8 Best Pairs of Men’s Overalls That Prove They’re Back in Style

It’s one thing to say you’ve got a favorite pair of jeans, but it’s a whole other thing to say you’ve got a favorite pair of overalls. Overalls have been dancing around in women’s fashion for what seems like forever, but beyond the blue-collar workplace, men’s overalls seem to have disappeared since the late’ 90s. But as fashion seems to be continuously repeating itself, the overall is back and finding its way into wardrobes across the land for nights on the town or for posting up at the cafe. When it comes time to buckle up or strap it down, these overalls prove that the style has returned and is here to stay … for now.

Dickies Hickory Striped Bib Overalls

With a train conductor motif, the Dickies Hickory Striped Bib Overalls add some hipster flare to the durable work pant. A hammer loop on the left, dual tool pockets on the right, and outright durability set these bibs apart as a true 9-to-5 work pant. But with hickory striping and traditional watch fob openings, these overalls are just as suited for adventure out on the town. On or off the job, in or out of the bar, the Hickory Striped Bib Overalls are just as ready for Wednesday as they are Saturday.

Carhartt Duck Bib Overalls

Built from the feedback of those who wear them in the field, the Carhartt Duck Bib Overalls are the tops of the overall world. The overalls have elastic suspenders, a double layer at the knees, and ample pockets for your tools and/or everyday carry. The high-rise bibs have a large multi-compartment zip pocket that is a perfect holster for AirPods. And these Duck Bib Overalls are Carhartts, so as solid as they’ll look in an urban climate, they’ll be pulling you toward the ranch.

Mnml Tech Overalls

A relaxed fit, 100% cotton construction, and 18-inch zippers from the ankles up — the Mnml Tech Overalls may be too much for a workday. The Tech Overalls are built for strolling through MSP’s North Loop and playing pinball at San Diego’s Sycamore Den. These overalls have elastic webbing straps with metal tech-style closures, snaps at the hips, and style Wiz Khalifa would certainly host his Cribs episode in.

RVCA Smith Street Overall

Cause Brooklyn we go hard and you’ll need a pant to step in stride. The Smith Street Overall is a perfectly collabbed number between RVCA’s surf culture and the fine lines of the Smith Street Tattoo Parlor in Brooklyn. The back pocket is embroidered with approval, the chest pocket has a zip closure, and where it counts most, the stress points are bar-tacked. It would be the bee’s knees if these Smith Street Overalls came with a tattoo session, but the custom trim package will more than make up for any new ink.

Rolla’s Trade Overall

Button fly, zipper front pocket, and an attitude derived from ’80s skateboarders and pub rock bands, the Rolla’s Trade Overalls intend to hit the streets. A single back pocket offsets the adjustable buckle straps and tapering legs add unique style not commonly found in the overall family. The Trade Overalls were born with a laid-back personality and sexuality only found Australia, but hanging in your closet they’ll breathe life into your apparel.

Duluth Trading Co. DuluthFlex Fire Hose Bib Overalls

You can leave your toolbox at home and your shoulder sling on the rung, because the Duluth Trading Co DuluthFlex Fire Hose Bib Overalls are loaded with 16 pockets, among many other features. The FendOff Finish fabric is stain and water-resistant which is great for shotgunning PBRs in the backyard and the functional fly is ideal in times of need. The DuluthFlex Fire Hose Bib Overalls are as durable and functional as it gets but never stray from Saturday’s hard kombucha at the farmer’s market.

Levi’s Overalls

You know the brand and the general style, but this time around Levis is adding a bib to their coveted denim. The Levi’s Overalls is all about doubles with auxiliary pockets on each leg, two back pockets, two hand pockets, and dual chest pockets. The fit is loose and comfortable with 100% cotton construction and adjustable straps that will have you seemingly swimming in denim. Levi’s is one of the first denim brands in the game, so the brand’s Overalls will surely step to decades of trusted production.

BDG Relaxed Corduroy Overall

Everyone needs a good pair of overalls and everyone needs a solid pair of corduroy, put your hands together and the BDG Relaxed Corduroy Overall is what’ll you get. The legs are slightly tapered to deter from the thick, wide-legged corduroy of yesteryear. All the pockets are right where they need to be and just in case you opt for a second burrito the waistline is met by a three-button closure. The BDG Relaxed Corduroy Overall will be well paired with a set of Bean boots or penny loafers and never hide from urban adventure.

