Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: All The Best Deals, All In One Place

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 is now in full swing for the masses, running from August 19 through August 30. This sees must-have fashion staples like shirts, trousers, and shoes, and even accessories, from household names like Burberry and Saint Laurent in the discount bin for as much as 50% under sticker. Time is of the essence, though: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is something of a mecca for fashionistas, so the best items tend to sell out fast.

For those who’d rather have all of the best offers served up on a platter, we’ve done just that. Scroll down and you’ll find five unmissable deals in each department, arranged cheapest to most expensive — there’s bound to be something for everyone. The best offer we’ve seen so far? A stunning pair of Tom Ford ‘Andrew’ 54mm Polarized Sunglasses for $300, down $155 from the usual $455 (read: These are selling like hot cakes, so best act fast if they tickle your fancy).

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Deals

Kiehl’s Since 1851 Jumbo Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash — $39 , was $59

— , was $59 Arcona Magic White Ice Jumbo Daily Hydrating Gel — $45 , was $62

— , was $62 Kiehl’s Since 1851 Jumbo Midnight Recovery Concentrate — $85 , was $140

— , was $140 Bio Ionic 10x Pro Styling Iron — $149 , was $230

— , was $230 Bio Ionic 10x Pro Ultralight Speed Dryer — $199, was $295

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Designer Deals

MCM Visetos Leather Card Case — $105 , was $160

— , was $160 Salvatore Ferragamo Zen Silk Tie — $115 , was $190

— , was $190 Tom Ford ‘Olivier’ 58mm Sunglasses — $290 , was $430

— , was $430 Tom Ford ‘Andrew’ 54mm Polarized Sunglasses — $305 , was $455

— , was $455 Salvatore Ferragamo Remar Driving Shoe — $355, was $595

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals

Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towel — $20 , was $29

— , was $29 Nordstrom Lyla Knit Throw Blanket — $45 , was $69

— , was $69 The White Company 400 Thread Count Sheet Set — $110 , was $169

— , was $169 Smeg ’50s Retro Style Electric Kettle — $170 , was $230

— , was $230 Pom Pom at Home Tula Oversize Throw Blanket — $175, was $264

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Kids Deals

Epz Organic Bib Apron & Silicone Feeding Mat — $26 , was $40

— , was $40 Little Giraffe Luxe Baby Blanket — $60 , was $92

— , was $92 Stokke Tripp Trapp High Chair — $260 , was $349

— , was $349 Nuna Pipa Lite LX Infant Car Seat — $315 , was $420

— , was $420 Nuna Mixx Next Stroller — $550, was $750

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Men Deals

Polo Ralph Lauren Sleep Shorts — $20 , was $32

— , was $32 Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker — $36 , was $60

— , was $60 Calvin Klein 5-Pack Stretch Boxer Briefs — $42 , was $65

— , was $65 Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter Zip Pullover — $85 , was $119

— , was $119 Patagonia Nano Puff Hooded Jacket — $175, was $249

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Women Deals

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings — $40 , was $59

— , was $59 Zella Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings — $42 , was $65

— , was $65 Vans Old Skool Platform Sneaker — $42 , was $70

— , was $70 Sweaty Betty High Shine Sculpt Workout Leggings — $60 , was $94

— , was $94 UGG Fluffette Slipper — $60, was $90

