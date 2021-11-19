If you don’t have a pair of good blue jeans in your wardrobe, allow us to explain exactly why you should remedy that as soon as possible. The best men’s blue jeans, once a workwear staple, are now fit for work and play, particularly when made in rich shades of indigo and done up with perhaps a helpful hint of stretch. To say that you need at least one great pair is an understatement. Of course, it goes without saying that you should also keep in mind how your pants should fit, so we’ll offer up options for different body types, too.

This classic style staple has truly evolved into something that can be worn by, well, everyone. The best men’s blue jeans can be as sharp and dressy as your favorite suit pants or as casual as you want ‘em to be. Best of all, they’ll work with plenty of your favorite men’s style essentials. To start, here are the pairs we love and wear often.

Best Overall Levi’s 514 Straight-Leg Jeans

While some might prefer the rock star slim cut of Levi’s 510 or 511 jeans, there’s no denying that on most guys, straight-leg jeans tend to look pretty great. Especially in a dark wash, these are a classic and versatile option.

Best Slim-Fit: Mott and Bow Skinny Wooster Blue Jeans

Mott and Bow offer a nicely tailored fit across the board, and that goes for whether you go with the brand’s straight or skinny options, or particularly slim. But if you want a close-fitting pair of jeans in crisp dark blue, go with the fan-favorite Wooster in Skinny fit.

Best Athletic-Fit: Devil-Dog Dungarees Athletic-Fit Jeans

For guys with larger builds or longer legs, or those who favor the gym, athletic-fit jeans are the way to go. Here Devil-Dog uses its years of experience to transform classic jeans into a modern pair that moves with you, not against you.

Best Sustainable: Outerknown Ambassador Slim-Fit S.E.A. Jeans

Outerknown delivers on its promise of making stylish menswear that’s great for the planet, and they do it remarkably well here. These jeans are made with organic cotton and feature much less water in the production process. That makes them a winner all the way around.

Best Luxury: Tom Ford Slim-Fit Selvedge Jeans

Over the years, legendary designer Tom Ford has turned his namesake brand into an entire lifestyle, best exemplified by how the company now makes remarkably stylish luxury jeans. Take a page out of Ford’s playbook and wear these with a faded denim shirt for the ultimate double denim pairing.

Best Rugged Blue Jeans: Wrangler Retro Green Slim-Straight Jeans

Wrangler is another denim jeans brand that always delivers when it comes to classic workwear, often updated for the modern man these days. This pair is both rugged and ready for work, yet made with low environmental impact, according to Wrangler.

Other Fashionable Men’s Jeans We Love

Revtown Taper Jeans in Smoky Indigo

The name of these expertly cut jeans is about as spot-on as it gets, with both a crisp color and a refined, dressy cut adding a little classic-yet-modern style to your wardrobe. The slim-straight fit and use of 2 percent elastane make these both great-looking and supremely comfortable.

Tommy Bahama Boracay Jeans

Made from ultra-soft fabric in a pleasing wash, these are tailored jeans you can wear to the office with a navy blazer or teamed with a V-neck sweater for date night or a seasonal gathering. They also feature plenty of stretch, plus what the brand calls a vintage fit.

Mavi Jake Dark Sky Williamsburg Jeans

The sleek look of these jeans makes them perfect for a refined but laidback date night, especially when worn with an Oxford shirt, a navy peacoat, and brown leather dress boots. Make them your new go-to the next time you want to blend comfort and style.

Madewell Slim Blue Jeans in Rinse Wash

Madewell’s denim has made plenty into fans of the brand far and wide, and it’s beneficial that in recent years, they’ve expanded offerings into a well-done line of men’s jeans. These are fresh, modern, and wearable with both rugged and office-ready essentials.

