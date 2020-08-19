Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: All The Best Deals, All In One Place

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 is now in full swing for the masses, running from August 19 through August 30. This sees must-have fashion staples like shirts, trousers, and shoes, and even accessories, from household names like Burberry and Saint Laurent in the discount bin for as much as 50% under sticker. Time is of the essence, though: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is something of a mecca for fashionistas, so the best items tend to sell out fast.
Shop by Section
- Shop Beauty in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020
- Shop Designer in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020
- Shop Home in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020
- Shop Kids in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020
- Shop Men in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020
- Shop Women in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020
For those who’d rather have all of the best offers served up on a platter, we’ve done just that. Scroll down and you’ll find five unmissable deals in each department, arranged cheapest to most expensive — there’s bound to be something for everyone. The best offer we’ve seen so far? A stunning pair of Tom Ford ‘Andrew’ 54mm Polarized Sunglasses for $300, down $155 from the usual $455 (read: These are selling like hot cakes, so best act fast if they tickle your fancy).
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Deals
- Kiehl’s Since 1851 Jumbo Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash — $39, was $59
- Arcona Magic White Ice Jumbo Daily Hydrating Gel — $45, was $62
- Kiehl’s Since 1851 Jumbo Midnight Recovery Concentrate — $85, was $140
- Bio Ionic 10x Pro Styling Iron — $149, was $230
- Bio Ionic 10x Pro Ultralight Speed Dryer — $199, was $295
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Designer Deals
- MCM Visetos Leather Card Case — $105, was $160
- Salvatore Ferragamo Zen Silk Tie — $115, was $190
- Tom Ford ‘Olivier’ 58mm Sunglasses — $290, was $430
- Tom Ford ‘Andrew’ 54mm Polarized Sunglasses — $305, was $455
- Salvatore Ferragamo Remar Driving Shoe — $355, was $595
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals
- Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towel — $20, was $29
- Nordstrom Lyla Knit Throw Blanket — $45, was $69
- The White Company 400 Thread Count Sheet Set — $110, was $169
- Smeg ’50s Retro Style Electric Kettle — $170, was $230
- Pom Pom at Home Tula Oversize Throw Blanket — $175, was $264
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Kids Deals
- Epz Organic Bib Apron & Silicone Feeding Mat — $26, was $40
- Little Giraffe Luxe Baby Blanket — $60, was $92
- Stokke Tripp Trapp High Chair — $260, was $349
- Nuna Pipa Lite LX Infant Car Seat — $315, was $420
- Nuna Mixx Next Stroller — $550, was $750
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Men Deals
- Polo Ralph Lauren Sleep Shorts — $20, was $32
- Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker — $36, was $60
- Calvin Klein 5-Pack Stretch Boxer Briefs — $42, was $65
- Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter Zip Pullover — $85, was $119
- Patagonia Nano Puff Hooded Jacket — $175, was $249
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Women Deals
- Zella Live In High Waist Leggings — $40, was $59
- Zella Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings — $42, was $65
- Vans Old Skool Platform Sneaker — $42, was $70
- Sweaty Betty High Shine Sculpt Workout Leggings — $60, was $94
- UGG Fluffette Slipper — $60, was $90
Editors' Recommendations
- Amazon Big Style Sale 2020: All The Best Deals, All In One Place
- The Best Ski and Snowboard Jackets for 2020
- These Are the Best Cheap Bicycle Deals for August 2020
- The Absolute Best Online Clothing Stores for Men in 2020
- The Best Ray-Ban Deals In The Amazon Big Style Sale 2020