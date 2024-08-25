Use accessories to elevate your 2024

The crux of men’s fashion is attention to detail. You are finishing a job the right way. When you are looking to put together the perfect outfit for the day, the right accessory is the finishing touch every man needs. As we get into the cooler months, men’s fall fashion is going to feature some great accessories, but there is a right way to do it. There is a rule regarding men’s accessories: Less is more. Whether you are talking about hats, necklaces, rings, or bracelets, the more garish you get, the worse you look. One of the easiest ways to think about this is to adopt the minimalistic approach. Don’t ever use two when one will work.

Choosing the right finishing touch comes down to multiple factors. You want something high quality and something that fits your overall aesthetic. You also want to push your boundaries a little bit. If you aren’t a ring guy, give it a shot and learn how to wear a ring the right way. to help you out, we have put together a list of the best men’s accessories that will have you looking your best from your head to your…wherever the lowest accessory is…

Recommended Videos

Hats

There are very few things that will top off your outfit, like the right hat. Hats are going to be huge for the fall fashion season, and you don’t want to be left behind. Whether you are donning a fedora like Indiana Jones, a flat cap like Thomas Shelby, or going back and forth between a cowboy hat and a ball cap like Tyler Owens, you can’t go wrong by having these two hats this season.

Brimmed hat: Southern Gents Trilby

A good-brimmed hat is going to be stellar this fall, and thanks to Southern Gents, you have some great options. This trilby hat is a great way to venture into brimmed hats if you are new to them. The brim is a little shorter, so it doesn’t feel like you are overdoing it, but it adds a level of pizazz to your look. Brown, gray, black, or navy, whatever option works best for you.

Baseball cap: DEVIL-DOG DUNGAREES trucker

Ball caps have stood the test of time for decades. They are simple and quick, and they do wonders if you find yourself not wanting to do your hair one day. The trucker hat version is making a huge comeback, which means you should take a look at this stellar choice from DEVIL-DOG DUNGAREES.

Sunglasses

There is just something invariably cool about throwing on a pair of shades. There is a reason the badass in movies always wears a great pair of sunglasses. Of course, not all sunglasses are made equally, and some are better suited for different occasions. At the very least, you want two pairs: one for dress and one for out in nature that can stand up to a beating. Here are the ones we are going to pick up for ourselves.

Dress glasses: Tom Ford Photochromatic Rosco

When you are going to have one pair of sunglasses every day, you want to make sure they are workable with every outfit. Black sunglasses won’t go with your navy and brown looks, and brown or tortoiseshell glasses may be out of place in your dark outfits. So picking up these silver and clear specs from Tom Ford will elevate every single look you conceive of throughout the fall months.

Rugged glasses: Timberland TBoooo1

While you may need a solid pair of sunglasses for the day-to-day, you definitely need one for the more outdoor adventures you may go on as the camping season and the hiking season comes to a close. Your fall adventures need a companion, and this year Timberland teamed up with Marcolin to bring you the toughest in their collection. While they make great glasses for the likes of Tom Ford and Guess, they excelled at creating your perfect rugged sunglasses for Timberland.

Jewelry

This can get a little touchy. No jewelry can make a look feel unfinished or bare. But if you overdo it, you look like you are still living in your garage band days. Rockstars and grungy aesthetics work on some actors…who can get away with things like that. In the real world, the everyday world, that can look a little douchy. That doesn’t mean you have to be a stick in the mud. Have fun, and just like we say before going to the bar, just not too much fun.

Necklace: William Henry Pendant

Forget the fact that this is right out of Uncharted and you can live your best Nathan Drake life, there is something extremely manly about the combination of leather and bronze. Maybe it is the gladiator in all of us that loves the combination. In any case, William Henry tapped into it for all of us with this stellar piece.

Bracelet: John Hardy Bracelet Stack

Bracelets are where a lot of men find themselves to be lost. Leather or metal? One or multiple? the best way to do it is to keep the size similar to your watch. If you have a thicker bracelet then do the singular. If you have smaller bracelets then stack them. And John Hardy has some of the best stacks in the game. This will even out your arms with your watch flawlessly.

Ring: David Yurman Compass Signet

Signet rings used to be used to close wax seals to ensure security in confidentiality. Now…we may not use wax seals any longer (although we probably should), but that doesn’t mean we still can’t rock a signet ring to express ourselves. These are usually representative of something you are passionate about. For us…the world is a big place and we love to venture into it. Therefore, this compass signet ring from David Yurman is on our wishlist.

Watches

We know what you’re thinking…watches are jewelry. We know. Just go with it. The reason they get their own section is because they are special, a category of their own. And, we will admit…because we love them. A good watch is the crux of any outfit. Dress, casual, work, play…the right watch changes everything. These are the ones we will pick up this fall.

Dress: Longines Conquest Heritage

When you are dressing up and looking your best, you want to wear your best. And that includes your watch. This fall, the best watch to pick up for your most important nights out. A subtle 38 mm case with a simplistic design is the perfect way to celebrate the Conquest line’s 70th anniversary.

Day Off: Luminox RECON Point Man

Sometimes you’re not dressed up. Sometimes you want to get your hands dirty. You want to see the world. You want to adventure…get away from every responsibility. The Luminox RECON returns for the job. As the year starts to wind to a close, the inner bezel sports cardinal directions which can get you lost away from the office. Made tough enough for those service members in recon units, it is perfect for this season’s escape.

Belts

We aren’t sure why…but for some reason, there has been a trend of losing the belt. Sure…if you are wearing suspenders then the belt is unneeded. But if not, then wear the belt. Break up the outfit with something put together. And, of course, don’t wear the same belt for everything. There is a time for a dress belt and a time for a casual belt.

Dress: Allen Edmonds Avenue II

Just like the watches, sometimes you need to dress up and look your best. There are few things that can ruin the perfect suit more than a belt that falls short. Allen Edmonds is a mainstay in the leather market, with some of the best shoes and belts out there. The Avenue II continues that trend and will complement the best suit in your closet.

Casual

And just like the watches, sometimes you don’t need to dress up. Instead, you want to be carefree and comfortable. DUER lives for that, and this woven belt is the perfect addition to your autumn wardrobe. It isn’t quite the braided belt of the past, but it is the modern version that throws it back to the vintage days of grunge rock and Boys II Men while upgrading the look for today.

The bag: Stuart & Lau The Carry Briefcase

The times have changed and men don’t carry briefcases anymore. Or…that is what the sling bag vendors want you to think. It has gone through different iterations, from leather to canvas, to messenger, but men have always needed something to carry their important items and this is the perfect companion to your day. It even has a really sleek separation in the straps on one side to hold your umbrella.

The Pen: Mont Blanc StarWalker Blue Planet Metal Pen

A man should never have to ask for a pen. If someone does ask for a pen and you are the prepared one…it gets noticed. This pen also gets noticed as it takes inspiration from the globe and represents one of the most daring and mysterious innovations in the history of mankind…space exploration. The cap of the pen represents the Earth as seen from the lunar surface, taking you (and whatever you are writing) out of this world to the stars.

The pen pouch: Meisterstück 1 Pen Pouch rust

And, of course, you can’t just throw a pen in your pocket. You have to protect both the pen and the pocket using a pen pouch. There is no better place to grab a great pen pouch than the people who make the pen itself. This piece showcases their mastery of leather and will go swimmingly with the pen of your choice.