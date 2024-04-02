 Skip to main content
This water-resistant reversible Patagonia fleece is 50% off today

Any man’s cold weather wardrobe is incomplete without a reversible vest. Yes, you read that correctly. A reversible vest is ideal for giving yourself an extra layer when you are bracing the colder weather, while also adding a touch of style to your outfit. Fans of Patagonia will be thankful to learn that one of the brand’s most popular and stylish vests is now available at 50% off.

Head over to the Patagonia website to get half off the Men’s Reversible Bivy Down Vest that is now priced at $114. Available in a wide range or sizes and a few color options, this vest is great for outdoor adventures, a day spent at the brewery or for those who love warm and cozy vests. Don’t wait to snag this vest that is normally priced at $229. Click the button below to start shopping!

Why you should buy the Patagonia Men’s Reversible Bivy Down Vest

If you have been on the fence about what brand you should buy a vest from, we’ve narrowed it down to Patagonia and The North Face. In terms of choosing between Patagonia or The North Face, we’d side with Patagonia. This vest is made in a Fair Trade Certified factory and features recycled down, polyester and nylon. Its water resistant shell is reversible and features insulated down with a fleece lining for added warmth. If you are looking for a piece of apparel that is function, warm and durable, the Men’s Reversible Bivy Down Vest is a no-brainer.

Not sure when you will wear this vest? Here is how to style the must-have piece of the winter season: the gilet vest. Pick from sizes ranging from extra extra small to extra extra large with color options including sleet green, belay blue, touring red and tidepool blue. This vest features a drop-tail hem, front snap placket, face side pockets and reverse side pocketing.

You’ll stay warm in any situation while wearing this men’s Patagonia vest. You don’t want to miss out on this awesome deal where you can receive a 50% off discount on the brand’s website. Start your shopping now!

