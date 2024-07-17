 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Forget Prime Day, hello Grime Day: Check out this Nick’s Boots sale

By
Nicks Boots Heritage Chelsea
Nicks Boots

If you’re looking for handmade boots, work gloves, aprons, tool totes, socks, insoles, laces, work belts, or apparel, we have a great sale to share. After all, you can’t find handmade boots just anywhere these days, let alone with locally sourced materials from the great US of A. That’s what Nick’s Boots offers, right along with tough, built to last apparel, namely work boots. The brand is having its own Prime Day sale with a twist called the Grime Day sale. Nick’s has discounted nearly everything in its catalog, from the boots to belts and more — you’ll save up to 20% until it’s over, which is soon. We’ve covered Nick’s Boots before, but not like this. Good old-fashioned grease, gunk, grime, and a good work ethic apply here, oh and some hefty discounts, too.

Why you should shop the Nick’s Boots Grime Day sale

Nick's Handmade Boots Wood Butcher 7.5 EE boots
Nick's Boots

Discounts and steals, that’s why. Not to mention, these are some of the best American-made boots out there. Take the black leather Wood Butcher 7.5 EE low-seated boots (pictured above), normally $569 but on sale for $455. That is one good-looking pair of boots, but they’re also handcrafted to near perfection with durable materials. The same is true of the brand’s sleek leather belts, tough boot laces, additional boots, and apparel.

Recommended Videos

The work boots are waterproof and made to withstand the elements, ideal for ranchers, outdoors folk, off-grid living and beyond. Weathering or waterproofing boots is not easy. But in this case, you don’t have to worry about that because it’s already done for you when the boots arrive on your doorstep.

Until the end of July 17, expect to save up to 20% off everything in the Grime Day sale — a US-apparel sale to rival Amazon’s. There are some great deals in there, but don’t take our word for it; go have a look for yourself before it’s over. You can’t buy handmade boots like this just anywhere these days, certainly not with this quality and craftsmanship.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Best G-Shock Prime Day deals: As low as $50
G-SHOCK MTG-B3000PRB1 'Aurora Oval' Limited Edition

Now that Prime Day deals are in full swing, we've picked out some awesome watch deals for you to help you narrow things down. Below, we've focused on all the best G-Shock Prime Day deals which are currently available. We've checked out all the major retailers to find the biggest discounts around. In all cases, we can't guarantee if these deals will last throughout Prime Day so we're updating this page regularly so you can always find the best way to save. We've also got some key buying advice for anyone still keen to learn more about G-Shock watches. Read on while we guide you through all you need to know along with the best G-Shock deals.
The best G-Shock Prime Day deal
Casio G-Shock GWM5610 -- $97, was $150

Casio's G-Shock is a brand that's known for its durability, and the Casio G-Shock GWM5610 is an excellent example of what you can expect from its digital watches. It's an extremely tough watch because its shock-resistant design provides protection against all sorts of impact and vibration, and it also has 20-bar water resistance so you can wear it during swimming, surfing, jet skiing -- even just while taking a shower. G-Shock EL Backlight is also present, allowing you to see the watch face even in complete darkness. The Casio G-Shock GWM5610 is solar-powered, allowing it to convert even the faintest of light into energy that will keep it running without the need to replace batteries.

Read more
This highly-rated Under Armour unisex athletic backpack is $14 off for Prime Day
Under Armour Hustle 5 unisex backpack Prime Day deal

Backpacks can be hit or miss. Some of them are super durable, but whether or not they'll fit all the gear you need is up in the air. The best backpacks are pricier, which makes sense. You tend to get what you pay for. If you're in the market for a solid backpack, Under Armour is offering an excellent discount on the Unisex Hustle 5.0 Backpack for Prime Day this year. Usually $55, you can get the pack for $41, saving you $14, and there are a ton of color options available. You should know, however, that this is a limited-time deal, and we have no idea how long it will stick around. We recommend shopping now if you're interested so you don't miss out.

 
Here's why you should consider getting the Under Armour Hustle 5.0 Backpack now
Prime Day officially starts July 16 and runs through July 17, so understandably, most people are probably waiting until the official event to do their shopping. If that's you, we get it. However, in recent years, the deals available on Prime Day haven't been much better than the early stuff floating around. Also, a variety of retailers are now involved, so it often pays to look outside of Amazon for deals. In this case, the Under Armour Hustle is available as part of a limited-time deal, and there's no countdown, so we don't know when it will end. It could be gone before you know it or even sell out.

Read more
How do you feel about Crocs? There’s a big Crocs sale for early Prime Day
Crocs worn on models feet for early Prime Day deals

Crocs are hit or miss with some people. The folks who wear them love them and absolutely adore how comfortable they are. If that describes you, you're going to want to listen up because right now, a huge Crocs sale is happening at Amazon as part of its early Prime Day deals. We don't have a specific style or pair to call out, at least not up here. We highly recommend shopping the sale because there are Crocs in a wide variety of styles and accessories -- the Jibbitz you clip onto the Crocs.

 
What to shop in the Crocs early Prime Day sale
Crocs come in a vast array of styles, not just the clog-looking variety in a bevy of colors. For example, there are the Crocs , which, unfortunately, are not on sale currently. Or, the , which are on sale at $50 instead of $55. What about some flip-flops for summer? The are $22, down from $30.

Read more