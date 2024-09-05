From fleece to down: The 7 best Patagonia jackets in 2024

If there is one brand on the planet that is known for its outdoor gear, it is definitely Patagonia. The brand is always on the top of lists when it comes to jackets, fleeces, vests and other men’s apparel due to their versatility, durability and timeless styles. You can buy a jacket from Patagonia and remain confident that it will forever stay intact, no matter what. Designed with outdoor excursions and adventures in mind, the brand is continuously and consistently creating high-quality and technical gear that will withstand any activity and all types of weather. The best part? You won’t break the bank investing in a new jacket from Patagonia because the brand’s prices are all extremely relatable and attainable. Plus, I bet you didn’t know that Patagonia makes food and beer in addition to its awesome apparel.

Let’s not forget to mention that Patagonia is an ethical and sustainable brand that is on a mission to protect the planet, so customers who are looking for top-notch and eco-friendly clothing are normally drawn to their apparel. If you are into fleece or down jackets, Patagonia has more than one awesome option for you. That is why we are rounding up the seven best Patagonia jackets for men in 2024. All of these selections were designed by the brand to keep you looking and feeling your best in any situation. Keep reading to start shopping our top jackets from Patagonia with precise details and specifications for each option. We promise there is one jacket on this list that will end up making its way into your closet. If you are on the fence about choosing Patagonia or The North Face, we are here to let you know who makes warmer clothing.

The Best Patagonia Jackets for Men in 2024

Buy the Men’s Nano Puff Jacket if you want a lightweight option. Buy the Better Sweater Fleece Jacket if you want a customer-favorite fleece. Buy the Fitz Roy Down Hoody if you want a true winter jacket. Buy the Iron Forge Hemp Canvas Ranch Jacket if you want outerwear for work and play. Buy the Diamond Quilted Bomber Hoody if you want a sporty look. Buy the Men’s Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece if you want a popular quarter zip. Buy the Downdrift Jacket if you want a lot of pockets.

Nano Puff Jacket

Pros Cons One of the brand’s best-sellers

A ton of color options available Only meant for casual wear

Looking for a lightweight and sustainable jacket? Check out the Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket that is loved by guys everywhere. This piece of outerwear is available in color options such as green, blue, khaki, gray, gold and black, in sizes XS to 3XL. It offers warm, windproof and water-resistant wear that is incredibly lightweight and highly compressible. It is made from 60-g PrimaLoft Gold Insulation Eco 100% post-consumer recycled polyester and wrapped in 100% recycled polyester shell and lining. You’ll get a regular fit with this jacket that can be worn with a few layers underneath for added comfort and warmth.

It offers a brick quilting pattern with horizontal quilt lines on side panels that help with insulation and abrasion resistance. This jacket features a center-front zipper with a wicking interior storm flap and zipper garage at the chin, two zippered hand warmer pockets, an internal zippered chest pocket that doubles as a stuff-sack with a reinforced carabineer clip-in loop for easy storage and a draw-cord adjustable drop-tail hem that helps seal in the warmth for colder climates.

Specifications

Weight 11.9 oz Lining 1.3-oz 22-denier 100% recycled polyester ripstop

Better Sweater Fleece Jacket

Pros Cons Highly-rated

8 color options available

Available up to size 3XL Only meant for casual and everyday wear

There is no doubt that you or some of your friends already own the Better Sweater Fleece Jacket from Patagonia. This piece of outerwear is one of the brand’s top-selling items, and for good reason. It offers wearers a comfortable and classic style fleece that is true to size according to customer reviews. Its regular fit makes it easy to wear on its own or layered with other jackets or shirts, depending on the temperature. This fleece option is great for Patagonia lovers and those who are new to the brand and is available in eight color options, including gold, red, blue, tan, black, navy, green and gray in sizes XS to 3XL. This full-zip fleece is made from 100% recycled polyester knit fleece dyed with a low-impact process that reduces the use of dyestuffs, energy and water compared to conventional heather dyeing methods. If you are looking for a sweater-knit aesthetic that is comfortable and versatile, this sweater fleece jacket was made for you. It features a stand-up collar, a kissing-welt zipper garage, soft, shape-hold trim at the cuffs and hem that resist abrasion, a flat seam construction, and raglan sleeve construction that offers mobility and pack-wearing comfort. You’ll find two welted, zippered hand warmer pockets and one vertical, zippered left-chest security pocket that can easily hold your cell phone or other personal items.

