Nailing the all black outfit look

When a man gets dressed in the morning, there are two camps. The first is the guy who simply doesn’t have the time or the inclination to put a lot of thought into the process of getting dressed. These gentleman would rather spend their time and their brainpower on something else entirely. They are looking for something simple to guide them in the morning so they don’t have to think about it.

Then there is the other guy. The guy who is meticulous in his preparation for the day from the outside in. This guy feels different when he dresses up. The way he looks effects the way he works. This guy puts thought into his daily attire and is looking for something that will level up his mindset and his presentation to others. For both, there is a solution to their morning routine: the blackout. This is an all black outfit men wear both in casual situations and in elevated moments.

Of course, while it will help the first gentleman by not having to worry about color coordination, and it will help the second gentleman by elevating virtually every outfit combination, there is some thought that goes into it. We have already done that thought, though, and now we pass it on to you so you can get on with your day.

Get the colors right

OK, we know what you’re thinking, it’s black. What kind of advice can we possibly offer when matching black with black? Well, the truth is, this is the most vital part of doing a black out look. Getting the black right. As you know, black is the darkest color, and white is the lightest. Then there is a whole scale of grays in between. Many times, people who are doing black out looks end up with a whole host of shades in the look that throw it all off. There is shiny black, matte black, faded black, and then there is charcoal. The last of which looks black on its own and then swings hard into gray when put up next to a true black.

The point is, if you have a favorite pair of black jeans that you have been wearing since Barry Bonds was hitting balls into McCovey Cove, it is likely they are faded and more closely resemble gray. So ditch those for the black out ensemble and go with something crisp and new with a sharp black look.

Adding outerwear

We love a good jacket. Whether you are wearing a casual outfit with a tee and jeans or going all out with a black out suit and tie, the right coat will finish off this look and keep you looking fantastic. What this aspect of your outfit is going to center around is the fabric, the fabric will either finish off the look or tear it down.

If you are going casual, consider going with a suede bomber jacket to wear over the rest. Suede is going to look great with jeans and the two materials will give a good depth to the look. Leather is a good alternative, but keep in mind that denim with leather will quickly give you a Hell’s Angels look.

If you are dressing up in a suit, go for the cashmere look. Not only is cashmere a luxurious option that elevates everything you wear in a heartbeat, but it will avoid you ending up looking like NEO in The Matrix. We love the movie, but nobody needs to look like him on the street.

Adding shoes

Shoes are the grounding aspect of your outfit. They are the connection you have to the earth, which may sound a little dramatic, but the truth is that your shoes make or break your day. Whether you want to talk about comfort (we have all been in that situation where we are unaware just how uncomfortable a shoe is until we are in our third line at Disneyland) or aesthetics (do you remember the last time you picked out what you thought would be a great look only to hate the shoes later?).

If you are rocking the casual outfit, think hard about the shoe you add to it. An all black sneaker may be harder to find than you think, most of them will have some kind of design and coloring, so that can change the entire aesthetic (or ruin it if you were able to keep the rest of the look black). If you are having a hard time with that, a rugged boot (suede to match the jacket) is going to be the best bet.

If you are dressing up, consider going with something of a slip on. One of the best things about a black out look is that it is smooth. There isn’t much depth here, and that is a good thing. That is the point. So a leather loafer or driver is going to knock this out of the park. If it is too cold for that, go with the leather version of the secret weapon: the chelsea.

Adding accessories

Accessories are your finishing touch and can take your ensemble from good to great, or from great to out of this world. When it comes to adding accessories to your all black outfit, think about the general aesthetic before going forward with it. For instance, you may have a favorite black bracelet, but is it too dressy for the jeans and boots? Or is it too casual for the suit? Remember that when adding jewelry to any outfit, less is more. Here is the very broad and only sometimes true rule of thumb: Leather is more casual and while metal is more elevated. That isn’t always true, of course. Dress watches look amazing with leather bands. And a black chain is pretty casual. But if you start with this rule of thumb, you can adjust as you go.