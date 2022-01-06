Our Top Picks for the Best Men’s Denim Jackets

A great denim jacket is an essential addition to every man’s wardrobe. Not only do they provide a classically cool look, but they’re practical, too, thanks to their durability and versatility. Most denim jackets work as a perfect middle-temperature layer during the spring or fall, some are light enough for a hot summer day, and others still are extra heavy to provide warmth in the winter. Whatever the case, a subpar Canadian tuxedo top won’t cut it, as they tend to fit poorly and fall apart fast.

These recommendations have been selected based upon a combination of firsthand trials by the writer as well as reviews from top industry experts and actual customer ratings. In other words, these are suggestions you can trust.

Best Overall: Woodies Trucker Jacket

When it comes to style, quality, and fit, Woodies hits on all points. What really makes the company stand out is its customization process, which allows you to select elements like the cut, color, buttons, and label. The end result is a casually cool denim jacket that is cut with a more refined edge.

Best Classic Jacket: Levi’s Trucker Jacket



One of the most classic jean jackets comes from the renowned jeans producer Levi’s. This particular jacket has been a mainstay for decades, offering durability, a vintage aesthetic, and a somewhat looser, old-school cut that can fit a wide range of body styles. It’s also relatively affordable.

Best Affordable Fitted Jacket: Calvin Klein Essential Denim Stretch Trucker Jacket

If you’re shopping for a budget-friendly denim jacket that has a classic look but is somewhat more fitted, this jacket from Calvin Klein is a great pick. It’s well built and cut to fit a bit more around the torso. Keep in mind that it’s also made of thinner material than many of the other selections on this list, so it’s ideal for a warm day.

Best Classic Cowboy Jacket: Wrangler Men’s Western Unlined Denim Jacket

So far we’ve looked at trucker jackets, which are among the most popular styles. Now let’s look at the other standout denim jacket style, the cowboy cut. Wrangler is definitely the unrivaled champion of all clothes Western in nature, and this jacket is no different. With its higher waist, durable build, and classic western-style stitching, it’s the perfect jacket whether you’re bustin’ broncos or living as an urban cowboy.

Best Chore Coat: Overland Silver Creek Cotton Denim Chore Coat

If you’re looking for a denim jacket with a slightly offbeat cut, this chore coat style jacket from Overland is an outstanding choice. Overland is known for making some of the best jackets around, and this one is no exception. It’s soft, fits perfectly, and has a unique style that is both casual and classy.

Best Colored Jacket: Paige Scout Jacket Vintage Soft Algae

Looking for a denim jacket in a more unique color? While the Scout Jacket from Paige comes in a variety of great colors, we think the Vintage Soft Algae is the standout. It also fits perfectly, is soft to the touch, and is the exact right thickness for mid-weather comfort.

Best Warm Jacket: Pendleton Men’s Harding Denim Ryder

For a denim jacket that’s warm enough for chillier temperatures and offers a true one-of-a-kind aesthetic, check out the Harding Denim Ryder, which is made using Pendleton’s famously warm, cozy wool. What’s more, its Southwestern-inspired chest-piece gives it a unique edge. Like everything Pendleton produces, it’s built to last. This is the kind of jacket that gets passed down through the generations.

