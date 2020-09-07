Labor Day weekend is usually known to be one of the best times to score a great deal on apparel, grooming products, cars and more. It’s typically known as “back to school” season, where we get ready to throw in the sandy towel of summer and prepare for fall. As we prepare to lose our “summer Fridays” and get ready for colder temps, shopping a can’t-beat-it sale always seemed comforting.

But this year’s end of summer holiday weekend just feels different. Between the pandemic, racial injustices and the buzz of the election, shopping might be the last thing on our minds. Plus, unemployment rates are at an all-time high, and many people don’t have the extra cash to blow on a new wardrobe.

That’s why Red Wing Shoes decided to act. The Minnesota-born boot company created the #LaborDayOn initiative. Instead of promoting shoes this Labor Day, they are promoting all the current open positions at the company to help America find work. And they are rallying other businesses to do the same. The goal is to reclaim a holiday that has become associated with exclusive steals and deals back to its true meaning: to celebrate the American worker.

New Balance, General Mills, Polaris, Land O’Lakes and Sleep Number are just a few of more than 50 brands that have joined the initiative so far. On September 7th, they too will be using their marketing channels to post all job openings available using the hashtag #LaborDayOn. From part time Retail Associate roles to a Senior Web Developer, no job or business is too big or too small.

Labor Day is especially meaningful to Red Wing, a brand that has made boots for the workers who built America for over 115 years. “Our hope is to start a movement and leverage our own channels to highlight these jobs and help Americans end Labor Day on a high note – with a new job to celebrate,” said Dave Schneider, Chief Marketing Officer at Red Wing Shoe Company.“But we know as one brand we can’t do it alone. That’s why we are calling on brands across the country to join us on reclaiming Labor Day for the workers of this country. And right now, that means helping as many Americans as we can get back to work.”

In addition to print and digital marketing, Red Wing has transformed over 500 stores across the nation into job centers for people to apply locally. Furthermore, they switched their customer service line, 800-RED-WING into a job search hotline to offer free guidance to connect the unemployed to more open positions.

If you’re on the job hunt, search the hashtag #LaborDayOn on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. And if you’re a brand that wishes to participate, visit redwingshoes.com for the assets and information. A single job posting could turn a family’s life upside down, especially in the wake of an unemployment crisis.

The true meaning of Labor Day was never about a door buster deal. But how can we celebrate work when work is scarce? The #LaborDayOn initiative might be the answer.

Editors' Recommendations