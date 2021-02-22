  1. Fashion & Style
The 11 Best Trench Coats for Men to Buy Now And Wear Forever

By

If the trench coat calls to mind old-school black-and-white films, it’s time to rethink what you thought you knew about the perennial menswear classic. Trench coats protect your nine-to-five uniform from the elements, so no need to worry about what you’re going to wear the next time you’ve got to go outside in the rain.

These days, trench coats are cut slimmer and made with modern technical materials for extra durability. They’re also paying homage to the styles of yesteryear, with some featuring a classic belted front (just like Dick Tracy would have worn). The best trench coats for men are all old-school cool and modern style in spades. Find our favorites below.

American Trench Coat in Dark Navy Ventile

American Trench Coat in Dark Navy Ventile
American Trench

American Trench was founded with a single product, the durable and classically cut American Trench Coat, an aptly named piece of outerwear to help you step into spring. The ventile shell features a DWR coating to fight off spring rain, and the belted front is pretty sharp, too. It’s one of the best men’s jackets that we’ve seen in some time.

Scotch &  Soda Trench Coat

Scotch & Soda Trench Coat
Nordstrom

The trench coat gets a fresh and modern update via Scotch & Soda out of Amsterdam. In this case, that means the classic trench coat features a fishtail back, a covered-placket zipper for a clean look and a water-repellent nylon blend fabric for staying dry in style on the go.

Brooks Brothers Double-Breasted Khaki Trench

Brooks Brothers Double-Breasted Trench
Brooks Brothers

Leave it to Brooks Brothers to nail a style staple as classic as the trench coat in a way that pays homage to the brand’s heritage and history. Wear this atop your best Brooks Brothers suit to stay dry in style before your next big meeting.

Ted Baker London Double-Breasted Trench Coat

Ted Baker London Double-Breasted Trench Coat 
Nordstrom

To pair up with your Ted Baker London tailoring, throw on this handsome trench coat in a rich shade of dark khaki. Wearable with everything from grey chinos and a white Oxford to a burgundy jumper and blue jeans. A coat this classic belongs on any list of wardrobe essentials every man needs.

Cole Haan Trench Coat

Cole Haan Trench Coat
Bloomingdale's

The makers of your favorite sneakers and hybrid dress shoes are crafting a speedy, sleek trench coat to help you get around the city in style this spring, staying dry all the while.

North and Mark Howard Waterproof Stretch Trench Coat

North and Mark Trench Coat
North & Mark

Blend the technical with the stylish in this stretch trench coat, cut from waterproof and windproof fabric that just so happens to be stretchy and very comfortable.

Vince Camuto Double-Breasted Belted Trench Coat

Vince Camuto Double-Breasted Belted Trench Coat
Nordstrom

A belted trench coat might be the style you think of straight away when you consider the timeless trench coat, and Vince Camuto does a nice job turning the iconic look into a sharp, daily spring jacket.

A.P.C. Cotton-Twill Trench Coat

A.P.C Cotton-Twill Trench Coat
MR. PORTER

For pairing with your favorite jeans from A.P.C., why not pick up this streamlined, minimal trench coat made from a durable cotton-nylon blend? Sounds like a winner in our book. It’s even better that you can find it at one of the best online clothing stores for men.

NN07 Blake Waterproof Trench Coat

NN07 Blake Waterproof Trench Coat
Nordstrom

A smartly designed trench coat in a slim but mobile design, with a button front and weather-ready tech fabric. It’s got all the bases covered, and comes in a versatile shade of navy blue for everyday wear through blustery spring rain.

Nobis Camden Trench Coat

Nobis Camden Trench Coat
Nobis

Nobis makes some of the best men’s winter jackets around, so it only makes sense that the brand can also help you transition into spring weather. Take this refined-yet-durable trench coat, featuring plenty of recognizable trench coat features and done up in a bold design.

Banana Republic Water-Resistant Trench Coat

Banana Republic Waterproof Trench Coat
Banana Republic

Banana Republic’s well-made, fairly priced trench coat does exactly what it says it’s going to do, and then some. Wear it over plenty of business casual looks this season. In short, it’s but one of the reasons we said Banana Republic is one of the best clothing brands for men.

