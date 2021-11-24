Certain people are easier to shop for than others, and it really boils down to their likes and dislikes. Tech, video games, toys, and sometimes even apparel can be a lot easier to shop for. That’s not to say you’ll always hit your mark, but compared to food, which can be downright predictable, usually, there’s a much clearer path to success in those other categories. With food, first, you have to know what someone likes, then you have to know whether the item is good, and most importantly, whether it’s a worthy holiday gift that will make the recipient happy. You never want to be the person during the holidays giving peanut butter candies to someone that’s allergic to nuts.

To make things a little easier, and hopefully, a lot more successful during your holiday events, we’ve curated some of the top picks for gifts to give to foodies and food lovers. There’s a little something here for everyone, from sweet to salty and in between. You can check out those top picks below, along with a little more info about picking out the best gifts for foodies, should you decide to shop on your own.

The Best Gifts for Foodies: Where to Start?

If you know the person you’re buying the gift for then you can be a bit more granular with your choices, especially if you know their likes and dislikes. If you don’t know who you’re shopping for, like for a holiday gift event, or a game of White Elephant, then it’s always best to stick to a broad selection. To clarify, a broad selection might be something like a gift card, a food prep item, or a personalized subscription to a popular service. Ultimately, you’re still allowing the recipient an opportunity to choose something they like, instead of handing something a box of sweets who absolutely hates sweets. There are monsters out there who don’t like sweets.

If you’re shopping for someone specific, just do a bit of research into what they like. Conduct a quick review of their social media accounts to see what kind of food they post about, or have eaten in the past. Talk to another friend or family member to see if they have any ideas. Or, just go to the source directly, but make sure to be at least somewhat covert — don’t tell them you’re buying a gift for them. Once you have some ideas, you can move on to find something that matches, which is likely to be found, below, in our list of the best gifts for foodies.

Best for Anyone: Instant Pot

If you know someone who enjoys homemade food, but maybe isn’t all that fond of preparing and cooking it themselves, an excellent gift is an Instant Pot! Why? Because it’s a no-fuss option that’s incredibly versatile. You can use Instant Pots to make soups, stews, meat, pasta, snacks, and much, much more. What makes them so convenient too is that you can throw all of your ingredients in the pot and let it all bake or roast while you go about your day. You can toss in a meal before heading to work, before doing some shopping, or just before you have a lazy day at home. There are a variety of Instant Pots to choose from too, each with its own features and cooking modes. It’s also a great gift if you’re not sure who you’ll be giving the present to!

Best for Meat Lovers: Good Chop Subscription

This is not a gift for vegetarians, that much is absolute. Good Chop provides high-quality meat, seafood, and other food items, all sourced from American family farms. The goods are All-American, all-natural, and flash-frozen with vacuum-sealed packaging to keep them fresh, delicious, and safe! When you’re ready, you choose a medium (up to 14 lbs) or large (up to 28 lbs) plan that best suits your needs and each month receive a delivery of your top-notch and juicy choices! There are no antibiotics or added hormones in any of the meats, and they come from responsibly raised animals. Some examples of food you’ll receive include ranch steaks, filet Mignon, top sirloin, Wild Caught Sockeye Salmon, and much more! When you sign-up now, you’ll get $100 off with free shipping included. It’s the perfect gift for any family or friend that loves fresh meat, or seafood!

Best for Snackers: Charcuterie Board

Cheese, chips, pretzels, popcorn, meats, vegetables, dips, you name it, it can all go on a cheese or charcuterie board. For those that love to host, munch on delicious snacks, or just make their food ultra-presentable, these boards are a commendable gift. They come in several shapes, sizes, and styles — they’re not all wood. That means you can customize the look and feel so it matches the gift recipient’s personality. If you don’t know them well, then almost any style you choose will work! Some even come with built-in storage trays, utensils, and other accessories. While you’re at it, you could get one for yourself and any holiday parties you have coming up!

Best for Vegans: Healthy Snacks Bundle

Meat is off the table, as are most snacks with preservatives and what could be considered unhealthy additives. The next best thing is to grab a bundle of vegan-friendly snacks! There are dairy-free and vegan-friendly baskets available on Amazon, with several options to choose from, as well. They come in a range of prices too from $30 up to $160 or more, depending on how much you want to be included in the basket. It’s also a great option for group gift sessions or if you don’t know someone well, but know they’re not into unhealthy foods!

Best for Wine Lovers: Winc Gift Cards

Whether someone truly loves Merlot, chardonnay, rose, Prosecco, or Vegan-friendly wine, Winc offers an excellent selection. Best of all, they make it super easy to give wine as a gift. You can choose a 1-month, 2-month, or 3-month subscription to gift a family or friend — or even colleague — complete with a personalized note. The gift cards are digital, so keep that in mind, and the recipient can redeem the cards on Winc’s site. It makes the process super easy because you don’t have to worry about what kind of wine to choose, as whoever gets the card does the shopping for themselves!

Best for Whiskey or Bourbon: Flaviar Subscription

For those into heavier drinks, Flaviar is always a solid choice. Like most subscription services, they’ll send you spirits every month. This year, Flaviar has made it super easy to gift the experience to others, offering a full one-year subscription that you can give away to whomever you deem worthy! You can select what comes in a bundle too if you know who you’re gifting the subscription to. Some examples include themes for casual sippers, avid explorers, and more. You can check out all of those options below!

Best for Spice Lords (and Ladies): International Hot Sauce Set with 30 Sauces

Spicy foods are in, as are hot sauces, probably because of a certain show where people do interviews and burn their faces off trying to eat the hottest wings on the planet. This sampler includes 30 different hot sauces, inspired by condiments from all around the world. Think Baja Mango to Jalapeno Tequila flavors! There are smaller packs available on Amazon too if you think 30 sauces is too much. Just know that people who like spicy foods can run a bit, well, hot.

