The Best Oxford Shirts for Men

Be it the approaching depths of winter or the far-off warmth of spring and summer, there’s one shirt you can count on: the humble, reliable, classic oxford. So named for the cloth used in its construction, this shirt (commonly known as an “oxford cloth button-down,” or “OCBD,” for the typical button-down collar) is a menswear staple with heritage roots. It’s been turned into a modern standby by brands both big and small

Our picks for the best Oxford shirts are as good as it gets. Wear any of these options with a waxed chore coat this winter or with a bomber jacket or cotton blazer come spring and summer.

Taylor Stitch Jack Shirt in White Everyday Oxford

The fit and construction of the Taylor Stitch Jack Shirt is the stuff of legend. There’s a reason it’s a part of the brand’s “essentials” collection. It’s as classic an oxford shirt as you’re apt to find, with a pleasingly tailored cut and organic cotton fabric. Wear it with chinos for perfect business casual style any time of year.

Bonobos Stretch Oxford Shirt

Bonobos has an ideal Oxford shirt to pair alongside its famous pants any time of year. Right now, it’s especially well-suited for throwing on underneath a corduroy blazer to head to your next party. In the summer, wear it with deep blue dark denim for easygoing-but-polished everyday style.

Outerknown Nomadic Oxford

Snag this classic, sustainably-made oxford shirt for a heck of a deal right now, then wear it everywhere this season with a navy cotton blazer or a grey shawl-collar cardigan. Outerknown makes a point of building its gear to last.

Old Navy Built-in Flex Everyday Oxford Shirt

Don’t sleep on Old Navy’s ability to make one of the best oxford shirts for one heck of an affordable price. This shirt features a hint of stretch for maximum comfort. Consider pairing it with a knit tie and a herringbone blazer for top-notch winter style.

Western Rise AirLight Button-Down Shirt

Western Rise might have unlocked the secret to making one of the best Oxford shirts on the market. Using stain-resistant AirLight fabric that also features ample stretch, the brand delivered on a travel- and work-friendly oxford shirt for the guy on the go.

