7 Best Subscription Boxes for Men’s Grooming Products

Since we’re all stuck in quarantine mode, it can be tough to find great grooming products without leaving your home. If you’re on the lookout for the best skincare and haircare products for men, you may just be the perfect candidate for a grooming subscription service. Like the ones you’ve seen for clothes, meats, and, yes, even wine, these boxy gems are bursting at the seams with products designed to add a little oomph to your daily care routine.

Whether you’re looking for a recurring shipment of beard oils, colognes, toothbrushes, razors, or face creams, you’ll definitely want to take a peek at our guide to the best men’s grooming subscription boxes on the market today.

Birchbox

An old favorite, Birchbox has been kicking since 2010 and has only gotten better with age. Once you choose your plan (either a single month, 6-month, or year-long subscription), the company will start sending you a curated mix of five top-shelf grooming samples, along with tips on how to use them. The products range from moisturizers to deodorant, beard care supplies, and everything in between, so think of the goods more like supplements to your normal routine. The great thing about Birchbox is that all the recommendations are based on a personal Grooming Profile, so no two customers will receive the same box.

A single monthly subscription costs $10, a 6-month subscription costs $60, and a yearly subscription costs $110. Perfect for: Guys who want to try a wide range of different products from some of the most popular grooming brands on the internet.

Dollar Shave Club

If you’re mostly interested in upping your shaving game, Dollar Shave Club may be the subscription service for you. For just $5, you get a full shaving trial kit, which includes all the brand’s different facial hair care products (including razor cartridges, a razor handle, shave butter, post-shave dew, and prep scrub). If you like what you try, the brand will then send you a full restock box two weeks later, after which point you can order and reorder goods to your heart’s content. You can also add on the company’s “shower” and “oral care” products for an additional $10 a month.

You’ll only pay $5 a month per service that you want, so you can mix and match between “shave,” “shower,” and “oral care” products. Perfect for: Fellas looking for a consistent routine using goods they get to try out before fully subscribing.

Harry’s

Another facial-hair-specific subscription box is this one from Harry’s. A bit simpler than what you’ll find at Dollar Shave, the initial box from Harry’s comes with a weighted rubberized razor handle, a five-blade razor cartridge, a 2-ounce bottle of foaming shave gel, and a travel blade cover. Once you’ve got your bases covered with these items, you then select the products you’d like to have regularly refilled: eight new razor cartridges for $15/shipment, eight cartridges plus a bottle of shaving gel for $21, or double the amount for $35. So how does Harry’s know when to ship out your items? By assessing how frequently you shave. If you only shave once a week, you can expect new products every five months. If you’re shaving every five days or more, you’ll get a new shipment every two months. This streamlined approach means you can truly set it and forget it, which we love!

A lot depends on the frequency and number of products you want, but you can snag a subscription for as low as $15 per shipment. Perfect for: Customers who want something simple, easy, and consistent.

Bevel

Rounding out our trifecta of excellent shaving subscriptions is the ultra-luxe package from Bevel. Where the others on this list contain some really nice essentials, Bevel kicks things up a notch with a few interesting accessories, including a premium shave brush, priming oil, and a restoring balm. In addition to these items, each kit also features 60 blades, shaving cream, and a razor. Once folks sign up for their replenishment subscription, they’ll receive new blades, oil, cream, and balm on a recurring basis, which can be paid monthly, quarterly, or annually.

A monthly subscription costs $30, while a quarterly one goes for $60. You can also knock it out all in one go with a $200 annual subscription. Perfect for: Men who want a slightly more upscale shaving subscription service.

Goby

Wanna streamline your dental hygiene routine? Then get into Goby, a subscription service designed with oral care in mind. The brand boasts a wide array of different “brush kits,” which feature an electric toothbrush, charging stand, and removable brush head. You’ll pay between $50-80 for the original kit, then an additional $6 for every new brush head you receive (either in 1-month, 2-month, or 3-month installments). An added bonus? The electric toothbrush operates on a timer, buzzing every 30 seconds to let you know it’s time to move to a different section of your mouth.

There are three Brush Kit tiers available: the Classic Kit ($50 initial fee, $6 recurring), the Monochrome Kit ($60 initial fee, $6 recurring), and the Metallic Kit ($80 initial fee, $6 recurring). Perfect for: Anyone looking to show a little TLC to their pearly whites.

Scentbird

An oldie but a goodie, Scentbird is the best subscription service for new colognes and fragrances. Simply browse the brand’s 500-plus designer scents, select the one you’d like to try for a month, and then presto bamo you’re done. A monthly supply costs just $15 and each sample cologne comes with approximately 140 sprays, which means you get about 4-5 sprays per use. One of our favorite things about Scentbird is that you can create a fragrance queue of all the scents you’d like to try, which the brand will work through on a rolling basis. Once you land on one that you love, you can then put a pause on or cancel your subscription.

$15 a month! Perfect for: Guys looking for a signature scent, or merely looking to dabble in the world of fine colognes.

Keeps

Hair loss is an inevitable part of life, but subscription service Keeps is hoping to curb the worst of it. After signing up on the site, you’ll be connected to a licensed physician, who will prescribe an FDA-approved treatment plan specific to your unique hair care needs. You’ll then start receiving new meds (either minoxidil, finasteride, or both) on a monthly basis, depending on doctor recommendations. If you run into any issues using the products, Keeps is staffed with a team of care specialists who are on call to get you back on track.

It will set you back $20 every three months for minoxidil, $50 for finasteride, or $70 for both. Perfect for: Fellas looking to keep their follicles looking fresh and thick for years to come.

