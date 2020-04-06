After you’ve hit the snooze button one too many times, there are only a few precious moments to prep for the day. And if you brush your teeth in the shower and wear the clothes off the floor from the day before, you should have just enough time to grab your EDC — short for everyday carry essentials — as you run out the door. The selection of gear you leave by the door every night is meant to be carried in your pocket or shoulder sling every time you leave the house. No doubt your keys are a part of your arsenal, but perhaps a new carabiner, multitool, or means of creating fire is what you need to carry on the regular.

James Brand Holcombe

They come in all shapes and sizes, some meant for actually climbing and more commonly seen hanging from the belt loop of some jeans, but the James Brand Holcombe defies style. The multipurpose key chain is stainless steel, which means your keys will hang secured in the auxiliary compartment. And beyond the Carabine style, the Holcombe comes fit with a flat-head screwdriver.

Everyman Porter Key Multi-Tool 2.0

Camouflaged as a key, this gadget will probably be more important than the keys it dangles next to. It’s basically indestructible, and also doubles as the bottle opener you’ve been looking for. The blade is ideal for all those circumstances you find yourself in just wishing you had something sharp. With Amazon knocking on the door every other day, you’ll have a box cutter at your fingertips.

Cool Material Full Moon Silver Coin

No one carries change around anymore unless they’re heading to the laundry mat, but what happens if it comes down to the flip of a coin? Easy, you carry the Cool Material Full Moon Silver Coin. It’s exactly 136,794,240:1 to scale, and with every day, the Full Moon is in your pocket, the natural patina will add a little more life to the dark side of the moon. Heads or tails, this 999 fine silver coin is the perfect addition to your EDC.

FS Objects Fire Kit

Let there be fire, and let that fire come from your EDC-sized Fire Kit. This small canister is waterproof and constructed from lightweight anodized aluminum or solid brass, both with a roughened bottom for the perfect strike point. This little canister comes stocked with matches, so you’ll be ready to light up the night and your EDC will be, as they say, lit.

Courant Carry

If you like to live life on the edge, you probably leave your house without a full charge on your phone. And for those that fear a low battery notification, enter the Courant Carry. It’s barely bigger than your phone, can be used to charge with a pesky cord, and holds up to two full charges. The Carry is premium pebble-grain Italian leather and delivers when you’re in a bind. Carry the Carry in the other back pocket or in your sling, but out in the open others will be asking for your digits and a charge.

Haxford Slide Sleeve RFID Wallet

Gone are the times of the Costanza wallet, coin pounces, and a fold big enough for your checkbook. The compact Haxford Slide Sleeve is optimal for the skinniest of jeans while holding up to 8 cards with an RFID-blocking inner pocket. There is a pull tab for easy access to the center pocket and the outer sleeve is optimal for the card that buys it all. Get rid of that wallet that gives you a third butt cheek and slim down with the Haxford Slide Sleeve.

Foldies Polarized Folding Classic

There is nothing worse than starting the day with your sunnies only to outlast the sun and have to deal with them through the night. Thankfully Foldies has crafted the Polarized Folding Classics. While the sun is up, these sunglasses will provide the protection and style you deserve. And though some claim to wear their sunglasses at night, you can fold yours up and stick them in your pocket. The Folding Classics are the answer to the happy hour that extends to last call without ever having to worry about your shades.

Bradley Mountain Valet Tray

When the day is all said and done, there needs to be a designated resting place for all your EDC. The Bradley Mountain Valet Tray is elegant, built to last, and the perfect addition to any entryway or bedroom dresser. It’s made from bridle leather and formed to shape by antique brass rivets. This Valet Tray will be the pillow of comfort for your EDC and as it is handmade in San Diego. Bradley Moutain intends to elevate your home decor. Keys, sunnies, phone, and any other pocket-sized necessities will look right at home in this EDC tray.

Editors' Recommendations