Deodorant is probably the most essential men’s grooming item right now, since we’re in the dog days of summer. Like most, you have probably been wearing the same one for over a decade, out of habit. It’s the one item on a man’s shelf that gets overlooked when updating your self-care routine because it’s been a part of our lives since puberty. Well we’re here to tell you that the right deodorant can actually make you feel like an entirely new man.

The first thing to note is that not all deodorants and antiperspirants are created equal. Deodorants eliminate smell while antiperspirants prevent sweat from forming. Some use aluminum and promise to last for two full days (potentially putting your health at risk). Others are made with completely natural ingredients, that may require a more frequent reapplication. And there are plenty in between that use a mix of natural and chemical-safe ingredients. Whatever fits your lifestyle, it’s important to do your research and be mindful of anything you put in or on your body.

Everyone sweats and that is nothing to be ashamed of. A great deodorant should work with your body’s natural odor and alongside your cologne, if you choose to wear one. We’re here to offer a list of our favorite deodorants, so you can be armed with a great product to combat your perspiration, whatever that means to you.

Best Deodorant Overall: Hiki Tangerine Deodorant

When it comes to choosing the best deodorants, we prefer ones that don’t include aluminum, which clogs pores to reduce perspiration and causes those unsightly sweat stains. But the problem with many of the natural deodorants we tested is that they don’t work as long as their aluminum counterparts. Hiki, a new sweat brand, was a welcome exception. Its deodorants last for hours even on the hottest days, are sustainably packaged, and come in three scents (though the brand’s Tangerine fragrance was by far our favorite). Hiki is a winner of The Manual 2020 Grooming Awards.

Old Spice Swagger Deodorant

Owning Old Spice deodorant is like a rite of passage into manhood. Even though it’s one of the most well-known, most affordable and stereotypical deodorant sticks for dudes, it’s actually a great consistent product. The fact that it’s been around for so long, yet still remains popular is a testament to its quality. And now, the brand has created an aluminum-free version that works just as well as the original.

Art of Sport Deodorant

The late Kobe Bryant’s brand, Art of Sport, has become a go-to deodorant for athletes. It’s made without aluminum or parabens and doesn’t leave any sweat stains. Even better, it’s under $10 and comes in three scents. Our favorite is the cool eucalyptus. Although they both are great, we recommend the deodorant over the antiperspirant, because we’re not here to sweat shame anyone.

L’Occitane Aromachologie Refreshing Aromatic Deodorant

If you’re a spa guy, you’ll love this deodorant. It is aluminum-free and made with essential oils of sage, orange, and lemon to naturally eliminate body odor. It’s nourishes and moisturizes the skin and doesn’t interfere with cologne.

Baxter of California Natural Deodorant for Men

No deodorant list is complete without Baxter of California’s aluminum and alcohol-free deodorant for men. This well-known stick has won several other awards, for good reason. The musky scent works with almost every body chemistry while the gel formula is made of tea tree and witch hazel that eliminates any odor-causing bacteria. This is one of the best smelling and most decadent deodorants on the market, mark our words.

Bravo Sierra Aluminum-Free And Baking Soda-Free Scented Deodorant

There is something so minimally and effortlessly chic about Bravo Sierra’s deodorant. The best part is that being “chic” isn’t even the brand’s mission. The fairly new, eco-friendly essentials line for men is simple, affordable, and most important, reliable. The company even tested this aluminum-free deodorant on 1,000 U.S. Special Forces soldiers, to prove it’s the real deal, and all at an unbeatable price.

Lululemon Anti-Stink Deodorant

Yep, you read that right. Lululemon now has an entire “self-care” line. One of our favorite items in it is this Anti-Stink Black Pepper Sandalwood Deodorant. It’s genderless, aluminum-free, and comes out in a spray form, to mirror the feeling of a quick cold splash. This also prevents bacterial growth upon reapplication for an all-around cleaner process.

Native Men’s Deodorant

If you want to learn a thing or two about the effectiveness of certain natural ingredients, head over to Native’s site. You’ll also find that this deodorant has over 10,000 5-star reviews. Once you try it out, you’ll be hooked and want to sign up for the company’s subscription program that saves you almost 20% on the price. There are several scents to choose from and even a new plastic-free line that ships to you in a 100% recycled paper mailer.

Ursa Major Hoppin’ Fresh Deodorant

One thing that almost all customers can agree on is that the Ursa Major deodorant won’t stain your clothes. It’s another all natural, clean deodorant stick that promises long-lasting odor-protection. It’s made with clay that absorbs moisture and has antiperspirant qualities. Even when some brands say “natural,” they don’t always mean it entirely, (that’s why you should always read the ingredients for yourself), but Ursa Major does. If you’re one to wear a lot of white shirts and want to go the natural route, this deodorant is for you. Our favorite is the Hoppin’ Fresh scent.

Jason Tea Tre Oil Deodorant Stick , $5.75

At under $6, the Jason Tea Tree Deodorant Stick gives you a subtle spa-like sensation while keeping its promise of long-lasting odor control. This product is great for sensitive skin and is the best bang for your buck.

