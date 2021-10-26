With the holidays coming our way, and Halloween right around the corner, you’ll probably be cooking a few hearty meals for family, friends, and guests — if you’re having any get-togethers. Even if you’re not, you’ll want at least a delicious meal for yourself and your immediate family. The staple appliances are always there to get it all done, but with a few extras spaced around your kitchen, you can either speed up or improve the process. Take an air fryer, for example, that can crisp and cook snacks or meals without all of the fatty oils that your average deep fryer introduces. A Sous Vide circulator, on the other hand, allows you to prepare gourmet, restaurant-quality meals within your home kitchen.

If your kitchen is fully stocked and ready to go, then carry on! Although, we’d recommend at least checking out some of the appliances we picked out, just in case! If you need some assistance and want a few meal-worthy appliances to get everything done faster and better, we’ve scooped up a few awesome choices. From coffee to oil-crisped fries and onion rings, these kitchen appliances will help you craft the perfect snacks and meals. Your family, friends, and guests will thank you after dining in for the holidays. And hey, if you’re not having anyone over — and kudos to that — you can still prepare some intimate and tasty meals for your household.

Instant Pot 6-Quart Duo Crisp Air Fryer

If you don’t have an Instant Pot you’re missing out, bigtime. They’re multi-use slow cookers, similar to a Crock-Pot, but they offer a lot of variety. They’re super easy to use, easy to clean, and there are so many different meals you can prepare in them. You can even make wine in an Instant Pot! This model crams 11 appliances into one unit. It’s a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, Sous Vide cooker, mini-oven, broiler, dehydrator, and more. Smart programs with quick-select options allow you to put most cooking tasks on autopilot, which is great if you’re entertaining guests. Plus, the pot, drip-pan, cooking tray, and basket are all dishwasher-safe. The Duo Crisp is $149 at Walmart with free shipping.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Nano Precision Cooker

A Sous Vide precision cooker is a gourmet-prep device that’s designed to set up and leave — like a slow cooker. The Nano Precision has Bluetooth wireless connectivity, so you can both check on the meal and operate the device using a mobile app. Smart temperature controls maintain the perfect level during cooking to prepare the food exactly how you want it. To use it, just add the cooker to a pot, add water, drop your food in — prepared in a sealed bag — and leave it to roast. The Anova Sous Vide Nano Precision Cooker is $127 at Walmart with free shipping.

Ninja Air Fryer

Air fryers are much healthier than conventional deep fryers, they don’t need oil, and they don’t make a huge mess. They’re also a lot easier to clean when you’re all done cooking. This 4-quart air fryer from Ninja is all of that and more. It can handle a wide temperature range from 105-degrees Fahrenheit up to 400-degrees. The control panel is simple with presets to choose from and custom options to fine-tune how your food is prepared. It will definitely become a go-to in your kitchen if you’ve never used an air fryer before, they’re just so satisfying. Normally it’s $89, but Walmart is offering it for $69 right now with free shipping, just in time for the holidays.

KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer

Baking cakes, trying to mash up some potatoes, or want to whip up some dough for a homemade pizza? You can do all of those things with this 4.5-quart freestanding mixer from KitchenAid. It features a soft start function so your mixture won’t splash everywhere when the beaters start rolling around. The tilt-head design ensures clear access to the bowl and its contents. Plus, it comes with several accessories, including a coated flat beater, dough hook, and 6-wire whip. It’s $300 at Walmart with free shipping.

Keurig K-Duo Single-Serve Coffee Maker with Carafe

While most Keurig coffee makers are single-serve, making one pod at a time, this one offers the best of both worlds. You can make both pod-based coffees, and a full pot if you’re jonesing for some delicious java. The 60-ounce water reservoir holds enough for both sides of the brewer and reduces how often you need to refill. What’s more, the full-pot side automatically pausing brewing when you take out the carafe to pour some coffee in a cup. Simple button controls make it easy to configure the machine and select what you want. Normally $99, it’s on sale for $79 right now at Walmart with free shipping.

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker

This classic-style Crock Pot accommodates 7-quarts of whatever slow-cooked meal you’re preparing. That’s enough for eight people, and sometimes more! The removable round inner stoneware and glass lid are dishwasher safe, so it’s easy to keep clean. High and low temperature settings allow you to fine-tune how fast, or slow, food is cooked. Slow cookers like this are a great option for preparing meals, getting them turned up to 11, and then going about your day. Stews, soups, and so much more can sit and cook safely while you’re at work, shopping, or just lounging around. This 7-Quart Manual Cooker from Crock-Pot is $28 through Walmart, right now.

Farberware 4-Liter Stainless Steel Deep Fryer

Air fryer? Get out of here. We’re going right back to classics with this one, a 4-liter stainless steel deep fryer that makes deliciously golden fried foods and snacks. The enamel-coated oil pan keeps everything safe even at super high temperatures, and the lid has a viewing window so you can check in on your foods. It comes with 2 small frying baskets and 1 large basket. The baskets and oil pan are dishwasher-safe so they’re easy to clean. Fill it up with oil, turn it on, add your food to the basket, dunk, and you’re all set! It’s $40 through Walmart with free shipping.

