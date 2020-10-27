The Best Acne Spot Treatments for Men in Fall 2020

Pimples have a way of popping up when you most want to avoid them, and now with maskne becoming a thing, you can expect more breakouts. No matter how tempted you are to pick, squeeze, or do minor surgery, keep your hands to yourself. You don’t want to be scarred for life, do you? If you only have one nasty blemish, there’s no need to break out the heavy, acne-fighting artillery for your whole face. You can treat random eruptions — without drying out the rest of your skin — by using a concentrated acne spot treatment. It will go to work directly on the acne-causing bacteria to bring down bumps fast. Try some of the best acne spot treatments (from some of our favorite skincare and grooming brands) and you’ll be back to your perfect self in no time.

Perricone MD Acne Relief Maximum Strength Spot Gel

Perricone MD recently unveiled a new acne-fighting skincare line, and its spot gel is by far our favorite. Featuring a 2% concentration of zit-blasting salicylic acid, we found this spot gel helped reduce redness and swelling within hours of application.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Acne Eliminating Gel

Dr. Dennis Gross skincare specializes in treating specific skin concerns like acne, which is why it’s no surprise that their spot gel works like a charm. Salicylic acid is the star ingredient here, and it comes in a lightweight formula for a super easy application.

Murad Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment

This invisible gel can shrink a pimple in just four hours. Wake up with a zit? No problem. Apply this speedy spot treatment and it could be gone by lunchtime. It’s a fast-acting formulation that uses salicylic acid to exfoliate and clear pores, bringing down the redness quickly. Murad Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment is one of the best grooming products you’ll find.

Bevel Spot Corrector

Designed specifically for men of color, this spot corrector from Bevel works not only on acne spots but also discoloration of the skin. Using a 9% lactic acid solution imbued with shea butter, green tea extract, and vitamin C, Bevel’s spot corrector works overnight with just a single dab. It doesn’t have a chemical scent like so many other acne spot treatments, so add a few points.

Kiehl’s Blue Herbal Spot Treatment

This blemish treatment has been a star in Kiehl’s lineup since 1964. Salicylic acid kills the eruption-causing bacteria, ginger root soothes and absorbs excess oil, and frankincense calms down your sebum (oil) production. Add this to your post-shave routine to take down annoying bumps and dislodge ingrown hairs. Rumor has it Andy Warhol was a fan.

Neutrogena On-the-Spot Acne Treatment

Benzoyl peroxide is an extremely effective ingredient used in most acne treatments. It really works. However, a high dose can irritate and dry out your skin, causing redness and inflammation. This pimple treatment is formulated with just the right amount to kill acne bacteria without causing further flare-ups. Best of all, you can find it right in your local drugstore at a great price.

Dr. Sebagh Breakout Spot-On

When you need the pimple gone yesterday, reach for Dr. Sebagh’s powerful Breakout Spot-On. Dab it on the second you’re cursed with a blemish and watch it shrink like magic. This potion also reduces redness, tightens pores, and calms your skin. File this pimple treatment under pricey, but worth it.

Clean and Clear Advantage Acne Spot Treatment

Because you want that zit gone yesterday, this gel works fast to dissolve the oil gunking up your pores. Once your skin is clear, the medicated salicylic acid sinks in to reduce swelling and redness.

