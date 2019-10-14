The Best Men’s Work Pants for Getting Down to Business

There are you run-of-the-mill outdoor tasks and adventures, and then there are situations where nothing but the toughest, most dependable gear will do — and as you prepare for what lies ahead, you’d do very well indeed to acquaint yourself with a pair of the best men’s work pants. When we talk “work pants,” we’re not talking about your standard office attire. We’re talking rugged pants made for outdoor work, day hikes — and post-shift brewery visits — in equal measure. These pants are often made from tough cotton or cotton canvas, the better to hold up to repeated wear and tear. This year’s crop is even made to look stylish off-duty, too. Gear up accordingly.

Taylor Stitch Chore Pant

If you turn to Taylor Stitch for some of the best men’s work pants, you’ll find yourself in luck. These tough chore pants are made from the brand’s excellent “Boss Duck” fabric (a blend of hemp, polyester, cotton and spandex). Wear these with an indigo workshirt and a waxed trucker jacket for a morning park stroll or a hard day of work in the yard with a cold beer afterward.

Black Diamond Equipment Forged Denim Pants

For going from the garage to the trail to the brewery and back, reach for some of the toughest and most dependable work pants we’ve seen yet. The use of Cordura fiber adds heft and durability to these slim stretch work pants, which are cut to move with you, not against you. They’re also harness-compatible for tough climbs, and they’ll be able to stand up to fall’s toughest projects in the meantime, too.

Dickies 1922 Cramerton Twill Button Fly Pants

For as long as guys have needed to roll up their sleeves and get to work, there’s been Dickies. And for the guy who values throwback dependability and even a few off-duty style points when the day is finished, there’s no tougher or better pair than the Dickies 1922 Cramerton Twill Pants, made the old-school (and proper) way.

Walls Outdoor Goods Kick It Worn-In Stretch Duck Work Pants

The best men’s work pants often combine several different but necessary qualities. Take the style points you get from the rich color of these Walls Outdoor Goods Work Pants, then add that to the use of stretch cotton sanded duck fabric for a comfortable fit and rugged durability. Wear these with a thermal henley and tough leather lace-up boots on a chilly fall or winter morning. Deep front pockets add handy everyday carry storage, while double and triple-needle stitching at key stress points helps you go the distance.

Flint and Tinder Mill Pants

When we look for something as rugged and essential for fall as the best men’s work pants, we tend to look right toward Huckberry. The Flint and Tinder line of American-made gear always holds up under pressure, and the Mill Pants are certainly no different.

