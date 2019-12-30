The Best Natural and Organic Deodorants for Men

In the right circumstances, there’s something satisfying about sweat. A rewarding wipe of the brow after a day of hard work. The feel of a cool after-jog breeze on your skin. The last little reminder of a long day that makes your first cool drink of the evening that much sweeter.

What’s not satisfying is the smell that comes with it. Somehow, “the rewarding stench of hard work” just doesn’t have the same ring to it, and so we roll on our antiperspirants every morning, plugging our pores in the process. If only there were a solution that could keep you smelling fresh, help you avoid irritating chemicals, and let your skin breathe naturally again. Luckily, there are natural deodorants. We’ve rounded up some of the hardest working and best-smelling organic deodorants to help you choose the right one.

Best Natural Deodorant

Oars + Alps Deep Sea Glacier Deodorant

Specifically designed for those with sensitive skin, Oars + Alps deodorant prevents and eliminates odors with ease. What more could you ask for? Its Deep Sea Glacier formula boasts a citrus and amber scent reminiscent of a warm Alaskan day while relying on corn starch to absorb sweat and natural botanicals to kill odor-causing bacteria. Oars + Alps is a winner of The Manual Grooming Awards 2019.

Other Great Natural Deodorants

Arm and Hammer Essentials Natural Deodorant Fresh

There are plenty of great natural deodorant options out there for those who want to look further afield for their grooming products. But for guys who are interested in keeping aluminum and other nasty chemicals away from their bodies while also not spending a fortune, Arm and Hammer Essentials natural deodorant is the protective barrier your sweaty, toxin-filled armpits are crying out for. Arm and Hammer is not only inexpensive, but it’s also free of parabens, aluminum, dyes, or animal-derived ingredients, meaning your pits will smell fresh as a daisy throughout even the most sweltering of summer days and you’ll be protecting your clothing from yellowing and staining.

Native Deodorant Eucalyptus and Mint

With a list of ingredients such as these, you know your health is in good hands: shea butter, jojoba oil, beeswax, baking soda, vitamin E, coconut oil, probiotics, and other natural botanicals. You’re getting all the goodness of those organic, plant-based ingredients and none of the harmful effects of aluminum, parabens, or phthalates found in so many other commercial deodorants. Native is great for guys with sensitive skin or folks who are tired of dealing with pit stains.

Nasanta Magnesium Deodorant

Nasanta’s natural deodorant is another perfect pick for men with sensitive skin, too, as the Australian-made stick is formulated without aluminum, baking soda, alcohol, or scents. The Nasanta natural deodorant uses ethically sourced magnesium from Japan instead, which is necessary for many body functions, including energy production, nerve transmission, protein synthesis, and muscle relaxation, among others.

Ursa Major Hoppin’ Fresh Deodorant with Mint and Eucalyptus

Non-staining, containing no aluminum, and easy to apply with a refreshingly cool and crisp feel and scent, Hoppin’ Fresh hits all the high notes for us. Kaolin clay, baking soda, and probiotic enzymes join forces to naturally prevent moisture and odor-causing bacteria. The deodorant contains no petrochemicals, sulfates, parabens, synthetic fragrance or color, glycols, silicones, or PEGs (propylene glycol).

Schmidt’s Charcoal + Magnesium Deodorant

Schmidt’s line of deodorants replaces traditional aluminum with natural plant powders to absorb moisture. Each one is completely vegan-certified with no parabens or artificial fragrances. The brand has recently stepped up its green game even more by combining two powerful minerals into a brand-new formula. Activated charcoal soaks up moisture as it leaves the body while magnesium soothes and softens the skin. Add in its mild, soothing scent and you’ve got a natural winner.

Burt’s Bees Natural Skincare for Men Deodorant

Citrus, woodsy cypress, warm fir, and odor-fighting botanicals make up this powerful and energizing natural deodorant, but the real hero ingredient may surprise you. Burt’s Bees uses cornstarch in its formula for an extra boost of moisture prevention while still keeping things natural.

Botanik Natural Deodorant

Botanik’s natural deodorant might not be an antiperspirant, but its evergreen scented natural deodorant uses a cocktail of six high-quality, natural ingredients and essential oils to exude a marvelous scent and provide antibacterial protection. Its stick is made in small batches right here in the U.S. with some of nature’s finest botanicals, including shea butter, eucalyptus lemon oil, and coconut oil to fight off bacteria, as well as carnauba wax, baking soda, and arrowroot to help minimize moisture.

Corpus Naturals The Botanist Santalum Natural Deodorant

It might not be an extravagant, high-end brand, but Corpus Naturals surely acts like one when it comes to aesthetics and effectiveness. The Santalum deodorant is delivered in minimalistic packaging that will look great on any bathroom counter. The quality performance is backed by Texas cedarwood, amber, and sandalwood notes for a pleasant, woodsy fragrance. The deodorant has also eliminated all the ingredients you would expect from a natural deodorant producer — aluminum, parabens, and synthetics — without you having to sacrifice quality for the desire to go green and take care of your body on nature’s terms.

Myro Refillable Deodorant

Myro’s natural deodorant also rocks a stellar minimal aesthetic, but it takes matters even more seriously when it comes to being environmentally conscious. Myro’s deodorant stick boasts a refillable container to cut down on plastic waste and utilizes plant-powered ingredients to perform just as well as those synthetic suckers that are on the market. Available in five fresh fragrances, this stick relies on barley powder and corn starch to keep sweat at bay and a blend of coconut oil and olive extract to minimize bacteria production. Simply choose your favorite casing, select a scent or two to test, and you’re already on your way to being happy about the deodorant you’re wearing.

