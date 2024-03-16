Patagonia sale knocks up to 50% off jackets, fleeces, and more

If you’re looking for comfort and style wrapped into one, you need to check out the Patagonia sale going on right now. There’s up to 50% off many different jackets and sweaters, along with similar discounts on joggers, vests, and everything else you can think of for keeping warm. With over 350 items in the sale, the best thing to do is tap the button below to check it out for yourself. There’s a ton of different items to browse here and you’re sure to find the right style for you. However, if you want to take the time to see what we recommend, keep reading and we’ll talk all about it.

What to shop for in the Patagonia sale

Patagonia makes some of the best jackets with the instantly standing out. It usually costs $239 but it’s 40% off so it’s down to just $143 right now. The jacket promises to be warm and windproof as well as water-resistant. It uses incredibly lightweight and highly compressible 60-g PrimaLoft Gold Insulation Eco 100% post-consumer recycled polyester. A regular fit, it has a horizontal quilting pattern that stabilizes insulation and uses durable thread for abrasion resistance, while there’s a center-front zipper that has a wicking interior storm flap and zipper garage at the chin. Two zippered hand warmer pockets are useful while there’s sealed-in warmth due to the drawcord-adjustable drop-tail hem.

If you’d prefer to buy a quality sweater, check out the which is 51% off so it’s down to $69. It’s made from 100% recycled polyester and combines a sweater-knit aesthetic with the easy care of Better Sweater fleece. It has a quarter-zip design with a zip-through stand-up collar and a kissing-welt zipper garage. It also has Raglan sleeves which offer mobility and pack-wearing comfort, while there’s a zippered left-chest pocket for all your essentials.

If you simply need some essentials, check out the price of the . It’s down to $27 from $39 and offers soft, quick-drying fabric while there’s built-in odor control and wicking finish. Set-in sleeve construction gives you enhanced movement as well.

We’ve picked out just a few of the items in the Patagonia sale right now. There are dozens more. You could easily buy yourself a warm wardrobe from what’s available here or you can just pick out one or two essentials. Check it out now before sizes run low and the sale ends.

