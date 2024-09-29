 Skip to main content
The best men’s grooming products for your body: The list for you in 2024

Take care of your body from neck to toenails with these products

By
The Manual Best Body Products
The Manual

You spend hours every week working hard on your body in the gym. You eat the right things. You find the right fitness routine. Everything you do is to ensure your clothes always fit well and you are healthy and happy for years to come. That is commendable, and we love to help you get there.

However, sometimes your body needs a little bit of love on the outside, too. Your skin needs the TLC that you are giving your muscles and your heart. Your lungs and your nervous system. So, in true The Manual style … we put together the perfect routine to take care of everything below the neck — best grooming products for your body. And just because we are thorough, we pulled everything from the 2024 Grooming Awards.

We broke this down into the grooming products you should use before the shower, the shower routine, then the post-shower operation for both morning and evening. Keep in mind, the morning and evening routines should remain regardless of when you shower, but the shower should always come first either a.m. or p.m. When your body is top notch, we’ll accept thank you’s.

Pre-shower

Whether you do something before a shower or after depends on the residue. The last thing you want to do is go through a skincare process only to leave oily residue or grossness that will get all over your clothes. In most cases, the pre-shower routine consists of what you’re removing from your body. Your hair and nail removal should happen before the shower, so you can wash away any leftovers afterward.

Manicure set: Scully and Scully Leather and Lambswool Manicure Set

Scully & Scully Small Coxorange Leather and Lambswool Manicure Set
The Manual

When looking for a manicure set, it’s more than just the nail clippers. You need a file, scissors, and other pieces. This set has them all. Note: There is some conversation about whether you should shower BEFORE cutting your nails. The steam and warm water soften the nails, making trimming them easier. However, we like the idea of showering after you file your nails to clean away the debris before putting your feet in socks. If you feel the same and still want softer nails, run them under warm water for a minute before trimming.

Body groomer: Manscaped Lawnmower 5.0 Ultra

Manscaped The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra
The Manual

Every once in a while, a product comes along that defines an industry. Kleenex, for example. Nobody says tissue anymore, we call it a Kleenex. Manscaped did that for the male grooming industry. We now call trimming your bits … manscaping. That’s why this is on the list — and likely forever will be.

Body grooming kit: Braun All-In-One 9 Trimmer

Braun All-in-One Series 9 Trimmer
The Manual

Sometimes you need more than a simple trimmer. If you’re starting from scratch, then this is the set for you. This has all you need to keep everything below the neck happy. While you technically COULD use the same trimmer for your beard and your hair; we suggest trimming your face with something that only goes on your face. Your choice.

Detailer: Dollar Shave Club Style Detailer Precision Trimmer

Dollar Shave Club Style Detailer Precision Trimmer
The Manual

Some people would add this to the face, and we can hear that argument, but while we’re at it, you should invest in something to take care of the hair in your nose and ears at this point. There’s no reason to let it grow wild.

Shower

Washing away all the impurities is a great way to prepare your body for the application of everything your body needs. The right products are packed full of all the nutrients and ingredients to remove the grime, dirt, and toxins you pick up every day. And of course, remove the leftovers of what you just trimmed before stepping in.

Body wash: Geologie Superclean Body Wash

Geologie Superclean Body Wash
The Manual

First things first, when you are in the shower you need to remove all the dirt and grossness from the day. Whether you use a washcloth, a loofah, or your hands, lather this guy up and let him go to work on revitalizing your skin.

Bar soap: Cetaphil Deep Cleansing Bar

Cetaphil Deep Cleansing Bar
The Manual

If you’re  not a body wash guy, you may be a little more of a purest. If you like the old-school way of doing things, this soap bar is the best of the best. Good for all skin types, it will leave your skin ready for anything.

Body exfoliator: Oars + Alps Superfoliant Body Scrub

Oars + Alps Superfoliant Body Scrub
The Manual

Once your body is nice and clean, you will want to get rid of the leftovers. Most washes will remove dirt and grime on the surface, but they won’t do much to rid your skin of the dead skin cells or the clogs. Two times a week, maybe three, you should spend the end of the shower exfoliating. This is our choice to do the job.

Post-shower morning

If you’re a morning shower person, you know what it is like to feel the jolting effects of starting your day off with a clean slate. You wake up, refresh your body and mind, and then you get to it. The morning routine starts with a shower, but then you go through the process of preparing the body for what it is about to face.

Acne spray: Frontman Zit Spray

Frontman Zit Spray
The Manual

Nobody wants to shed their shirt at the end of the day (or at the end of a date) and look like they are struggling from the negative effects of steroids. Body acne isn’t pretty. This is how you get rid of it quickly and keep it at bay.

Antiperspirant: Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant Stick

Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant Stick
The Manual

The difference between antiperspirant and deodorant is the latter is focused on keeping you dry. Leave the unsightly image of wet pits and stained underarms behind with the strongest on the market.

