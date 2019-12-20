You Need Some of the Best Corduroy Pants in Your Winter Wardrobe

Whether you’re a style enthusiast or a burgeoning aficionado interested in all the ins and outs of the menswear world, there are certain styles worth keeping in a well-stocked closet. Particularly for winter, you’re going to want to switch things up from the typical dark denim or slim chinos. Meet the best corduroy pants for men this winter. You’ve likely had a pair of corduroy pants in your closet before, but maybe to wear to school, not to wear out on the town in the present-day. The best corduroy pants are in fact refined and stylish, just like the rest of your wardrobe. Here are our top selections.

Flint and Tinder 365 Corduroy Pants

Classic corduroys just got a whole lot more modern and stylish thanks to Flint and Tinder. The lauded in-house line at Huckberry knows how to take care of business when it comes to crafting the essentials guys know, love, and wear every single day. These slim corduroys are no different.

Uniqlo EZY Corduroy Pants

The best corduroy pants can even be, dare we say it, slightly edgy. Such is the case with the cropped fit and tailored cut of these easygoing Uniqlo corduroy pants. They’re as cool as can be when worn with a charcoal topcoat, a white Oxford shirt, and a black knit tie.

Frank and Oak Brunswick Corduroy Pants

When you want premium quality, a smooth shopping experience, and modern styling that won’t break the bank, reach for Frank And Oak’s Brunswick Corduroy Pants. These slim navy cords are a nice way to ease into corduroys, given that the fit and versatility of this pair are similar to your favorite jeans.

Todd Snyder Stretch Italian Corduroys

Todd Snyder has done it again, this time with a surprisingly luxurious pair of corduroy pants that feature beautiful Italian fabric. What’s not to love about that? Wear these with everything from a classic Todd Snyder flannel shirt to the designer’s collaboration sweatshirt with Champion.

Best Made Co. Corduroy Ranger Pant

The most affordable pair of men’s corduroy pants on this list is not these rugged corduroys from Best Made Co. But that’s certainly no reason to shy away from buying them. They feature a rugged workwear fit that’s tailored yet mobile perfect for winter adventures.