Specifications

Weight 22.5 oz. Lining No lining

Fitz Roy Down Hoody

Pros Cons Lots of positive reviews

Designed specifically for cold weather Only available in one color option

Outdoor hikers, adventurers and thrill seekers must add this down jacket to their wardrobe. The Fitz Roy Down Hoody jacket is your next cold weather essential with its 800-fill-power 100% responsible down standard down. This jacket is packable, mid-weight and offers a regular fit that is true to size. It was designed for casual wear, hiking and climbing in the colder weather and is ideal for layering. Its ultralight and durable recycled nylon shell is made with a PFC-free DWR finish, which means that it features a water-repellent coating that doesn’t contain chemicals and is soft to the touch. Other design details found on this jacket include an alpine helmet-compatible hood with a single-pull draw-cord, a high-loft draft collar, a center-front Vislon zipper that is backed with an internal storm flap, soft and elasticized stitching at the cuffs, and a dual-adjust cord-lock system at the hem that helps to seal out all of the elements to keep you warm. You’ll also find two hand warmers and two external, zippered chest pockets that allow for easy access that can self-stuff into the left-front pocket, and a large internal catch-all pocket with an elasticized opening for quick and easy storage.

Specifications

Weight 17.1 oz. Lining PertexQuantum 0.8-oz 10-denier NetPlus 100% postconsumer recycled nylon ripstop made from recycled fishing nets

Iron Forge Hemp Canvas Ranch Jacket

Pros Cons Designed with heavy-duty materials

Durable and abrasion-resistant Only two color options available

Although Patagonia is known for its cold weather apparel, it also creates and designs clothing meant for the working man. The Iron Forge Hemp Canvas Ranch Jacket is perfect for guys who work outdoors with their hands and need some added warmth and protection. This jacket is available in two color options, brown and black, in sizes XS to 3XL. It is made from the brand’s proprietary and hardworking 12.9 oz. Iron Forge Hemp Canvas that is 25% more abrasion-resistant than conventional cotton duck canvas. You won’t need to break in this jacket as it is ready to wear with its durable and insulated material that will help you complete the toughest tasks, no matter the temperature.

You’ll find that this jacket offers a relaxed fit, so it won’t be too tight or restrict your movements during work. It features a 100-g Thermogreen, 100% recycled polyester insulation, and 100% recycled taffeta lining that is tough on the outside and warm on the inside. Its bi-swing back and drop-tail hem allow for large freedom of movement in the upper body and additional coverage. More design details include double-reinforced elbows that add abrasion resistance and durability, hidden and internal rib-knit cuffs to lock out the cold and a heavy-duty front zipper that features an oversized metal pull that can be operated while wearing gloves. The best part about this piece of outerwear is that it features a roster of pockets for tools and technology, including two pleated, snap-closure chest pockets that offer expandable storage with a pencil opening at the top of each flap, one internal left-chest security pocket and two hand warmer pockets that are lined with tricot.

Specifications

Weight 51.9 oz. Lining 2.2-oz 100% recycled polyester taffeta with a durable water repellent (DWR) finish made

Diamond Quilted Bomber Hoody

Pros Cons Highly-rated

Available in sizes up to 3XL Not waterproof

Looking for a stylish and protective jacket for those rainy and cold days? The Diamond Quilted Bomber Hoody is exactly what the doctor ordered. Customers everywhere love this insulated and lightweight jacket that is water-resistant and windproof, so it can be worn for just about any occasion. This full-zip hoody offers guys a regular fit, and the shell and lining fabric are made from 100% recycled polyester taffeta with a durable water-repellent (DWR) finish that resists light moisture. It is also insulated with 80-g Thermogreen 100% recycled polyester. Its unique diamond quilting pattern reduces bulk and creates a heat-trapping surface that also increases compressibility to keep you warm and snug at all times.

This jacket offers a full-length center front zipper with a climbing-rope zipper pull, an insulated and adjustable hood, elasticized binding at the cuffs and hem that seals out wind, and most importantly, deep insulated hand warmer pockets and one left-chest security pocket with a zipper closure.

Specifications

Weight 17.4 oz. Lining 2.2-oz 100% recycled polyester taffeta with a durable water-repellent (DWR) finish

Men’s Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece

Pros Cons Highly-rated

Great customer reviews Only meant for casual wear

Let’s just face the facts. You can never go wrong with a high-quality quarter zip. The Men’s Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece is one of Patagonia’s most popular men’s fleeces that is currently available. Pick from color options such as navy, tan, black, gray, green, blue and red, as well as a few print options in sizes XS to 3XL. This fleece was designed to be worn for casual purposes, hikes and working, not for more extreme activities. Similar to all Patagonia products, this jacket is made in a Fair Trade Certified factory and is made from 100% recycled polyester. It is dyed with a low-impact process that reduces the use of energy, water and dyestuffs in comparison to conventional heather dyeing methods.

