What Is a Chore Coat and Why Should You Be Wearing One?

There’s something about this time of year that calls out to us when it comes to seasonal style essentials. Maybe it’s the chill in the air or the impending holiday season, but each of those pursuits calls for one specific type of outerwear. OK, perhaps more than one … but you get the picture. In this case, we’re talking about chore coats. The best chore coats for men offer up plenty of seasonal layering potential while also providing the sort of toughness required for winter weather and yard work that just can’t wait. Made from tough materials like waxed canvas or breathable cotton, chore coats are made for days on the job and days on the road — wherever this season takes you.

Filson C.C.F. Chore Coat

Filson C.C.F. Chore Coat

With a focus on both modern style and workwear performance, the Filson C.C.F. line is a breath of fresh air for those who want their workwear with a bit of fresh appeal. This tough chore coat is at home in the country or the city — just the way Filson intended.

Peregrine Waxed Bexley Jacket

Peregrine Waxed Bexley Jacket

Peregrine knows plenty about making some of the best men’s jackets, and particularly, this field-ready coat that’s crafted from some of the toughest waxed canvas out there. Although it’s inspired by vintage British outerwear from the military, it’s every bit as ready for your next project as any other chore coat on this list.

Bonobos Wool Chore Jacket

Bonobos Wool Chore Jacket

Get into the spirit of the season with a luxurious-yet-accessible chore jacket from Bonobos. It’s dressier than some of the other options on this list, and that means you can wear it to your holiday party with a white Oxford shirt and black knit tie without missing a beat.

Wellen Stretch Chore Coat

Wellen Stretch Chore Coat

With a look and feel to rival your favorite blazer, yet with plenty of workwear inspiration thrown in, this Wellen Stretch Chore Coat is sustainable, stylish, and plenty equipped to take on the office or a weekend of holiday travel in equal measure.

Everlane Chore Jacket

Everlane Chore Jacket

What’s not to love about this tough chore coat from Everlane? It features a great price, a seasonally friendly color, a reliable fit, and plenty of transparency in terms of production. That makes it a big-time winner for us.

