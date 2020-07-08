The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Moisturize to decrease the signs of aging. Moisturize to keep your skin from getting too oily or too dry. Moisturize to reduce the appearance of blemishes. Moisturize — with the right product — to protect the face’s more delicate skin from the sun’s harmful rays. Moisturize after shaving, which tends to dry skin.

We can’t emphasize enough that, as part of a good cleansing and shaving regimen, moisturizing is one of the most important things a guy can do for his face … and probably one of the most overlooked. Don’t skip it! We know walking the aisles of any drug or department store (don’t even try googling the topic), can be overwhelming, so here’s a little guidance that lists some of our favorites to keep that face looking youthful and vibrant.

Best Moisturizer Overall: Lab Series Age Rescue Lotion

There are plenty of reasons why Lab Series consistently places in our 2020 Grooming Awards: The company makes premium moisturizers that are worth the (relatively) hefty price tag, and its Age Rescue Lotion is no exception. So many creams and gels we tried were either too light or too greasy, but this one had the best consistency. It smells like a five-star hotel, and can be used all year round on almost any skin type. Influencer Leo Chan is a huge fan. “I highly recommend this,” He says. “It’s such a great brand for guys who are just starting to learn how to take care of their skin.”

Best Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin: Ghost Democracy Lightweight Moisturizer

Some moisturizers can be too thick for sensitive skin. That’s why we love this silky cream from Ghost Democracy, a clean skincare brand made with natural ingredients. The brand’s vegan moisturizer contains no artificial fragrances or irritating parabens, goes on lightly, and absorbs immediately.

Best Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin: Fresh Umbrian Clay Oil-Free Lotion

Men who are trying to treat their acne-prone skin probably have a shelf full of strong serums, spot gels, and cleansers to fight breakouts. For them, we recommend a lightweight moisturizer that won’t clog their pores, and Fresh’s oil-free lotion does just that.

Best Moisturizer for Mature Skin: Drunk Elephant Protini Protini Polypeptide Cream

A formula of 12 emollients works overtime in this day cream to hydrate skin, improve firmness, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Every Drunk Elephant product is cruelty-free and made with biodegradable packaging.

Best Moisturizer for Dry Skin: Versed Skin Soak Rich Moisture Cream

Versed’s vegan moisturizer is extremely rich, but doesn’t clog pores. That’s probably because it’s made with natural ingredients like algae extract and squalane to hydrate skin and fend off signs of aging.

Other Moisturizers We Love:

Cetaphil Facial Hydrating Lotion

You can’t go wrong with a classic. For the past few decades, Cetaphil’s Daily Hydrating Lotion has been a go-to product for guys that want a quality moisturizer at an affordable price.

Sisley Sisleyum for Men

For a moisturizer at this price point, it better work. Thankfully Sisley’s utra luxe formula of rare extracts lives up to the hype. It’s an absolute treat to put on.

Mantl Age Defense Moisturizer

Karamo Brown’s new skincare line for bald men features an effective, no-frills moisturizer that keeps your face and scalp hydrated.

Nivea Men Sensitive Protective Lotion

Nivea Men’s moisturizers are just as effective as some of the luxury creams we tested. We especially love the brand’s sensitive formula, which includes SPF 15 for an extra layer of UV-ray protection.

