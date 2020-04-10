In the midst of the pandemic, where medical professionals are grappling with the challenges of personal protective equipment, fashion brands are stepping up to produce masks for citizens, essential workers, and healthcare workers on the front lines. And many are donating them to hospitals where the demand is high, and the supply is extremely low. Doctors and nurses, among others, are forced to wear the same mask for weeks on end.

While it’s extremely important to stay home and practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, if you must leave the house, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends all Americans to wear some kind of cloth face covering in public.

The CDC has also shared that 25% of the people who get the virus can be asymptomatic. These carriers can unknowingly pass on the virus in public places. If you are struggling to make your own DIY mask from a handkerchief or t-shirt, now is the time to get in line to purchase one.

Ahead, these brands are doubling down in an effort to mend this crisis in any ways they can. While many of these masks are not medical grade, they can help by blocking saliva and particle transmission or act as a cover for the one-time use masks being used by healthcare workers. There is a crucial need to come together right now, and these brands are doing their part in a time of crisis. Help support smaller businesses and do your part in taking the precautions necessary to flatten the curve.

True to their roots, sporting brand Ball and Buck designed a camouflage print face mask to provide some level of protection against the transmission of the coronavirus. For every mask you purchase, they will donate one to a hospital in need.

DP’s signature fabric is a smooth luxury nylon, and these face masks are made from just that. They are selling a variety of prints and colors to match your aesthetic.

This pack-of three-cotton face covers features an adjustable nose and DIY straps to best fit your face.

Women’s activewear brand Goldsheep is spreading love, light and positivity through these difficult times. They continue to work night and day producing a lively variety of masks for adults and children.

Buck Mason, a cult-favorite California brand, is selling a pack of five anti-microbial reusable face masks to last up to 30 wash cycles.

With every purchase, LA-based chef gear label, Hedley & Bennett, is donating one the front-line workers – the doctors, nurses, first responders, grocery store employees, restaurant workers, and all others who are putting their lives on the line for us. They recommend inserting a disposable filter into the inner pocket of the mask. After using it, the filter should be disposed, and the mask should be machine washed.

Made from double layered, 100% organic cotton with a special pocket for a filter for further protection, these Alabama Chanin masks are designed to meet the medical standards for COVID-19 medical providers.

New York based furniture brand Classic Sofa is widely known for their quality, style and design, and their bespoke masks level up to those standards. Each mask has an inner layer of durable cotton with a textured weave for a stylish appeal. They also come in three different sizes.

This LA-based women’s fashion boutique stands by their long-living hashtag, #SanctuaryGivesBack to provide masks to organizations in need. They created a 5-pack unisex assortment for $28 in their signature cool casual prints.

Sustainable brand Christy Dawn is selling double deadstock and organic cotton masks in a get five, give five structure. You will support those in need of a mask while also supporting a brand that aims to save the planet.

