 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

New limited edition everyday carry knife from The James Brand might be the splurge purchase you’ve been waiting for

It's almost $700, but it's so worth it

Tom Kilpatrick
By
The James Barnes Micarta knife, open on a grey background.
James / James

Your everyday carry setup says a lot about you. This daily loadout of items reflects who you are, who you aspire to be, and what you value. It shows those around you the kind of guy they’re dealing with — have you thrown a few janky items into your pockets, or are your everyday carry items the sort of quality that turn heads and grab attention?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, for a concept that originated in the survivalist and prepper communities, everyday carry items revolve around more than those standard three that occupy the pockets of the general population: keys, wallet, and phone. The discerning everyday carrier knows a quality pocket knife is among the must-haves. For those looking for something that stands out, The James Brand has just redefined the parameters for the best everyday carry knife on the market. Let me introduce you to The Barnes, the new benchmark in cleanliness and quality.

The James Barnes Micarta knife close up
James / James

What makes The Barnes the best everyday carry knife?

I’ll start with the obvious: look at it. The Barnes is just about the cleanest-looking knife on the market. The sleek, minimalist design oozes class and quality and sets you apart as the discerning carrier. But this isn’t an everyday carry built to adorn your pocket or display on your desktop; this is a knife of the highest quality made for the survivalist for adventurous escapades.

Recommended Videos

The James Brand has gone for a simple concept with The Barnes: fewer parts for a cleaner, more straightforward design. Like hollowing out a canoe, this knife started life as a single piece of 6ALV4 titanium and was machined into an ergonomic shape. The one-piece design reduces the moving parts and eliminates seams for a more comfortable grip and reduced maintenance for you to carry out.

This cleanliness and quality extend into the pivot joint, where a single stainless steel pivot and ceramic bearings give the blade a smooth motion and a secure locking mechanism keeps it in place as you work. Oh, and that blade, that’s made from Bohler M390 steel, which is widely regarded as the best blade steel on the market. This super steel is renowned for its rugged and hardwearing, maintaining its edge far longer than other blades. Sure, every good knife owner knows they must keep their blade sharp, but with The Barnes, you might forget where your whetstone is between uses.

The James Barnes Micarta knife, open on a white background.
James / James

The James Brand coin: a touch of class

It’s the little things that help to set apart a quality brand, and The James Brand knows that the little things make a difference. Traditionally, when knives were gifted, they were delivered with a coin. The return of this coin to the gifter ensured all debts were covered and relationships stayed intact. In a world of digital exchanges, The James Brand has brought back a touch of analog class, and The Barnes knife comes with a die-cast, double-sided coin.

Whether gifting this everyday carry or upgrading your daily loadout, The Barnes displays class and tradition in the most modern, technologically advanced knife from a brand that knows your everyday gear says everything about you.

Topics
Tom Kilpatrick
Tom Kilpatrick
Contributor
A London-born outdoor enthusiast, Tom took the first ticket out of suburban life. What followed was a twelve-year career as…
Good news: Why we’re likely to get a new Apple Watch Ultra this year
Reports indicate there will be a new Apple Watch Ultra in 2023
Apple Watch Ultra

Apple has consistently managed to create products that we can't help but buy, and the Apple Watch Ultra was no different (especially for the travelers and outdoor enthusiasts among us). But what about the Apple Watch Ultra 2? If recent reports are to be believed, it might make its grand debut in the latter half of 2023. While Apple has maintained secrecy surrounding this timepiece, several compelling sources indicate this release could be just around the corner.

Typically, Apple debuts smartwatch upgrades on an annual schedule — with the exception of the SE models. But what of the Ultra? There's only been one so far, so there's no roadmap to follow — but according to those in the know, you can be optimistic that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be part of this fall's unveiling.

Read more
Here’s how to fend off a mountain lion attack and live to tell the tale
Attacks are exceedingly rare. But, if you do become a victim, here's how to better your odds of survival
Close-up of a mountain lion with its mouth open against a green blurred background.

From rabid animals to meat-eating plants to getting lost in the dreaded Alaska Triangle, there are plenty of ways to die in nature. But do we need to worry about mountain lion attacks? The news seems to think so. Fatalities are rare, but they do happen. Although that last deadly encounter — one of the few in recent memory — happened over five years ago. A runner was attacked in Colorado; that story ended favorably for him (but not for the lion) when he managed to kill it with his bare hands.

In fact, experts say we shouldn’t really worry about mountain lions (aka cougars or pumas, depending on where you are in the world). “[Mountain] lion attacks on people are rare, with fewer than a dozen fatalities in North America in more than 100 years,” says Travis Duncan, public information officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. In comparison, over 42,000 people were killed on U.S. roadways in 2022.

Read more
Review: Why Smith’s Wildcat sunglasses are must-haves for mountain biking
Find out if you should buy these Smith sunglasses
The Smith Wildcat sunglasses with Red Mirror ChromaPop lens

 

If you are new to mountain biking, you may not realize the importance of protecting your eyes while you ride. Smith Optics was kind enough to show me the way, sending a pair of Smith Wildcat sunglasses to The Manual for me to test. 

Read more