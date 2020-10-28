The Best Blazers for Men in Fall 2020, Reviewed

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

In today’s increasingly casual workplace, there is one item of a man’s wardrobe that may stand between him and the chaos of sweatpants: The blazer. While the differences between a blazer and a sport coat are subtle (the former has more formal roots, while the latter grows from — you guessed it — sports and is considered more casual), either is still an easy way to bring a level of gravitas to a client meeting or Zoom call, even if thrown over a T-shirt. It’s a great way to ease into a dressier look for the office — worn over jeans or khakis — without having to wear a suit. Wearing one can also raise the stakes on a romantic dinner out. We’ve gathered some of our favorites here (featuring the best men’s clothing brands), from traditional jackets with old school construction right through to warm, snugly sweaters that just happen to be shaped like a sport coat.

H2H Mens Casual Comfortable Fit Cardigan Sweater

A shawl collar sweater is about as far as we can push the jacket category into sweater territory, but for its comfort and sheer good looks, we’ll take it! The soft line looks great with a dress shirt and tie but even dresses up a T-shirt or Henley with ease.

Goodthreads Men’s Standard-Fit Wool Blazer

The graphic simplicity of a windowpane pattern looks lively and clean-cut in this jacket from Goodthreads (an Amazon Fashion brand). It’s in an easy-care wool and polyester blend that will look great with jeans or navy dress trousers.

Haggar Men’s Tonal Plaid Classic Fit Sport Coat

If a bright plaid is pushing your sartorial comfort zone a bit too far, go for something tonal and quieter. This one from Haggar offers a subtle check on navy that’s denim-friendly but still maintains a level of formality.

Peter Millar Flynn Classic Fit Wool Blazer

If you’re going to own only one, make it this one. A classic navy blazer in lightweight wool will get you through everything from a summer wedding to a holiday party, with plenty of options for the office in between. It looks good on everybody and goes as well with crisply-pressed dress pants as it does with completely ripped jeans.

Hugo Boss Slim-Fit Jacket in Virgin Wool

Second runner-up is this slim-fit cut in a pale gray. The updated cut looks clean and modern, amplified with it’s tasteful, neutral hue.

Tallia Men’s Slim-Fit Burgundy Plaid Sport Coat

Your life isn’t Switzerland, so why should your wardrobe be neutral? Lift everyone’s spirits with a splash of color in this classic burgundy plaid.

Reiss Vale Wool Blend Houndstooth Slim Fit Jacket

Reiss makes the haberdasher’s houndstooth pattern into an updated statement piece with this pale brown-on-ecru soft coat that dresses up or down.

Theory Clinton Tech Blazer

Theory is known for style so minimalistic and sharp it can practically slice bread. This slim-cut blazer is the ultimate statement of the form. Its clean nylon fabric has stretch for comfort and looks best when paired with a serious attitude.

J. Crew Ludlow Slim-Fit Patch-Pocket Blazer

The Ludlow collection blends just the right amount of Ivy League propriety with a bit of Wall Street insouciance, then throws it into the washing machine to soften all the edges. This is the blazer that tells the world you knew exactly what you were doing when you just grabbed it out of the closet this morning and accidentally threw it on.

Rowing Blazers Patchwork Tweed Jacket

Rowing Blazers serves its laid-back style with a side of history, basing each of its styles on historical precedent. We like this patchwork jacket for its Bohemian blend and vintage appeal.

Bonobos Jetsetter Slim Fit Knit Cotton Sport Coat

Its knit construction really does make this sport coat feel as comfortable as a sweatshirt, but throw it on with a dress shirt for style that says “no sweat.”

Nicestuff Natural Performance Knit Stretch Blazer

Another “sweatshirt for the office,” this one can be combined with matching four-way knit trousers as well as with Nicestuff’s knit shirts for a completely cozy — yet dignified — head-to-toe look.

Giorgio Armani Textured Stretch Knit Sport Jacket

OK, yes, we know: This one ends up in the serious investment category. There is just something about an Armani blazer, though, that is timeless and that carries a no-nonsense level of street cred.

Good Man Brand Slim Fit Vintage Twill Knit Sport Coat

This space-dye knit gives a definitive mid-century retro feeling, but the slim-fit silhouette definitely says 2020.

Stone Rose Black Stretch Performance Blazer

This polyester, viscose, and stretch fiber blend is maybe the ultimate travel blazer. Its clean, black silhouette will look great with dress trousers for the big meeting, but it’s also super comfortable on the plane or in the car.

Charles Tyrwhitt Merino Blazer

Possibly the ultimate WFH layer as we dive headlong into winter, this sweater disguised as a blazer offers the performance qualities of merino wool, keeping you comfortable all day long.

Patrick James Herringbone Knit Blazer

This blazer manages to maintain tradition with its classic patterning, while the merino and cashmere blend assures warmth and a crisp style for the season to come.

Raffi The Hunter Blazer

Raffi takes the blazer silhouette a step beyond, adding some rockstar edge without losing the jacket’s super cozy and comfortable cashmere softness.

