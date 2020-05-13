There comes a time in every guy’s life when a T-shirt simply won’t do. When your main focus has to be dressing sharp and looking the part, you need a wardrobe full of workhorses — especially on the shirting front. That leads us to the best men’s shirts. Wearable season after season when cared for properly and layered up right, these shirts are the right way to go when you need wardrobe staples that can stand the test of time. To get your shirting revolution jump-started in a big way, we rounded up our favorite shirts for men below.

Flint and Tinder Garment-Dyed Oxford

When you want a stylish shirt that means business but is also casual and laid-back enough to be worn on the weekend, you want this handsome garment-dyed Oxford from Flint and Tinder. It’s the kind of shirt you can easily wear with dark or light wash denim and suede chukkas — classic as can be.

Grayers Portofino Poplin Shirt

Switch things up from the typical light blue or white shirt with this soft, breezy poplin shirt from Grayers (wear it now on its own or layer it underneath a gray cotton cardigan when it gets chilly).

Taylor Stitch Short Sleeve California Shirt

Because we’ll soon be in the throes of summer, it pays off to have a cool-as-can-be short-sleeve shirt, preferably one that switches up your wardrobe in terms of color and pattern. Luckily, Taylor Stitch knocks it out of the park here.

Uniqlo Oxford Shirt

For affordable style that looks great and won’t break the bank, you’ve got to go with Uniqlo. This Oxford shirt is agreeable in terms of fit, fabric and price for everyday wear.

Billy Reid Washed Denim Shirt

We’re of the opinion that every guy needs a rugged denim shirt of the kind that can be worn atop a crisp white tee or all on its own, preferably with a cold beer in hand. Billy Reid has you covered.

Freemans Sporting Club Rust Stripe Shirt

You can wear a bold striped shirt just about any way you like, and in any season, so that’s why we think you should invest in this standout number from Freemans Sporting Club.

Editors' Recommendations