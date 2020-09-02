If you’re like most guys I know, you are hesitant to blow your hard-earned money on grooming products that promise ageless radiance and a 24-hour hair hold. (Yet when talking crypto and fantasy football, the gamble is somehow justified). The good news is you can find great haircare and skincare products that work wonders on your hygiene and appearance without dipping into your 401k. Gone are the days of sacrificing your paycheck for a healthy glow.

Give your medicine cabinet a glow up with 12 of our favorite under-$15 finds. These products are simple, affordable and most importantly, effective. We cover all of your grooming necessities, from your hair to your beard and beyond to prove you can find beauty on a budget. Sure, we appreciate a luxurious jojoba eucalyptus tincture in a frosted glass jar every now and then, but this list remains honest and straight to the point without all the bells and whistles that jack up the cost.

Chances are if you’re reading this, you’re a simple guy that likes to keep it minimal and efficient anyway. But that doesn’t mean using one bar of soap for your hair, face, and body. Drug stores have stepped up their game by curating product selections that focus on healthy and clean ingredients. Target has a new clean green symbol to show off products that don’t contain potentially harmful chemicals like phthalates and parabens. Rite Aid also launched a new line called “free-from” following suit, to help customers focus on better-for-you essentials. A little effort can go a long way, even at a lower price point.

Face Cleanser

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, $13.99

Cetaphil’s Gentle Skin Cleanser makes almost every drugstore product roundup. If you’re looking to minimize your shelf, this two-in-one face and body wash is a hero product to your daily routine.

Face Cream

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, $12.44

Don’t let the unsexy packaging fool you. Before the brand went viral on TikTok, CeraVe products were every beauty editor’s best kept secret because of their efficacy and price point. CeraVe products, like this best-selling cream, contain ceramides that help restore the skin’s barrier function, keeping it hydrated and healthy.

Shampoo and Conditioner

Harry’s 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner, $8.69

As product experts here at The Manual, we’re usually hesitant to recommend two-in-ones, especially when it comes to shampoo and conditioner because they have very different purposes. In this case, though, it’s a multifunction product that does both jobs well and leaves a minty scent that’s refreshingly cool. Remember, washing your hair every day can strip away the natural oils, so use this guy intermittently for your luscious locks to feel clean and look fresh.

Beard Oil

Every Man Jack Beard Oil, $10.69

As the last step in your skincare routine, a good oil seals the deal, leaving you extra moisturized and feeling nourished. Spoiler alert, you can still find clean luxurious ingredients like shea butter and sandalwood for under $15. Plus, Every Man Jack’s bottles are made with 50% post-consumer recycled plastic, so you can feel good about your buy.

Face Exfoliator

BullDog Original Face Scrub, $9.99

An exfoliator is an essential product every guy should have in his arsenal. Use it 3-4 times a week to slough off dead skin cells that are clogging your pores. BullDog makes this lovely formula using green tea, aloe vera, and camelina oil. It sure is fancy for under $10.

Deodorant

Oars and Alps Natural Deodorant For Men, $14

At first glance, you would think no way is this product on an under-$15 grooming roundup. The packaging alone screams high end, but the product itself is even better. Usually all-natural deodorants (that actually work) are double the price of this Oars + Alps Natural Deodorant. It comes highly reviewed on the internet, targeting the outdoorsy, active guy on the go. Plus, the eucalyptus spearmint doubles its duty as your daily cologne without the chemicals, so even though you’ll find cheaper deodorants on the market, this remains the best bang for your buck.

Hair Gel

Garnier Fructis Style Pure Clean Styling Gel, $3.32

We love a reliable product. Garnier’s Pure Clean Styling Gel does exactly what it says: A mid-level, 24-hour shiny hold on your hair. Plus, it’s made free of silicones and parabens, so it won’t damage your hair. The best part about it is that it washes off easily, unlike many other strong-hold hair gels.

Hair Spray

Aussie Instant Freeze Hairspray, $3.43

While aerosol hairsprays are great for any easy, even application, they aren’t necessarily the best thing for the environment. This non-aerosol version from Aussie provides a strong hold from a spray bottle. Use it on deep humidity days to hold your flyaways in place.

Body Wash

Dr. Teal’s Coconut Oil Body Body Wash, $4.87

This body wash works wonders on dry and sensitive skin. If you like the smell of coconut, you’ll love this bargain beauty product. It leaves your skin soothed and smooth, while turning your shower experience into a spa.

Body Lotion

Lubriderm Daily Moisture Hydrating Unscented Body Lotion, $7.62

For daily body lotion, look for something that’s fragrance free, lightweight and non-greasy. Lubriderm might be basic, but it’s a solid starting point to be used right out of the shower. The pump top will make your daily body lotion routine easy and effective. Remember, hydration is the key to skin success.

Shave Cream

Gillette Pure Shave Cream, $6.99

Pure by Gillette is made without the potentially harmful ingredients seen — and felt — in most others (alcohols, dyes, parabans and sulfates). The creamy formula is infused with aloe and is great in soothing sensitive skin. While you’re at it, pick up Gillette’s SkinGuard Men’s razor and your shave game will be near perfect.

Lip Balm

Vaseline Lip Balm Mini Cocoa Butter, $1.79

Trust me when I tell you this lip balm will be your new best friend. A balm moisturizes better and longer than any Chapstick. Once you try this balm, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. It nourishes, soothes, and repairs your lips locking in moisture. You can rub it on your knuckles and brows, too!

