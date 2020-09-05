  1. Fashion & Style
Nordstrom Rack Labor Day Weekend Sale: 11 Best Menswear Essentials

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer (RIP), along with a deluge of Labor Day Weekend sales. And while we don’t have to stow away our 5-inch inseam shorts, swimming trunks, and tank tops just yet, now is the perfect time to get a head start on building your fall wardrobe (at unprecedented markdowns), so you’ll be set once the temps drop. As the kids say: Stay ready, so you don’t have to get ready.

Enter Nordstrom Rack’s “Clear the Racks” sale, which is offering an additional 25% off their clearance stock, which means up to 90% off (!!!) designer shirts, jeans, shoes, and more. And, this being Nordstrom, these aren’t your bottom-of-the-barrel duds. In fact, the majority of their offerings, which will last until Labor Day (September 7), are of-the-moment stylish, and look great all year round. Here are a few of our favorites.

Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt II Sneaker (Was $150, 70% Off)

Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt II Sneaker

Cole Haan, a purveyor of eternally cool footwear, delivers with this leather sneaker.

Tommy Hilfiger Soft Shell Fleece Active Hoodie (Was $160, 79% Off)

Tommy Hilfiger Hoodie

Go ahead, snap up another super-comfy hoodie. You deserve it.

Xray Kimball Boot (Was $90, 78% Off)

Xray Kimball Boot

A vegan hiking boot that looks great at the office, or on the trails.

Slate and Stone Pastel Stripe Short Sleeve Shirt (Was $128, 90% Off)

Slate Striped Shirt

Add this vibrant short sleeve to your closet, because your nine-to-five shirts need a splash of personality.

Ted Baker London Azzlan Leather Chukka Boot (Was $250, 64% Off)

Ted Baker London Azzlan Leather Chukka Boot

Dressy and rugged at the same time, the Chukka Boot is an iconic menswear staple for good reason. Here’s an office-appropriate one, at a price point that’s hard to beat.

Frame L’Homme Slim Fit Jeans (Was $200, 69% Off)

Frame L'Homme Slim Fit Jeans

Eventually, you’ll have to switch out of your sweatpants (no judgement). We recommend these devil-may-care jeans from this premium Los Angeles denim brand.

Michael Kors Waxed Zip Front Jacket (Was $350, 81% Off)

Michael Kors Waxed Zip Front Jacket

Think of this as an updated silhouette to the iconic Sherlock Homes jacket, replete with waxed zip finish.

French Connection Fabron Leather Sneaker (Was $195, 80% Off)

French Connection Fabron Leather Sneaker

Here’s a dad shoe that looks fantastic on anyone, including childless bachelors.

Make sure to visit our best weekly sales, for more can’t-miss deals. 

