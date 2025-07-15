This easy-to-use Philips espresso machine is still 38% off after Prime Day

If you were planning to buy an espresso machine from Amazon’s Prime Day but you missed the shopping event for any reason, the good news is that there are still some amazing offers that are available. Here’s one to consider — the Philips 3200 Series at 38% off, which slashes its price from $800 all the way down to just $500. That’s a steal when you consider the capabilities of this kitchen appliance, but since this is a limited-time deal, we highly recommend completing your purchase immediately so that you can get it with a $300 discount.

Why you should buy the Philips 3200 Series espresso machine

Drink coffee any time of the day with the Philips 3200 Series, a fully automatic espresso machine that can quickly make you a cup of espresso, coffee, americano, cappuccino, or latte. You can make your choice from its touchscreen, where you can further customize your drink by choosing the strength, length, and quantity of milk froth. The espresso machine also has a 12-step ceramic grinder that efficiently extracts the flavor from your coffee beans, and the AromaSeal system that locks in their freshness and reduces grinder noise.

The Philips 3200 Series espresso machine features the LatteGo system, which only has two parts and no hidden tubes for easy cleaning in just seconds. The kitchen appliance also uses the Philips AquaClean filter, which prevents limescale buildup and improves the taste of your drink. The Philips 3200 Series espresso machine is a no-fuss way of enjoying your favorite cup of coffee whenever you want!

Coffee lovers, you can’t go wrong with the Philips 3200 Series espresso machine, especially if you’re able to buy it from Amazon with this 38% discount. You can get it for only $500 instead of $800 if you hurry — there’s no time to waste if you want the $300 in savings because the offer may expire at any moment. Add the Philips 3200 Series espresso machine to your cart and finish the checkout process immediately, as tomorrow may already be too late to take advantage of this bargain.