There’s never really a bad time to lace up a pair of the best men’s boots to get out there and tackle your to-do list. But there’s something different, and even empowering, about taking advantage of the fall season to step out in some of the best men’s work boots and tackle plenty of much-needed projects. Be it weatherproofing, home repairs, workshop projects or a bit of all three (and more), the best shoes for men are going to come through in the clutch, keeping you safe and helping your day run that much more smoothly.

To be clear, we’re not exactly talking about your more standard leather chukka boots or even cap toe leather lace-up dress boots. No sir, the best men’s work boots have a rich history that carries on through today. While steel-toed work boots were popularized by companies like Red Wing in the 1930s, work boots date back to around the time of the Industrial Revolution, as workers needed reliable footwear to keep them safe on the job. Those boots were vastly different than the boots you’ll find below, but no less crucial in helping advance worker safety.

But let’s get back to business. You’ve got your to-do list, you know exactly what needs to be done, and you’re going to need the best work boots for men to help you check off project after project. We can help — let’s get to work (pun intended).

Red Wing Shoes King Toe Work Boots

We mentioned Red Wing as an innovator when it comes to the best men’s work boots, and that’s certainly still the case with the King Toe Work Boots. These kicks are tough as nails, featuring roomy-yet-functional safety toe protection and waterproof leather. The King Toe Work Boots also feature built-in oil/gas chemical and abrasion-resistant functionality. Talk about having all your bases covered, right?

Danner Bull Run Moc Toe Work Boots

No doubt about it, Danner certainly delivers when it comes to the best men’s boots for casual lifestyle pursuits and hiking, and the brand also delivers in the “best work boots” category. The Bull Run Moc Toe Work Boots from the lauded Pacific Northwest bootmaker feature a tough Danner Wedge outsole and an oiled, unlined leather upper to protect your feet from adverse job conditions and slippery surfaces. Throw anything you want at these work boots, because they can handle it.

Oak Street Bootmakers Camp Boot

Layer upon layer of tough handsewn stitching meets beautiful leather, and it all sits atop a comfortable and work-friendly Vibram sole. What does that mean for you? These boots are nothing but business, crafted for outdoor projects at your cabin or camp for days on end this fall.

Season Three The Ansel Hiking Boots

When you need boots that offer trail-ready traction for tough conditions on chilly fall mornings, you very well might need a pair of work boots like the Ansel Hiking Boots from New York City’s Season Three. Consider them a modern pair of work boots for projects that require a bit more mobility.

Carhartt Steel Toe Wedge Boot

You already know Carhartt for its rugged and tough workwear and chore coats, but you might not have given them a second look when it comes to work boots like the Steel Toe Wedge Boots. We’re here to change that for you heading into fall. Chilly weekend mornings are no match for these reliable work boots.

Caterpillar Tradesman Work Boots

For a highly agreeable price — leaving you with plenty of cash to stock up on supplies for your next project — you can get these slip-resistant work boots made the right way (in this case, we’re talking Goodyear welt construction and a slip-resistant sole).

Rockrooster Wedge Work Boots

Durability and water resistance are the name of the game with these wedge work boots, made to provide traction on slick surfaces and crafted with a reliable Goodyear welt sole, which means you’ll have ‘em for years on end. Now, you just need a tough canvas chore coat and work pants to help you finish the job.

Nicks Boots BuilderPro Work Boots

Believe us, we’ve looked far and wide for the best men’s work boots, and we’ve come to the conclusion that Nicks Boots just might make the best of the bunch if you want investment-level quality. Handmade craftsmanship and serious attention to detail set the BuilderPro Work Boots apart from the pack, including a Vibram lug outsole and seriously rugged, heavy-duty leather. The icing on the cake? They’re made entirely custom to your feet.

Dr. Martens Work Ledger Steel Toe Boots

Normally the purview of punk rockers, Dr. Martens boots now feature a bit of something for everyone, especially if you want tough boots of the steel toe variety. With classic touches like contrast yellow stitching and sturdy brown leather, these boots are reliable enough for the job and stylish enough to grab a pint after you clock out.

Wolverine DuraShocks Moc Toe Work Boots

Wolverine’s DuraShocks technology is designed to give your feet maximum comfort on the job, and details like abrasion resistance ensure that these boots can tackle anything you throw at ‘em. If you please, add a safety toe safe guard to amp up the functionality and durability of these supremely tough boots.

