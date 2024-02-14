 Skip to main content
I bet you didn’t know that Patagonia makes food and beer

Briley Kenney
By
patagonia provisions
Patagonia

You may recognize Patagonia for its well-designed, comfortable, and all-weather outdoor gear. A few years back, the company started brewing and selling beer with organic ingredients, and it’s quite good. Patagonia Provisions Kernza Lager includes organic barley and hops, and you should definitely try it if you like brews. But the company also sells food, nutritious and natural foods in various formats, like pre-prepared kits, from seafood to crackers. Under the Patagonia Provisions umbrella, you can expect responsibly harvested seafood, regeneratively farmed grains, and wholesome, delicious food options. For example, the White Anchovies variety pack includes three cans: Lemon olive, roasted garlic, and spicy seasoned white anchovies. If you’re at all into seafood or want to try some of Patagonia’s fantastic crackers, you know where to go.

Why shop at Patagonia Provisions, a clothing provider, for organic foods?

Okay, so it is a little strange that a traditional clothing provider would start brewing and selling beer and organic foods like anchovies and crackers. But considering the company is outdoor-focused and prioritizes the environment across its operations, is it that big of a stretch? Responsible fishing and responsibly harvested seafood that doesn’t decimate the environment are welcome endeavors. The goal is to provide for its customers without harming our surrounding ecosystems. And that includes the harvesting and regenerative farming of whole grains for its crackers.

What you probably want to know, like us, is how delicious the food is. It’s good. There’s a healthy selection of tastes, from the crackers to the seafood. Patagonia’s organic crackers come in several flavors, like sourdough sea salt, margherita pizza, rosemary garlic, and cheddar. Its anchovies, mackerel, mussels, and salmon come in several flavors, too.

The best part is that you can choose to either purchase everything separately, in variety packs to try out all flavors, or as a complement to shared recipes that are meant to enhance your meal experience. For instance, the and turmeric egg recipe calls for using Patagonia’s lightly smoked wild sockeye salmon.

They make great gifts if you want to send some to friends and family, they’re fantastic as snacks, not just meals, but also you can prep them as a gourmet meal, too — think candlelight dinner for two. All orders over $85 are shipped free, with reasonable rates for any orders that come in below that. The foods are shipped fresh right to your doorstep and you can choose to freeze them and store or cook them right away. One thing is certain, you absolutely need to give them a try, at least once.

