Hand Sanitizer: Where to Buy Hand Sanitizer Right Now

When the Coronavirus pandemic first hit the U.S., fewer things seemed possible than going outside and swiping a case of toilet paper or a bottle of Purell. With purportedly every grooming company introducing their own version of the on-the-go cleaner ever since, selecting the sanitizer in a sea of options comes across as a daunting task.

Related Guides

Let’s take a look at the stats: The CDC recommends an alcohol-based solution of at least 60% alcohol when good old soap and water are not within reach. We recommend opting into a formula that won’t dry out your hands, especially as the colder months approach. And we’re all about putting your dollars to good use: Is it good for you, good for the environment or good for a cause? From the no-nonsense classics to moisturizing aloe formulas and even invigorating botanical blends, we’ve rounded up our 15 favorite hand sanitizers in the game right now.

Grown Alchemist Hydra-Hand Sanitizer

Grown Alchemist’s Hydra-Hand is the top shelf of hand sanitizer. Everything about it feels luxurious: the bottle design, the fine mist, the way our hands felt silky smooth after wearing thanks to its Tri-Hyaluronan Complex and antioxidant formula. Try it for yourself, buy it as a gift, if you’re looking for an everyday luxury, this is the one.

By Humankind’s hand sanitizing set comes with three travel-sized aluminum bottles (each with its own unscented, eucalyptus, or grapefruit aromas) with the idea of reducing single-use plastic waste in mind. At first, the eucalyptus gel took a second longer than most to dry, but once it did, our hands felt insanely hydrated. We simply don’t understand how a sanitizer can be this stylish, carbon neutral, completely recyclable, and smell this good.

Touchland Power Mist

Touchland launched years before the pandemic with the intention of disrupting the hand sanitizer industry and seems to have done just that. The brand’s signature sleek mists with their fast-drying and hydrating formula are constantly on back order and for good reason. While the Power Mists come in a range of uplifting colors and scents, we can recommend classics like mint and aloe vera that are lightly fused with citrus oils. Both scents are thoughtfully refined in a way that only a company exclusively dedicated to sanitizer innovation could make possible. In addition to the 5% of profit dedicated to hygiene solutions in developing countries, the brand recently launched Touchland for Teachers, donating sanitizer dispensers in an effort to reduce waste while giving back to educators in need.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Touch Hand Sanitizer Spray

If we’ve learned anything this year, it’s the importance of finding small moments of joy. Rio-based Sol de Janeiro has found a way to pack a powerful 80% alcohol punch while leaving you with a light whiff of its signature sunny scent. Trust us: Close your eyes and for a moment you’ll feel like you’ve been swept away on a mini-vacation.

Dr. Bronner’s Peppermint Organic Hand Sanitizer

Dr. Bronner is one of our no-nonsense selects. The brand’s organic sanitizer checks all of the ethical boxes: 62% certified fair trade ethyl alcohol and organic ingredients are no small feat. The stimulating scent is responsibly sourced from farmers in Pavitramenthe, India, while the glass bottles are refillable and recyclable.

Every product from the husband-and-wife-founded brand Vertly is handcrafted in small batches, and compared to the other sanitizers we tried, their apothecary spray feels special. Vertly’s botanical blend of locally grown calendula, marjoram, rosemary and citrus peel is both invigorating and nourishing at the same time. This wonderfully complex sanitizer would be a great gift for the artisanal aficionado in your life.

Farmacy Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Gel

With all of the novel packaging on the market, Farmacy’s easy-to-carry, pocket-sized sanitizing gel feels familiar. But don’t be mistaken: Your hands will be left feeling notably refreshed and restored thanks to grapefruit and aloe. Farmacy is a sanitizer option that feels good and you can feel good about purchasing: 100% of the profits from each sale will go to local food banks and organizations working to end hunger and food waste.

Given that LATHER started as a brand on a mission to eliminate synthetic fragrances, it is no surprise that its hand sanitizer made of all-natural, uplifting citrus essential oils smells otherworldly. Their larger 10 ounce bottle is ideal to leave by the door, on your desk or anywhere that you need to reach for a quick clean and aromatherapy refresh.

Sexual wellness brand Maude has teamed up with YIELD for an intimate sanitizing spray that you’ll actually want to put on display. We love the stylish sustainable glass packaging and that it’s discreetly multipurpose. Sensitive skin types rejoice: This is the fragrance-free sanitizer for you.

G Clean’s foaming formula boasts germ-killing benzalkonium chloride with moisturizing coconut and tea tree oils, making it a favorite for healthcare professionals. “It disinfects without drying,” says Dana Wentlejewski, MS, OT, from FOX Rehabilitation who conducts essential geriatric house calls. “Keeping your hands clean is one of the most critical steps you can take to protect your community and yourself. When soap and water aren’t an immediate option, a foaming sanitizer like this one helps keep essential care clinicians and their patients safe.”

Maapilim Hand Sanitizer

We love the fact that this comes in an aesthetically pleasing and convenient camel-capped tube that will look right at home on your bathroom shelf. Honestly, get this for the sophisticated bergamot, jasmine, and cedarwood scent alone.

Mrs. Meyer’s Basil Clean Day Hand Sanitizer

Pantry staple Mrs. Meyer’s makes a reliable spray you shouldn’t think twice about adding to your cart while doing your round of errands. Opt for the travel-friendly glass bottle and the delightfully clean basil scent.

Megababe Squeaky Clean Hand Sanitizer

Megababe’s vegan sanitizer is a great option for sensitive skin. The brand’s soothing signature scent is derived from mandarin orange peel and cedarwood, sweet almond, marula, and bergamot oils.

Everyone Hand Sanitizer Gel Lavender

Health-store staple EO Essential Oils prides itself on responsibly-sourced ingredients. Its hand sanitizing gel is a calming blend of 62% alcohol from non-GMO sugar cane and organic lavender oil.

Public Goods Hand Sanitizer

Simple, minimalist-designed Public Goods’ sanitizer is just that: Simply works and looks good.

Editors' Recommendations