This quiz helps you gift the perfect wine, beer or liquor

Victoria Garcia
By
There is one gift that most people love to receive and that is alcohol and spirits. There are so many ways that this gift can be used that you can never go wrong with gifting a bottle of wine, liquor or even a case of craft beer. If you need an easy and seamless way to buy a quick gift, Drizly is here to help you find that perfect alcoholic beverage for anyone you need to buy for.

Not sure where to start? Thankfully, the Drizly quiz will help you along the way. All you have to do is answer a few questions and the website will garner a few drink suggestions they think are best for your recipient. The quiz is designed to help make your life easier when it comes to purchasing any type of spirit. Keep reading to find out more about this quiz and how to incorporate it into your next gift giving experience.

Why you should use Drizly to purchase gifts

Even if you don’t know what your gift recipient likes to drink, this quiz is still extremely helpful. First it starts by having you enter the name and address of the recipient then goes into what kind of alcohol they like to drink, based on either wine, liquor or beer options. It then continues to get more specific as the questions continue on. It slowly but surely brings you to find the best liquor gifts for anyone you need to buy for. It then gets into the occasion and price range to further solidify options.

Finally, you will get the results which give you six different options based on the answers you have given. It is that easy. Then you are able to browse these selections and pick your favorite option. If you find this to be a bit overwhelming, we also have a gin gift guide and whiskey gift guide to help you find a great gift.

Head over to the Drizly website to start your gift giving journey. You’ll be amazed how easy it is to find popular wine, liquor and beer options for anyone you need to buy for.

