Pack up your short shorts and break your best boots out of storage, because autumn is officially upon us. You know what that means: The frigid winds and arctic chill of winter won’t be long to follow. Not to mention the precipitation, snow, sleet, hail, and “wintry mix” all very much included. And when the time comes, you won’t find a better defense from the cold than one of the season’s best puffer jackets.

Shopping for a puffer jacket, though, often means working your way through a lot of outerwear. Men’s puffer jackets come in all shapes and sizes — and most importantly, varying degrees of warmth. Some are better suited for casual cold, while others will lock in enough heat to summit a snow-capped mountain and still be sweating. To help you get started, check out these ten best puffer jackets, each with its own strong suit. Here’s to staying warm and looking your best all fall and winter long.

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket

Uniqlo might as well be the industry standard when it comes to high-quality, affordable wardrobe essentials. Take this Ultra Light Down Jacket: It’s a modern minimal design, a DWR coating, and a fill power of 640 or more, all for less than seventy bucks.

Canada Goose Armstrong Down Puffer Jacket

Since they’re made for harsh winters north of the border, you never have to worry about being cold in a Canada Goose jacket. Seriously, this one’s rated to keep you warm down to 5 degrees Fahrenheit.

The North Face Sherpa Nuptse Jacket

Part puffer. Part sherpa jacket, The North Face designed this as the lovechild of two of our favorite pieces of outerwear. Warm and cozy, it’s the best of both worlds indeed.

Polo Ralph Lauren Glacier Heated Down Jacket

Polo didn’t just design this to look like a handsome astronaut blanket. They actually built a heating system into the thing, which uses featherweight carbon and silver ink — and a Mohpie battery pack — to provide heat for up to 11 hours. Futuristic, huh?

Arc’teryx Nuclei SV Parka

For the really, really adventurous among us, this Arc’teryx parka is built to survive even the most severe weather. Take it ice climbing, mountain trekking, wherever — at 1.5 lbs, it’ll keep you warm anywhere without weighing you down.

Fjallraven Expedition Down Lite Jacket

The makers of everyone’s favorite simple backpack bring this lighter version of their Expedition down jacket. You know, for milder climates than their home base of Örnsköldsvik, Sweden.

Woolrich x Aimé Leon Dore Corduroy Velvet Down Jacket

A collaboration between old school and new school menswear — that is, Woolrich and Aimé Leon Dore. Inspired by retro designs, this men’s puffer jacket features a wide-wale cotton corduroy fabric that’s retro in all the right ways.

Moncler Courcillon Hooded Puffer Jacket

At this point, the Moncler name is synonymous with luxury winter style, and this jacket’s another great example of why. The brand’s ability to merge form and function is unmatched.

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket

Just try to find a better packable puffer jacket than the Patagonia Nano Puff. You can’t. Warm, windproof, water-resistant — it’s the whole package, yet it can pack down to basically nothing. There’s no better layering puffer out there.

Burberry Bradfield Striped Down Fleece Jacket

Whoever said men’s puffer jackets couldn’t be patterned? Burberry’s gone bold with this one, keeping its iconic color palette and infusing the whole thing with a streetwear sensibility.

