Patagonia vs The North Face: Who makes warmer clothing?

Andrew Morrisey
By
If you’ve got your eye on some warmer clothing, or simply some sportswear in general, you may be wondering which outdoor clothing brand may be the best place to shop. Patagonia and The North Face are popular outdoor brands that make high quality outdoor clothing. They’re both great brands to shop, but it can be helpful to single one out over the other. Whether you’re aimed at a mountainside, your neighborhood trail, or some cool nights on the patio, we’ve got all of the information you need to decide between Patagonia and The North Face.

Patagonia vs The North Face: Who wins?

If you’re looking to skip the battle and climb straight to the top of this mountain, we can go ahead and reveal Patagonia is our choice between these two top brands. It’s an incredibly close call — so close, in fact, it mostly comes down to aesthetic preference. You’re going to get top quality and similar prices whether you shop Patagonia or The North Face. But having a lot to choose from matters when adding to your wardrobe, and the general aesthetics and more everyday nature of Patagonia’s clothing lineup gives it the win.

Price

Patagonia and The North Face are priced similarly. Generally speaking, they come in a notch or two above more entry level outdoor clothing brands. You’ll find t-shirts from both brands starting around $40, and you can start moving up in price pretty quickly. Hoodies are available in the $60-$80 price range. When it comes to tougher gear meant to take on the elements, The North Face has puffers priced into the $300 range, with Patagonia puffers starting at about $280. There’s no standout here when it comes to price, so be prepared to consider clothing by either of these brands more of an investment than what you’ll find with cheaper sportswear.

Features

You’ll find a range of impressive features when it comes to Patagonia clothing. Jackets will have different things to offer than t-shirts, and different styles will afford different design options. But you’re certain to find some things with Patagonia clothing that makes the brand worth considering, which include:

  • Handwarmer pockets
  • Drop-in pockets
  • Carabiner clip-in loops
  • Elastic cuffs
  • Repair patches
  • Spandex binding

You’re also going to find all sorts of impressive features when you look at the clothing The North Face has to offer. Some of them are:

  • Waterproof coverage
  • Recycled fabrics
  • Lightweight fabrics
  • Detachable hoods
  • Internal pockets
  • Sidewall construction
  • Quality

Patagonia and The North Face are neck and neck when it comes to quality as well. Each brand designs it clothing to last, with higher end options designed to take on the elements. Whether you’re shopping for hoodies, puffers, or an everyday t-shirt, you’re likely to find quality that lasts with almost everything Patagonia and The North Face has to offer. These are both incredibly popular sportswear brands, and one of the main reasons for it is their dedication to quality. You can’t have threads unraveling when you’re out in the wild. Patagonia and The North Face both know it, so we’re forced to call it a draw here.

Design

Style is entirely subjective, but if there’s anywhere these two brands distinguish themselves from one another it’s in their designs.The North Face has an air of minimalism in its designs, with bold colors paired with very deliberate and simple designs. The North Face clothing also feels quite modern, which can look good on the trail as well as out on the town. The North Face is a good brand to wear if you want everyone to know what you’re wearing, as it has a flair for slapping its logo loud and large across its clothing.

But Patagonia feels like it has a lot more to offer when it comes to its clothing styles. Whether you’re meeting friends for happy hour or looking to tackle one of the best hikes in the U.S., Patagonia is going to be more subtle about its presence. It also has a variety of more casual, everyday clothing, which include graphic hoodies, boxers, and pullovers inspired by outdoorsmen of South America.

Warranty

With both of these brands being so dedicated to quality and durability, you’re going to find some of the best warranties out there. The North Face stands by its clothing with a limited lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects in materials and workmanship for the lifetime of its products. Patagonia even goes beyond this, offering what it calls an Ironclad Guarantee. If you aren’t satisfied with any Patagonia product at the time you receive it, or if one of its products doesn’t perform to your satisfaction, you can return it to the store you bought it from or to Patagonia directly for a repair, replacement, or refund.

Selection matters, so select Patagonia

If your search for some warm clothing to add to your wardrobe is due to any forthcoming trips into the wild, you’re going to do just fine shopping either The North Face or Patagonia. Patagonia distinguishes itself a bit better as an everyday clothing lineup, however, and that’s where it ultimately wins out. You’ll find much more to wear on an everyday basis shopping Patagonia, and you’ll find a huge lineup of street clothes in addition to its more serious outdoor wear. Options matter when you’re investing in outdoor clothing, and Patagonia has a lot of it.

