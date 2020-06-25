Wipes aren’t new. Women have been using them for makeup removal for years, but you’d think they were the “best new thing” for guys judging by how many brands have jumped on the bandwagon. It makes sense — they’re quick, easy, and go anywhere (TSA-approved). While there is debate about their impact on the environment, if used as your alternative to a shower, and if they are disposed of properly (always check to see if they are flushable — a lot are not), then they can really be a game-changer.

That said, not all wipes are created equal. Some are made for makeup (in man language, that basically means they won’t irritate your eyes) and some have different ingredients to target specific issues, just like your favorite facial cleanser might. We found that these seven man wipes are some of the best out there, so we went ahead and did all the work and put them into categories for you. If you haven’t tried a wipe yet, now you know where to start.

Best Body Wipes Overall: Bravo Sierra Antibacterial Body Wipes

In our new pandemic reality where anything we touch needs to be disinfected, newly launched grooming line Bravo Sierra couldn’t have arrived at a better time. The brand’s industrial-grade products are tested by active military personnel, and they work just as effectively on civilians. Take these thick body wipes, for example, which can be used as a natural substitute for your typical hand sanitizer, thanks to germ-fighting ingredients like leaf juice and citric acid (found in oranges and limes).

Best Exfoliating Body Wipes: Anthony Glycolic Exfoliating and Resurfacing Wipes

Sometimes you need a bit more than just a wipe down. Enter Anthony’s glycolic acid-infused body wipes, which gently sloughs off dirt and impurities and exfoliates your skin at the same time. They also contain soothing aloe vera to prevent your skin from drying out. We love a good multi-tasking product.

Best Body Wipes for Sensitive Skin: Hiki Body Wipes

We’re thoroughly impressed by these body wipes from Hiki, a new line specializing in antiperspirant products that are fragrance-free, vegan, and made with natural ingredients. These wipes contain cucumber extract, lavender oil, and rosemary and can cleanse even the most sensitive skin.

Best Body Wipes for Your Face: Ursa Major Essential Face Wipes

If you love the brand’s 4-in-1 Essential Face Tonic (like most editors who have tried it), then you’re in for a real treat with these Essential Face Wipes from Ursa Major. Ingredients like aloe hydrate soothe, green tea fights pollution, and both willow bark and sugarcane exfoliate. If you’re the type of guy who finds himself in need of a midday face freshening, then add these to your bag as soon as you can. One use, and you’ll wonder how you got along without them before.

Best Body Wipes for Acne-Prone Skin: Yes To Tomatoes Blemish Clearing Facial Wipes

Sometimes you need a step-up from a simple solution for a sebum-saturated face. If you’re like a lot of guys, and find yourself both oily and breaking out, these blemish-clearing facial wipes from YesTo will do you right. Witch hazel, tomato, and a mild dose of salicylic acid help get deep into pimple-prone pores to keep skin clean and clear. Good old glycerin traps moisture to keep your face from feeling tight or dry.

Best Body Wipes for Sensitive Skin: Every Man Jack Speed Shower Face and Body Wipes

These vegan, cruelty-free, and fragrance-free wipes from Every Man Jack are made specifically for sensitive skin. Without sodium lauryl sulfate, parabens, phthalates, or dyes, these gentle wipes soothe and soften your spots with aloe, olive oil, and vitamin E. These guys pack as many naturally derived ingredients into their wipes as they can to ensure you get the most bang for your buck, without causing irritating regrets. Bonus? Every Man Jack is made right here in the U.S.

Other Body Wipes We Love

Dollar Shave Club One Wipe Charlies

OK guys, listen up — all cards on the table here. Sometimes, you gotta go, and sometimes, your options for relief are less than desirable. This can leave you feeling less than fresh once done. Put a couple of these One Wipe Charlies in your bag and you you will be prepared should your coffee kick in sooner than you thought or that bean burrito hits you before you get home. They clean up with aloe and chamomile, and are flushable and biodegradable to boot, so you don’t have to worry about a thing.

Scotch Porter Anti-Odor Wipes

What makes these the perfect go-to for your no-no zone? First and foremost, they flush just fine, so no one needs to know anything about your business but you. Next, they’re full of aloe and vitamins B and E, and lack parabens, phthalates, chlorine, formaldehyde, and alcohol, which means that sensitive equipment you have down there will be better off than before. Last? They have a manly scent of leather, black peppercorn, patchouli, musk, citrus, and warm wood. This is basically the equivalent of that new car smell for your crotch.

EO Lavender Hand Sanitizer Wipes

Hand sanitizers aren’t always all they’re cracked up to be — they almost all contain triclosan. This is a chemical that’s a known endocrine disruptor (it interferes with your hormone functions) and could likely be a main contributor to antibiotic-resisting bacteria. Some brands dropped it for another questionable option, benzalkonium chloride. These EO Wipes are free of both, and do a killer job against germs by using sugar cane ethanol, a natural disinfectant that does no harm when absorbed into skin or our ecosystem.

Goodwipes Body Wipes For Guys

Maybe you’re one of the guys who works out over lunch, or you’re job has you running around all day, or maybe you’re just a heavy sweater with important places to go. Whatever the case, these big body wipes from Goodwipes use tea tree oil, peppermint, and ginseng (but no alcohol) to hold you over until you can shower again. They are fully biodegradable, so feel good adding them to your gym bag, dopp kit, or briefcase. Just make sure you add them to the trashcan and not the toilet when you’re done.

