottle Technology, which means its bottles and caps turn blue when harmful UV rays are present as a reminder to stay sun safe.

