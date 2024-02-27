The 5 best designer down jacket deals I’ve found today

If you’re looking for the best luxury jackets and you want to get them for a great price, you’re in luck. We’ve spotted some amazing designer down jacket deals out there with some big name brands like Canada Goose and Mackage featured in the sale. If you’re keen to see what’s out there, keep reading while we take you through our favorite designer down jacket deals.

Boss Calanos Lightweight Puffer Jacket — $223, was $298

The Boss Calanos Lightweight Puffer Jacket is lightweight and water-repellent so it’s perfect for wearing out and about. It has a stand collar along with front zip closure, and two hand pockets which also have snap closure. Surprisingly warm given how lightweight it is, it’ll suit nearly every occasion.

Stone Island Giubotto Vera Piuma Jacket — $846, was $1,208

Looking cool in a smart casual kind of way, the Stone Island Giubotto Vera Piuma Jacket is made in Italy and offers all the essentials. It has a stand collar along with a simple-to-use front zip closure. There are hand pockets to the side while there’s logo detailing of the brand on the side so you can show off where you’ve been buying from.

Canada Goose Macmillan Black Label Parka — $950, was $1,125

Smart yet warm and comfy, the Canada Goose Macmillan Black Label Parka has you suitably covered. It has a puffed design with a hooded back, and stand-up collar. There are also dual front zippered pockets along with ribbed inner cuffs to keep the warmth in. A step hem and zippered inner left pocket add to the style and functionality of the Canada Goose Macmillan Black Label Parka. There’s a zipper front too while the shell is made from 84% polyester and 16% cotton, and the lining is 100% polyamide. The fill is 80% down and 20% feather so it feels great.

Moncler Rain Jacket — $1,300, was $1,495

With the kind of design that works on the streets as well as the slopes, the Moncler Rain Jacket is a great rain jacket. This particular one is in blue and has a hooded back, two zippered front pockets, along with elasticized cuffs and hem. It has a convenient zipper closure which takes seconds while the base is 100% nylon and the combo material is 85% polyester and 15% elastane. It’s perfect if you want an eye-catching new jacket.

Mackage Adelmo-Lc Nylon Quilted Hooded Down Jacket — $1,393, was $1,990

One of the best men’s jackets on sale at the moment, the Mackage Adelmo-Lc Nylon Quilted Hooded Down Jacket is everything you could want. It looks great while being incredibly warm. It has a full-zip front closure along with two zip waist pockets, and an adjustable drawcord hem so you can get the fit just how you like it. There’s also an attached hood which has an adjustable drawcord storm visor, while there’s channel quilting throughout. A signature logo patch is on the left sleeve so you get the typical Mackage style. It’s mostly made from nylon and down with 10% duck feathers.