Deodorant: Tom’s of Maine Deodorant

Tom's of Maine Deodorant
The Manual

If you aren’t someone who struggles with excessive perspiration, then you may want to invest in something designed specifically to avoid the smell of body odor. Smell like the fresh ocean coast with this selection from Tom’s of Maine.

Groin deodorant: Fresh Body Fresh Balls Lotion for Men

Fresh Body Fresh Balls Lotion for Men
The Manual

Now that you are in the prime of your life, you work too hard to struggle with something as easily avoidable as ball chaffing. No redness, no itching, no pain, and no odor … perfect way to treat your best friends the right way.

Hand cream: L’Occitane Nourishing Shea Butter Hand Cream

L'Occitane Nourishing Shea Butter Hand Cream
The Manual

No matter what time of year it is, nobody wants to hold a hand of a guy who feels like sandpaper. But more than that, dry skin on your hands can lead to breaks and cracks, making everything more painful. This hand cream keeps your palms and fingers looking and feeling brand new.

Spray deodorant: Ursa Major Sublime Sage Spray Deodorant

Ursa Major Sublime Sage Spray Deodorant
The Manual

Some guys hate the feeling of the role-on deodorant. For you, we have something perfect. Spray this on for quick and easy odor protection no matter what your day has in store for you. Some guys like to carry this with them or leave it in their desk for a mid-day refresh, but that only works if it isn’t being combined with a completely different product in the morning.

Nighttime

We get it … who wants to jump in the sheets when you are still covered in the grossness of the day? Night showers are great. But there’s more that must be done to keep your body looking and feeling great before you drift off to dreamland. These are best done at night so they have time to do their work while you are catching your z’s.

Body peel: Necessaire Body Peel

Necessaire Body Peel
The Manual

Body peels are a relative unknown and underused product in men’s skincare. But this leaves your skin like a blank slate. If you struggle with ingrown hairs or buildups that cause acne, this is the way to fight it. Apply this at the beginning of the night routine so it has time to dry. It will be sticky at first, but don’t worry — that goes away as it does its magic.

Body lotion: CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion
The Manual

Putting on body lotion at night can be a bit of a problem if you do it incorrectly. Moderation is key. If you overdo it and put on too much, you will go to bed feeling oily and gross, and then that will also transfer to the sheets. Do you see where we’re going with that? You should use enough to work it in (a dime size for the smaller parts of the body like your arms, hands, and feet and a nickel size for the legs and chest). This application will also help minimize the stickiness of the body peel.

Foot treatment: Aveda Foot Relief Moisturizing Crème

Foot Treatment
The Manual

Look, you want to be comfortable going barefoot. At the beach or at home with your partner, the worst thing that could happen is that you have gross feet that nobody wants to look at. Hydrate and exfoliate by rubbing this in liberally every night to keep your feet soft and attractive. Don’t forget to get in between your toes — just like Mom used to tell us.

UV management

We don’t care if you are simply sitting in an office all day every day or if the sun is beating down on you on the way to the office, on the way home, during your lunch date, or if you’re lucky enough, through your corner office window. That is why wearing sunblock every day is vital to keeping your skin looking young and fresh.

Sunscreen: Blue Lizard Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen

EltaMD UV AOX Mist
The Manual

Since we are trying to make sure you have the best skin, you should protect it with the same stuff used in the land down under. The strong sun in Australia has nothing for Blue Lizard. Sounds like the perfect choice.

Sunscreen body spray: EltaMD UV AOX Mist

EltaMD UV AOX Mist
The Manual

If you don’t like the feeling of sunscreen rubbed into your skin, you aren’t alone. So we suggest picking up this spray sunblock that will keep you safe from the sun’s UV rays. Keep in mind that oftentimes the spray sunblock doesn’t always last as long, but it is just as strong for those short times in the sun.

Aloe vera gel: Vacation After Sun Gel

Vacation After Sun Gel
The Manual

Sometimes, you end up unprepared for times in the sun. Whether planned or not, long exposure to the sun can be damaging and cause pain and redness after the fact. This aloe vera gel is the best way to revitalize your skin and cool it down.

Cologne

A man is never fully dressed until he has put on his cologne. The right fragrance is essential to making a great first impression and sending the message you want to send. We could go on for days about what to look for in the right cologne for you, but we’re just going to cut to the chase with the best ones you can pick up right now to wear every day.

Scent: Citizen Jack Absolute

Citizen Jack Absolute
The Manual

Michael Malul is a legend in the perfuming world, and this is likely his best work yet. While many people will tell you that you need multiple kinds of cologne, this is the only one you need for day, night, summer, winter, work, or play.

Fragrance set: Fulton & Roark Calle Ocho Premier Set

Fulton & Roark Calle Ocho Premier Set
The Manual

Do you know how to mix the scent of your soap with your cologne? How about your beard oil with your cologne? Most guys struggle with the stack, that’s why Fulton & Roark brings you a set curated by the experts so you don’t have to guess. This scent is one that everyone will love.

There you have it, the perfect body skincare routine for you to always look, feel, and smell good. You will be healthy on the inside and out, as long as you keep up your fitness routine.