Its flat-seam construction reduces bulk and helps eliminate seam chafe while also allowing for layering. The quarter zip construction offers a zip-through stand-up collar and a kissing-welt zipper garage that will cover your entire neck if necessary. You’ll also find mobile raglan sleeves and skin-friendly cuffs and hems with soft, shape-holding trim that can resist abrasions. This fleece has only one vertical and zippered pocket, which can be found on the left chest. This might be one of those jackets that you buy in multiple colors.

Specifications

Weight 17.8 oz. Lining N/A

Downdrift Jacket

Pros Cons Insulated with recycled down

Lots of positive customer reviews Not many size options available

For those who are on the hunt for a new winter jacket, we’ve found the best choice for you. The men’s Downdrift Jacket is available in four color choices such as black, green and two different brown options in sizes XS to XXL. This Patagonia jacket offers a retro-inspired look that was designed for mountain and city life with its warmth and functionality. No matter the weather outside, you can wear this jacket that has a shell made of NetPlus 100% postconsumer recycled nylon that is made from recycled fishing nets that help reduce ocean plastic pollution. It also offers a PFC-free DWR finish, which is a durable water-repellent coating that sheds light moisture.

This jacket features a removable and insulated hood with hidden adjustment cords that cinch down for protective warmth and a draw-cord hem that seals in the warmth so you’ll feel cozy in any temperature. You’ll also find a full-length center-front two-way Vislon Zipper and a covered placket for wind protection secured with metal snaps. Finally, this jacket includes a secured interior zippered pocket and two double-entry, patch-on front pockets to secure your belongings and protect your hands from the cold and other elements.

Specifications

Weight 35.77 oz Lining 2.2-oz 100% recycled polyester taffeta with a HeiQ® Eco Dry PFC-free DWR finish

Patagonia is a great choice whether you plan on purchasing a fleece, jacket or vest. All of these options are great to mix and match with your current winter wardrobe essentials and will keep you warm in almost any circumstance. No matter what fleece or jacket you choose from our list, you’ll look and feel stylish as soon as you put it on.

How we chose these Patagonia jackets for men

The most important thing when considering a new jacket is its versatility, warmth and cost. We considered these factors when creating our list of Patagonia jackets but also went into more depth when it came to certain details about all of these outerwear selections. What materials can be found on this jacket? Can you wear this jacket to work or for casual events? How many pockets does this jacket have? Do I need additional layers when purchasing this jacket? We also used our specifications table to give further details about the weight and lining that each jacket offers. When purchasing a new jacket or fleece, all of these questions should be taken into consideration, as well as the lifestyle you live and the weather you encounter on a daily basis.

Materials

Patagonia is known for its popular fleeces and down jackets that have rave reviews from customers all over the world. We wanted to ensure that our list had a mix of materials for our readers to choose from. With an emphasis on fleeces and down jackets, we also included a jacket option designed for outdoor workers and those that were designed specifically for the winter months. It was also important to mention that all the materials used to create Patagonia jackets are sustainable and are created to help protect the environment and our future, which is a major selling point for the brand and its loyal fan base. We made sure to go into great detail about these eco-friendly materials and how they specifically help to keep the planet thriving.

Features

Many customers select a jacket or fleece to purchase depending on the special features and design details that each item has. We wanted to incorporate jackets designed with special features in mind that are selling points to certain customers. We included jackets with integral zippers, zippered collars, adjustable and removable hoods, mixed materials, ribbed hems and cuffs, and unique water-repellent finishes. All of these features will play an important role in whether or not a customer is interested in making a final purchase.

Versatility

We wanted to find jackets and fleeces that can be worn for more than just one occasion. Just because a winter jacket is great for skiing and snowboarding doesn’t mean it can be worn in other scenarios. This list of outerwear ranges from casual and cozy fleeces that can be worn to the office and bar to insulated down jackets that are great for commuting in the winter months or for outdoor adventurers who need that extra layer of warmth. No matter what kind of guy you are, there is a jacket on this list that can be worn for any hobby that you have, whether that is exploring the mountains or walking your dog around the neighborhood. Versatility is one of the main factors that any man should consider when it comes to purchasing a new jacket from Patagonia.