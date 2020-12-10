Winter doesn’t officially start until December 21. But, in true 2020 fashion, Old Man Winter has already paid a visit to many parts of the country. Unless you’re crazy enough to live in Florida, it’s time to think about a proper cold-weather jacket. We’ve rounded up the best men’s outerwear from down jackets to parkas.

Getting dressed on days where the temperature ranges from comfortable to downright frigid can be a challenge. So, we assembled this group of lightweight outerwear from some of the best clothing brands to keep you cozy on most chilly days. Many of these options are light enough to scrunch up into a bag if it’s balmier than expected but warm enough to protect from sub-freezing temps. We like pieces that can layer under a raincoat or dry shell to protect from both nasty winds and wet weather, but some of these men’s jackets are engineered to stand on their own.

Best Men’s Down Jackets Under $300

Fjallraven Expedition Pack Down Jacket

Fjallraven’s classic, 1974-era Expedition Down Collection gets a bold new reboot this winter. The entry-level Expedition Pack Down Jacket is lightweight, flexible, and (as the name implies) easily packable for just about any cold-weather adventure. The outer fabric and lining are recycled polyamide, while the padding is born of high-quality ethically sourced down. Add a hood to the mix for an extra $25, or splash out on a longer, thicker version of the Expedition Parka starting at $500.

Patagonia Men’s Silent Down Jacket

Maintaining Patagonia’s commitment to sustainability, the Silent Down jacket utilizes 100 percent recycled duck and goose down. The polyester stretch taffeta exterior is also made from 70 percent recycled material, resulting in a matte-finish puffer to keep you warm all winter long.

Best Men’s Down Jackets Under $500

Lululemon Pinnacle Warmth Jacket

Lululemon’s Pinnacle Warmth Jacket is a wind- and waterproof outer layer designed to go anywhere. With sealed seams and 700-fill-power goose down insulation, as well as cinch cords at the hem and hood, it’s a perfect jacket to keep you warm and dry from the streets to the trails. Plus, it is easily stowed for a business trip. We also love the interior and exterior stash pockets that keep commuter passes, IDs, and other essentials close at hand.

Aether Omega Jacket

Aether applies its minimalistic aesthetic to the classic quilted bomber in the brand’s Omega jacket. It’s filled with gray goose down to keep you nice and warm, but check the details: The updated baseball collar neatly crosses in front and the waffled down pockets are great at distributing heat evenly. The opening hides both zipper and snap closures and a snap-closure chest pocket keeps important things close at hand.

Vuarnet Alain Down Jacket

Adding a French accent to the classic puffer, the Vuarnet version features clean styling with thin channels of down and an effective adjustable hood. The down jacket also features water-resistant stretch and breathable nylon for your more active pursuits. With Vuarnet’s history of optic innovation and skiing performance, you’re sure to look “tres beau.”

Arc’teryx Piedmont Coat

British Columbia’s Arc’teryx always strikes a balance between rugged outdoor functionality and high fashion good looks. The Piedmont Coat is a long, down coat for men who appreciate a contemporary silhouette with a strong personality. It’s smart, streamlined, and stylish for everyday wear. When the going gets rougher, however, it boasts a 750-fill-power grey goose down for ultra toasty insulation and the legendary technical outdoor chops that Arc’teryx is known for.

Best Men’s Down Jackets for $500+

Spyder Impulse Down Jacket

Down jackets — particularly for skiing and outdoor adventures — are notoriously big and bulky. But, with the right design, you needn’t walk around feeling like the Michelin Man. Spyder’s Impulse jacket relies on premium, GTX Infinium down with 700-fill-power to keep you toasty in any condition. The shell is decked in 360-degree stretch nylon with Gore-Tex laminate for maximum weatherproofing. For serious backcountry expeditions, the Impulse also boasts waterproof YKK zippers, a secure data card pocket, and even a dedicated snow goggle pocket.

Crescent Down Works + Todd Snyder Black Corduroy Short Parka

Todd Snyder NY pulled one of Crescent Down Works’ most popular down parka styles, and gave it, in their words, “some gentlemanly swagger” using corduroy sourced from one of Italy’s best fabric mills. Inside, the original piece retains its original hard-working guts with 700-fill-power white goose down, a removable hood, a snap front, and elastic cuffs. The result is timeless, stylish, and functional.

Nobis Heritage Men’s Parka

Inspired by traditional military-styling, Nobis’s Heritage Parka lives up to its name with a removable fur ruff, thumbhole openings in the elasticized ribbed cuff, and handy besom pockets. It’s also insulated with white duck down and has seam-seal construction to keep you extra warm and dry in even the toughest conditions.

Moncler Cevenne Quilted Shell Down Jacket

If money is truly no object, look no further than Moncler’s Cevenne. This “Bentley of Down Jackets” features a quilted, garment-dyed shell that uses direct-injection to ensure every square inch retains its loft and stays forever pillowy. The signature glossy shell also features the bold, Moncler moniker on the collar, so there’s no doubt that you’re wearing the best of the best this season. Beyond the haute couture good looks, it delivers the technical chops to keep you warm and toasty in all but the worst weather. Opt for it in pink to really punch up your look this winter.

