These silver rings for men should be added to your accessories arsenal

Our top picks for silver rings for men

By
Silver rings for men have always felt like some kind of relic from rebellious ’90s rock icons like Steven Tyler, or even early-aughts singers like Chad Kroeger (regardless of where you fall on the “Is Nickelback a good band?” question.) Either that or they usually appear as simple engagement rings under a quick Google search. But, silver rings for men have made a comeback, and they’re now seen as the ultimate mark of “fashun.” From simple, minimalist designs to intricately carved pieces, there is a silver ring to suit every man’s taste these days, whether you just want to add a high-end vibe to your outfit or actually draw attention with an eyebrow-raising accessory.

In terms of affordability, silver rings for men perfectly bridge the gap between stainless steel and gold, meaning you can still look stylish without the ensuing buyer’s remorse that usually comes with a hefty price tag. So, what if you don’t want to be able to knock someone out with all the accessories that the frontman of Aerosmith sports, yet need something a little more noticeable than a simple silver ring with nothing on it? We’ve got you covered.

Silver rings for men: Our top picks

We at The Manual have created a list of the perfect silver rings for men in which everyone will find something they like. From the corporate guy who needs something chic but not too noticeable for the office to the guy who wants to liven up his streetwear with something gaudy and obvious. Whether you’re a Jay-Z or a Timothée Chalamet, we guarantee you’ll love this list of silver rings for men.

1. MARTINE ALI Silver Splyt Ring

This seemingly simple ring isn’t on the same planet as minimalism but certainly within the same solar system. The Martine Ali Silver Splyt Ring is made from high-quality sterling silver, and though it doesn’t have a ton of bells and whistles it’s not your run-of-the-mill accessory either. Modeled after an archival key ring from the brand, it was created through a wax process that is not often used anymore. If you’re someone who prefers the simplicity of a plain silver ring but wants just a little something extra, this is your best choice — it’s one of the most versatile on our list.

2. Tom Wood Crest Rhodium-Plated Sterling Silver Ring

The Tom Wood Crest Rhodium-Plated Sterling Silver Ring is super sleek, with high-quality rhodium-plated sterling silver. It’s inspired by the shape of a wave, so features a super interesting curved shape and despite its simplicity at first glance, it’s certainly more than meets the eye; basically, don’t judge a book by its cover. This ring is definitely not hyper-masculine or overly heavy, looking as if it would match a more formal outfit or a suit for work. It’s the perfect addition to a skinny suit, loafers, and leather work bag combo.

3. Faris Roca Bam Ring

If you’re looking for a real statement piece that draws attention yet still blends into your outfit, the Faris Roca Bam Ring is your pick. In terms of silver rings for men, this one has a little something extra with a 15mm Onyx stone set in the Faris’ signature Roca texture. This texture, characterized by notched edges and sculptured details gives off vintage vibes yet the Onyx adds a bit of modern edge. You can wear this ring alone as a focal point to your look or stacked for a layered effect that screams runway.

4. Alighieri The Lost Dreamer Ring

Silver rings for men need to embody more than just an accessory that you occasionally wear to formal occasions or that one piece of jewelry you throw on every day. The Alighieri The Lost Dreamer sterling silver ring evokes a bit of poetic nostalgia and suits someone who is a free spirit with a penchant for introspection. One word that suits this ring is “molten” as it looks like lava that has dried beautifully on the top in a delicate way yet still gives off a masculine, bold flair. Every ring in the Alighieri ring collection has been handmade in the UK with a blend of 24-karat gold-plated bronze or sterling silver.

5. David Yurman Petrvs Wolf Signet Ring

Sterling silver is classic and timeless, and this David Yurman Petrvs Wolf Signet Ring is the epitome of these words. The bold wolf motif exudes strength and confidence, as if you’re on top of the wolfpack and your ring is a symbolic gesture. The intricate engraving adds some depth and character to this piece, and let’s just say you need to exude all things “wolf” if you’re going to wear it. If you have some newfound money burning a hole in your pocket or you’re hoping for some kind of unique heirloom to pass on to future generations, this one is for you.

How to choose silver rings for men?

It can be difficult to decide what to buy when it comes to jewelry, especially when it comes to silver rings for men. Rings often have a reputation as being only for women, and many men don’t find them all that comfortable to wear. However, the perfect silver ring can take your look to the next level; here are some tips to help you choose the right one.

1. Quality material: Look for a ring that has high-quality sterling silver, ensuring it withstands everyday wear if that’s what you want it for.

2. Design: Choose a design that suits your personality and wardrobe. Silver rings for men come in an array of styles, including signet rings, textured bands, and statement rings.

3. Check the size: Always make sure you select the right ring size, as that can obviously make or break the fit.

4. Versatility: Choose a ring that can go with several different types of outfits. If you grow attached to it, you don’t want to end up disappointed if it doesn’t suit a certain shirt or pair of pants.

