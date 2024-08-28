 Skip to main content
Best back to school picks from Lululemon: Men’s clothes, backpacks, more

It is both time to get back on campus and that weird transitional period from the end of summer to the start of fall. As a result, you likely want to upgrade your wardrobe with cool (but not too cool) clothes that are comfortable and flexible for moving about campus, plus have goodies like backpacks and caps at the ready. It’s somewhat surprising, but Lululemon can quickly become your one-stop shop for all you need. Tap the button below to browse all of Lululemon’s Back to School wares for men or keep reading to see the highlights.

Metal Vent Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt

A man wears a Lululemon Metal Vent Tech long sleeve shirt.
Lululemon

The keys to this early spring shirt come in both its materials and looks. While not exactly a knight’s sword-deflecting undershirt, there is a metallic component to this shirt. It uses silver-filled X-STATIC fabric to inhibit bacterial growth, reducing odors and increasing cleanliness of the shirt. It’s still comfortable, however, and the shirt is 53% nylon, 40% recycled polyester, 4% elastance, and just 3% of the X-STATIC nylon, but 3% is all it takes due to silver’s properties. Up close, this long-sleeved shirt looks like with a delightful knitted texture and close fit that stretches with your body as you move.

Recommended Videos

Steady State Crew Embroidered

A man wears the roomy men's Lululemon Steady State Crew Embroidered sweater.
Lululemon

A light, breathable layer, this crewneck sweater is designed for a comfortable softness and an extra bit of warmth as a nice pull-over layer for those on-again off-again cool fall nights and fake-start springs that come in the term’s second semester. It’s built to have extra room around the chest and waist, too, so when you want to shed a layer around noontime you won’t have trouble detaching your t-shirt from it. Be sure to tap the button below to check out both color variations, as the brown-on-brown and white-on-black colors have hugely different visual effects, with the latter giving a bolder impression — your choice depends entirely on how you style your sweatshirt.

Steady State Pullover Hoodie

A man wears the Steady State Pullover Hoodie from Lululemon.
Lululemon

The steady state hoodie is almost a perfect imitation of the the classic collegiate hoodie style that your friends will be wearing, except without the affiliation to a school or team and with upgraded fabric and materials. In other words, instead of paying a premium to wear a logo that advertises something else, you get to put that extra into yourself, obtaining a hoodie body made of 70% cotton. Plus, if you’ve already hit senior status at college, you’ll notice your recently graduated friends might start to ditch their university logo apparel. It’s just a natural stage of life, as you’re ready to adopt a more adult and established version of you. This hoodie can survive the transition in a way not all others can.

Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7-inch

A man wearing Lululemon's Pace Breaker Linerless shorts.
Lululemon

If we’ve been going too heavy on the cool weather gear for your late August to early September needs, check out these linerless (i.e. you can still wear your underwear of choice with them) shorts. Whether you’re sporting through the tough early days of a Floridian or Texan semester or are prepping to hit the treadmill, you’ll appreciate these shorts for their lightweight and breathable feel. Plus, the 7-inch leg should hit just above the knee, making them short enough for comfort but not so short as to get the sneer from your roomies. With fourteen colors to choose from, you’ll be able to find something that suits your style as well.

Route Ready Lightweight Insulated Vest

A man wears Lululemon's Men's Route Ready Lightweight Insulated Vest.
Lululemon

This lightweight vest is as much about the style as it is about the extra warmth. While there are hits of the puffer jacket stitching, this offering from Lululemon is all about “mid warmth” to keep a regulated body temperature. Additionally, the vest is water-resistant (with an insulator that stays warm when wet) and windproof. When you all all of the elements together, the result is a garment you can wear on otherwise warm days that have a windy, wet “bite” to them. Add this to your wardrobe for those days when the right outerwear layer is otherwise impossible to choose.

Double-Zip Backpack 22L

The front of the Lululemon Double-Zip Backpack 22L.
Lululemon

Here’s a water-resistant backpack made of polyester (with a large percentage coming from recycled sources) with some elastane and nylon thrown in. Its got comfortable, padded shoulder straps, some reflective details for road-crossing safety, and an efficient boxy shape. While 22L doesn’t necessarily mean much to the layman, it is just around the backpack size for day hiking and the Double-Zip can hold a 16-inch laptop easily. Additionally, its cup holder accommodates most water bottles up to 32 oz. for consistent hydration as you trek from class to class.

Cruiser Backpack 23L

The front side of the Lululemon Cruiser Backpack 23L.
Lululemon

This laptop is stuffed with pockets for everything you might need to take along the way. In addition to a slot for a 16-inch laptop, you’ll also find a spot for your best sunglasses, pencils and pens, and more. It helps you keep everything secure and safe and prevents small items from damaging and scratching your important tech equipment and textbooks. Plus, the whole thing is water resistant and has a place for a drink cup or two.

Unisex Classic Ball Cap

A man wearing Lululemon's Unisex Ball Cap.
Lululemon

You might think of a baseball cap as a spring item, but they’re definitely among the accessories we’re picking up this fall. This unisex cap comes in four colors, has a classic curved brim, and features a plain look with the Lululemon logo just barely present on the side. Its a great way to get a cap without expressing all of the brand and team loyalty that a lot of other caps will require, letting you just be you. Plus, its easily adjustable and has a mesh fabric sweatband on the interior for dry comforts in any weather.

